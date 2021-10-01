Wayne State got first win over ranked team in seven years. Now Wildcats hope for more

John McMenamin has talked with his team about perception vs. reality.
"When we got here, the perception of Wayne State football wasn't what we wanted it to be," the coach said. "It's our job to change the reality of that."
The Wildcats made great strides in that area during September. Off to a 3-1 start, Wayne State is coming off a 31-28 upset at then-No. 11 Minnesota Duluth last Saturday.
For Wayne, picked to finish 10th in the 14-team Northern Sun preseason poll, it was the first win over a ranked opponent since 2014.
"(Before the game), I told them football is football, talent is talent, but winning is a mindset," McMenamin said. "I wanted them to have the mindset that we're not going to play close, we're not going to compete, we're going to win. We just have to plan on that.
"I think our kids are really excited about what their potential is."
The Wildcats are counting on plenty of new starters and freshmen in what is a transitional year.
McMenamin was hired in December 2019 after five seasons as Central Missouri's offensive coordinator. But due to COVID-19, Wayne never played in 2020. The Wildcats' long-awaited return to the field was Sept. 2, but last Saturday's performance was by far the most eye opening.
Injuries sidelined their starting quarterback, running back and receiver, among others. But the Wildcats scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span in the second quarter and took a 28-21 lead to halftime.
Duluth tied it early in the fourth, but Wayne put together a 13-play, 55-yard drive to set Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson grad Alex Powders' 35-yard winning field goal with 2:25 left. Bennington graduate Tyler LeClair forced a Duluth fumble on the next possession to secure the upset — Wayne forced five turnovers on the night.
Another Bennington grad, Nick Bohn, triggered the offense in his first college start. With Tavian Willis out with a sprained ankle, Bohn went 14 of 23 for 224 yards and two touchdowns and scored another TD on one of his 23 carries.
"The team just played good, and the coaches had us well prepared. It was a fun win," Bohn said.
Said the coach of his quarterback: "He's the ultimate competitor and he's just a winner. He got beat up, we ran him a ton. He just came back for more. ... He just never shied away from the moment."
There will be more challenging moments for the Wildcats in October. Their next three opponents are a combined 10-2, starting Saturday with a 1 p.m. home game against 3-1 Winona State. Winona lost 29-23 to Duluth two weeks ago.
Wayne likes the momentum they bring into the new month.
"I think (the Duluth win) gives the whole team confidence that we can beat these teams," Bohn said.
Other games Saturday
Dakota Wesleyan (2-2) at Concordia (1-3), 1 p.m.: Concordia's Lane Napier has had 18 tackles each of the past two games and leads the NAIA in tackles. Wesleyan's offense has relied mostly on its running game as its defense is allowing 13 points a game.
Hastings (0-4) at Briar Cliff (1-3), 1 p.m.: Hastings tries to break into the win column after losing second-half leads the past two weeks. John Zamora has thrown for 739 yards for Hastings. Briar Cliff is coming off a 36-28 win over Mount Marty.
Jamestown (2-2) at Doane (1-3), 1 p.m.: After losing to nationally ranked opponents the last three weeks, Doane looks to get on a roll in October. Jamestown's Cody Torgerson has thrown for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs in four games.
Northwestern (5-0) at Mount Marty (0-4), 1 p.m.: Cade Moser has 601 yards and eight TDs for the No. 2 Red Raiders, while their defense has 11 interceptions in the first five games.
Chadron State (1-3) at New Mexico Highlands (1-3), 1 p.m.: Two of Chadron's losses are by one score, and the Eagles have a chance to get their offense untracked against a Highlands defense that's allowing 38.6 points and 500 yards per game.
Nebraska Wesleyan (2-2) at Luther (0-4), 1 p.m.: Wesleyan looks to bounce back from a last-minute 31-30 loss. Carter Terry threw for 322 yards in that loss, while Kevin Tims became the first Prairie Wolf since 2014 with more than 200 yards receiving (204). Luther averages 9.3 points per game.
Midland (3-2) at Morningside (3-0), 1:30 p.m.: Morningside is ranked No. 3, but Midland has played well against ranked teams this fall. It beat Dordt on the game's last play and lost to Northwestern in overtime. Morningside, coming off a bye, has outscored its opponents 175-28.
UNK (4-0) at Fort Hays State (2-2), 2 p.m.: UNK faces its rival after coming off two last-minute wins. TJ Davis has rushed for 547 yards, passed for 749 and accounted for 14 TDs. Hays has won two straight after starting the year with two one-score losses.
Peru State (3-2) at Evangel (3-2), 6 p.m.: Joey Dominguez has led Peru's offense as he's thrown for 517 yards and rushed for 155. Peru averages 28 points a game, Evangel is allowing 16.8 per game.
Northwest Missouri (3-0) at Missouri Western (2-2), 6 p.m.: The second-ranked Bearcats lead Division II in points allowed (4.7 per game). Western averages 34.3 ppg. Northwest's Al McKeller needs 42 yards rushing to reach 4,000 for his career.
