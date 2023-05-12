Western Illinois announced Friday that it is leaving the Summit League to become a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
Western Illinois' last official day in the Summit League is June 30. Western originally joined the Summit in 1982.
The departure leaves the league with nine full-time members. UNO has been in the Summit since transitioning to Division I in 2011.
"Despite today's news, the Summit League's foundation is strong," commissioner Josh Fenton said.
