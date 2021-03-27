Wes Dreamer's double-double helps Northwest Missouri State win third national title since 2017

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Northwest Missouri State dominated at the NCAA Division II Final Four as the Bearcat men won their third national title since 2017.

The Bearcats rolled past top-seeded West Texas A&M 80-54 in Saturday's final. In Thursday's semifinals, Northwest Missouri beat Flagler by 31 points.

Ryan Hawkins, a forward from Atlantic, Iowa, led the way with 31 points and 18 rebounds, while Lincoln East graduate Wes Dreamer added 19 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. It was the second double-double of the season for Dreamer, who averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

The Bearcats opened a 48-29 halftime lead and West Texas A&M never got closer than 16 in the second half.

