Western Illinois announced Friday that it is leaving the Summit League to become a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Western Illinois' last official day in the Summit League is June 30. Western originally joined the Summit in 1982.​​

The departure leaves the league with nine full-time members. UNO has been in the Summit since transitioning to Division I in 2011.

"Despite today's news, the Summit League's foundation is strong," commissioner Josh Fenton said.