Wayne State got first win over ranked team in seven years. Now Wildcats hope for more

John McMenamin has talked with his team about perception vs. reality.

"When we got here, the perception of Wayne State football wasn't what we wanted it to be," the coach said. "It's our job to change the reality of that."

The Wildcats made great strides in that area during September. Off to a 3-1 start, Wayne State is coming off a 31-28 upset at then-No. 11 Minnesota Duluth last Saturday.

For Wayne, picked to finish 10th in the 14-team Northern Sun preseason poll, it was the first win over a ranked opponent since 2014.

"(Before the game), I told them football is football, talent is talent, but winning is a mindset," McMenamin said. "I wanted them to have the mindset that we're not going to play close, we're not going to compete, we're going to win. We just have to plan on that.

"I think our kids are really excited about what their potential is."

The Wildcats are counting on plenty of new starters and freshmen in what is a transitional year.