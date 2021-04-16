 Skip to main content
Westside grad Chase Thompson moves up to D-I basketball after year at juco level
BASKETBALL

Chase Thompson

Chase Thompson made the All-Nebraska second team after his senior season at Omaha Westside. He's now headed to play at the Division I level after a year at a junior college.

 MIKE SAUTTER, THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha Westside graduate Chase Thompson is moving up to the Division I level after spending a year at a junior college.

Thompson announced Friday he'll be attending Southeast Missouri State next season. SEMO, located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, competes in the Ohio Valley Conference. The Redhawks went 11-16 last season under first-year coach Brad Korn and finished seventh in the 12-team OVC.

Thompson attended a prep school after graduating from Westside, then he spent the 2019-20 season at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing played in 18 games with 17 starts and averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

At Westside, Thompson made the All-Nebraska second team after his senior season in 2019. He became Westside's career scoring (1,243) and rebounding (523) leader during that season while helping lead the Warriors to the state tournament.

Tags

