Wayne State set for loaded home NCAA Division II regional

The Division II Central Region tournament is loaded with ranked teams. That's nothing new.

What is new is that the tournament is at Wayne State's Rice Auditorium for the first time.

The Central is been the deepest and most competitive region in the tourney, with all eight participants ranked and seven in the top 15.

Friday's quarterfinals are No. 15 Washburn vs. No. 6 Minnesota Duluth at noon, No. 13 UNK vs. No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul at 2:30 p.m., No. 7 St. Cloud State vs. No. 12 Northwest Missouri State at 5 and No. 24 Harding vs. No. 2 Wayne at 7:30. The semifinals are Saturday and the final is Sunday with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight in Seattle.

"We feel like this is the elite of the elite," said Wildcat coach Scott Kneifl, whose team is 29-2 and the region's top seed. "The tournament could be more competitive than the Elite Eight. It's been a great season so far. We just want to finish it the right way."

Kneifl's team has been in the Top 25 year after year, but this is the first time since 2016 the Wildcats have made a regional.

Wayne started this season ranked 17th but zoomed up after winning the Premier Challenge in Denver, where it beat the Nos. 5, 6 and 12 teams. That set a tone for what was to come.

"They came in with the mentality that we weren't going to be left out again. They were sick of that," Kneifl said. "They had seen that story before and wanted to change that."

Wayne didn't miss a beat in the Northern Sun, a conference that had five teams in the top 10 most of the season. The Wildcats went 19-1 and captured their first outright regular-season league title.

Wayne lost a five-setter to Augustana in the NSIC quarterfinal, but the Wildcats were still the region's top seed.

"We only have 12 players on our team, but the players have accepted their roles, whether that's being a serving specialist or a backup," Kneifl said. "I believe they are a true team. They don't care who gets the credit, they just want to win."

Wayne is led by a pair of efficient middle hitters, Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer.

Beller, a sophomore from Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, was the NSIC offensive player of the year after averaging 3.91 kills and 0.97 blocks per set while hitting .407. Brahmer, a sophomore from Pierce, averages 3.30 kills and 1.18 blocks and is hitting .451.

Kelsie Cada from Wahoo Neumann averages 3.50 kills per set while Rachel Walker has 3,350 assists in her three years as starting setter.

Kneifl said his team has the advantage of playing in its home gym. And while UNK (28-5) is staying in state, playing at Wayne will be new.

Coach Rick Squiers asked his players if they had been in Rice Auditorium before, and only one raised her hand.

What the Lopers have is postseason experience. They're in the D-II tournament for a 23rd straight season and will face another perennial powerhouse in Concordia-St. Paul.

Last year in the region's second round, Concordia defeated the Lopers in five sets. In 2019, UNK rallied against the Golden Bears in the region final as the Lopers went on to be national runners-up.

"It's a tough matchup, but you start looking around at all the other matchups and you're not sure who you want to trade with," Squiers said.

Squiers called St. Paul an "offensive juggernaut." The Lopers are pretty good, too, hitting .254 as a team. Three of their losses have been to Washburn, the region's sixth seed.

Emersen Cyza, a junior from Alliance, leads UNK with 3.93 kills per set while Kearney High grad Bailee Sterling averages 2.81 kills and leads the team in aces (32) and blocks (0.88 per set). Peyton Neff, a freshman from North Platte, averages 11.1 assists per set.

Squiers said less experienced players have grown into bigger roles as the season progressed.

"At the beginning of the year, we were able to get by with our offense," Squiers said. "Probably the last few weeks we've seen Peyton Neff kind of take the court like she knows how to run this team."