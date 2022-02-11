Wayne State promotes Logan Masters to head coach of football

Coming off its best season in a decade, Wayne State stayed in-house to find its new football coach.

Logan Masters has been promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach, it was announced Friday. He fills the vacancy after John McMenamin resigned last Thursday to become wide receivers coach at Tulane.

"We have so much positive momentum going on within the program and with our current coaching staff I am confident Coach Masters can continue that progress and take Wildcat football to the next level," Wayne A.D. Mike Powicki said.

Wayne State went 7-4 last season, its first seven-win season since 2011. Masters' offense averaged 414.5 yards per game. Masters was a Wayne assistant from 2010-16 before becoming offensive coordinator at Chadron State. When McMenamin was hired, he brought Masters back to Wayne.

Before becoming a coach, Masters was a star receiver at Wayne State from 2006-09, finishing his career as the school's all-time leader in receptions (258) and receiving yards (3.863). He was inducted into the Wayne State Athletic Hall of Fame last fall.

