When college basketball and COVID collide, chaos is almost certain

There are reasons for optimism, certainly.

For one, the availability of testing has improved drastically since the cancellation of the NCAA tournament back in March.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said his team takes COVID-19 tests every day at 7:30 a.m. Alberts said UNO officials worked with staff at the University of Nebraska Medical Center to develop testing procedures for the Summit League. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman said Creighton and the rest of the conference will have no issues following the NCAA-recommended standard of three tests per week during the season.

And while there’s no true bubble (yet), maybe the emptying campuses will serve as an isolation chamber for players and coaches.

The NCAA has reported that three-fourths of Division I schools will have finals wrapped up by Thanksgiving. Those student bodies won’t be back for second-semester classes until January or February, if at all. That limits teams’ risk of exposure and transmission.

Still, coaches are preparing for the worst-case scenarios.