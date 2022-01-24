Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

Creighton’s men (12-5 overall, 4-2 Big East) are 3-4 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova. CU is 5-1 in Quadrant 3 — the loss coming at home to Arizona State — and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.

Nebraska's men (6-13, 0-8) are 0-12 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.

UNO's men (3-17, 2-7) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 2-8 in Quadrant 4 with home wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.

The Husker women (13-4, 2-4) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1 — a home win against Michigan — 5-0 in Quadrant 2, and 7-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The CU women (14-5, 9-2) are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 — a road win at Arkansas — 4-3 in Quadrant 2, and 9-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The UNO women (6-12, 2-7) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 0-2 in Quadrant 2, 1-4 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4.