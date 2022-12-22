Wayne State's middle blockers anchor All-Midlands D-II volleyball team

Coach Scott Kneifl got the opportunity to watch high-level net play every day he went to practice this fall.

After all, the 14-player AVCA Division II All-America first team included two middle blockers. Both of those middles spent the season going head-to-head against one another in Wayne State's gym.

"Some days it's pretty even, some days it's not — either way. But it makes them better, I do know that," said Kneifl of sophomore middles Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer. "It makes the matches easier than our practices."

Playing in the deepest conference in DII, both middles were extremely efficient as Wayne spent most of the season atop the national rankings.

Beller, a 6-foot-2 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family graduate, was the Central Region player of the year as she led the Wildcats with 3.88 kills per set with a .398 hitting percentage. Beller, the honorary captain for the All-Midlands D-II team, also averaged 0.99 blocks per set.

The 6-foot Brahmer, who is from Pierce, had very similar numbers. She was second in D-II with a .451 hitting percentage, and averaged 1.16 blocks and 3.34 kills per set.

It marked the first time Wayne ever had two first-team All-Americans in the same season.

For Beller, she went from playing Class D high school volleyball to starring collegiately at the D-II level.

"There's always a learning curve from high school. But her athleticism showed right away," Kneifl said.

Beller has been with the Wildcats for four years, but has two years of eligibility left. She redshirted in 2019 before COVID wiped out the 2020 season. Brahmer also has followed that eligibility path with Wayne.

"She's played at a super high level the last two years and we're excited about the next two," Kneifl said.

The duo helped Wayne finish 30-3, which was the fourth time in program history that the Wildcats won at least 30 matches. Wayne has five players on the All-Midlands team and four will be back, including setter Rachel Walker and Kelsie Cada, who was second on the team in kills with 3.54 per set.

The other three players on the team are from UNK, which spent most of its season in the top 10. The 28-6 Lopers were led by Emersen Cyza, whose 3.92 kills per set was the best average by a UNK player in 16 years.

NAIA

The NAIA team is loaded with All-Americans after a season that saw five Nebraska teams reach the national tournament's final site.

That starts with the setters. The two first-team All-Americans were seniors Hope Leimbach of Midland and Olivia Galas of Bellevue. Leimbach is the All-Midlands captain as she was named the NAIA setter of the year and led the Warriors to the national semifinals.

Leimbach, a Lincoln Lutheran product, led the NAIA in assists per set at 11.76. That gives her 4,601 assists for her career, which is third-most in program history. She also had 299 digs and 33 ace serves this season.

Galas, an Omaha Gross product, had an unprecedented career with the Bruins. Galas was a four-time first-team All-American and, because COVID allowed an extra season of eligibility, she was a five-time all-conference setter of the year.

Galas' career numbers are 6,672 assists, 1,526 digs, 737 kills and 137 aces.

Midland outside hitter Taliyah Flores also was a first-team All-American as the Papio South grad has 430 kills, 415 digs and a team-best 39 aces. She finished her Midland career in the top 10 in all three categories.

Second-team All-Americans included Bellevue's Sierra Athen, College of Saint Mary libero Rachel Cushing and Concordia junior Kamryn Opfer and sophomore teammate Gabi Nordaker.

Opfer and Nordaker helped Concordia climb as high as No. 4 in the NAIA poll, which was the highest ranking ever for the Bulldogs.

Junior college

Another outstanding season for Western Nebraska netted the Cougars a pair of NJCAA Division I first-team All-Americans.

Honorary captain Erica Fava was named a first-team All-American for the second straight year when the Cougars went 34-5. Fava, also the Region IX player of the year, finished her juco career with 964 kills, 879 digs and 119 aces.

Freshman setter Shanelle Martinez also was a first-team All-American as she had 1,399 assists, averaging 10.36 assists per set, and 376 digs for the Cougars.

Northeast's Karley Heimes was a Division II second-team All-American as the Wynot graduate had a dominant freshman year. She had 622 kills, averaged 5.02 kills per set and tied a single-match program record with 32 kills.

VOLLEYBALL

NCAA D-II

OH - Kelsie Cada, Wayne State

OH - Emersen Cyza, UNK

* MB - Taya Beller, Wayne State

MB - Maggie Brahmer, Wayne State

MB - Bailee Sterling, UNK

S - Peyton Neff, UNK

S - Rachel Walker, Wayne State

L - Jessie Brandl, Wayne State

Honorable mention: Chadron State: Mayson Fago, Aiyana Fujiyama. UNK: Jensen Rowse, Fallon Stutheit, Lauren Taubnheim. Wayne State: Jordan McCormick.

NAIA/D-III

OH - Sierra Athen, Bellevue

OH - Taliyah Flores, Midland

OH - Camryn Opfer, Concordia

MB - Gabi Nordaker, Concordia

MB - Abbey Ringler, Midland

S - Olivia Galas, Bellevue

* S - Hope Leimbach, Midland

L - Rachel Cushing, Coll. of St. Mary

Honorable mention: Bellevue: Jacki Apel, Allie Kerns, Nicole Meyer. College of SM: Lexie Langley, Rachel Rosenquist, Kamryn Willman. Concordia: Bree Burtwistle, Becca Gebhardt, Ashley Keck, Carly Rodaway. Doane: Kirsten Bures, Jaime Renshaw, Taylor Sluka. Hastings: Makenna Asher, Miriam Miller, Amani Monroe. Midland: Brooke Fredrickson, Addisyn Mosier, Delanie Vallinch. Nebraska Wesleyan: Nyah Chambers, Erica Hopping, Addie Thomas. Peru State: Michelle Beer, Mattie Nichols. York: Danielle Armendariz.

JUCO

OH - Ashley Brown, Central

OH - Jenna Curtis, Western Nebraska

* OH - Erica Fava, Western Nebraska

OH - Karley Heimes, Northeast

OH - Fernanda Merancio, McCook

MB - Morgan Ramsey, North Platte

S -Shanelle Martinez, Western Nebraska

L - Sydney Redden, Northeast

Honorable mention: Central: Kennadi Branigan, Kamryn Chohon, Chelsea Fisher, Katee Korte. McCook: Gabby Caskey, McKenna Crews, Jessie Jerome, Victoria Thomas. North Platte: Whitney Chintala, Avah Steggall. Northeast: Lauren Buhrman, Kiara Krusemark. Southeast: Emily Miller, Kayden Schumacher. Western Nebraska: Emmalei Mapu, Ale Meoni.

