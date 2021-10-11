Wayne State football ranked for first time in a decade

For the first time in a decade, Wayne State's football team is ranked in the AFCA Division II Top 25 as the Wildcats entered at No. 23 Monday.

Wayne's last national ranking was on Oct. 10, 2011, when it started 5-1.

This season Wayne also is 5-1 following Saturday's 35-24 road win over then-No. 11 Minnesota State. The Wildcats also won at then-No. 11 Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 25.

Wayne hosts No. 22 Augustana this Saturday.

UNK (5-1) moved up one spot to No. 21 in this week's poll. Northwest Missouri State, coming off a 20-19 comeback win over Pittsburg State, remains No. 2 behind West Florida.

