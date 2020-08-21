What it's like for a first-year football coach whose season was canceled

John McMenamin has looked forward to his first game as a head football coach ever since being hired by Wayne State last December.
The coronavirus won't allow that to happen in 2020.
"The silver lining is our whole program gets a redshirt year," McMenamin said. "As coaches and a strength staff, we get to keep developing the kids under our leadership and under our core values. It gives us more time before we play a game with them."
McMenamin wasn't able to have any spring practices with the Wildcats. He said about 95% of the roster was on campus in July for voluntary workouts.
"We didn't have any positive COVID tests," McMenamin said. "We took advantage of the time we had, just preparing like we were going to have a season. That's the only way to do it."
In late July, the Northern Sun — Wayne's conference — delayed the start of fall sports. The Wildcats still had eight games on their schedule, but last Thursday, the other shoe dropped as the NSIC suspended all competition through the rest of the year.
"Their daubers were down, it was a bummer," McMenamin said of his players. "But we talk a lot about facing adversity head on. We can't change the outcome, but we have to change our attitudes about it. And I think the kids really did.
"(After the cancellation), they still had the opportunity for two more voluntary workouts. We asked if they wanted to get them in and they voted 100% they wanted to. As new coaches, it showed where our program is."
McMenamin took over as Wayne State's coach following Dan McLaughlin's retirement after the 2019 season. But McMenamin is no stranger to Wayne State's campus.
He was the Wildcats' offensive coordinator from 2011-14 before holding the same position the past five seasons at Central Missouri, where the Mules were one of NCAA Division II's best offenses. The Mules averaged 547.5 yards per game and set a school record with 11 wins last season.
McMenamin, a former All-America quarterback at Northwest Missouri State, also was an assistant at UNO and Midland before going to Wayne.
He's now a head coach. But because of COVID, McMenamin won't be on the sidelines and his team won't be on the field. He said the Wildcats will do team-building activities to help fill the void, but he knows it will be a difficult fall.
"I'm really worried about the mental coping mechanisms of our college athletes, and even high school athletes who had football taken away from them," McMenamin said. "We've put a lot of thought into how to help our kids with that. That's a really big deal.
"We're going to talk about an awful lot more than just football. That's important for these kids, too. We don't care about them just because they're scoring touchdowns or getting interceptions, we really want to see them graduate. That's our primary goal. But it's crazy how fast it all got taken away."
In other Midlands notes:
Earlier this month, the RMAC postponed fall sports to the spring. Last Friday, the RMAC presidents' council issued new guidance regarding football. Instead of holding a spring season, the league will allow its 11 programs to schedule seasons independently, with discretion to compete against conference and nonconference opponents. As of Friday, Chadron State hadn't scheduled any games.
