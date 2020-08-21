What it's like for a first-year football coach whose season was canceled

John McMenamin has looked forward to his first game as a head football coach ever since being hired by Wayne State last December.

The coronavirus won't allow that to happen in 2020.

"The silver lining is our whole program gets a redshirt year," McMenamin said. "As coaches and a strength staff, we get to keep developing the kids under our leadership and under our core values. It gives us more time before we play a game with them."

McMenamin wasn't able to have any spring practices with the Wildcats. He said about 95% of the roster was on campus in July for voluntary workouts.

"We didn't have any positive COVID tests," McMenamin said. "We took advantage of the time we had, just preparing like we were going to have a season. That's the only way to do it."

In late July, the Northern Sun — Wayne's conference — delayed the start of fall sports. The Wildcats still had eight games on their schedule, but last Thursday, the other shoe dropped as the NSIC suspended all competition through the rest of the year.

"Their daubers were down, it was a bummer," McMenamin said of his players. "But we talk a lot about facing adversity head on. We can't change the outcome, but we have to change our attitudes about it. And I think the kids really did.