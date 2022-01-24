Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

LINCOLN — As the last full week of January commenced, the major women’s college basketball programs in the state continued to outperform their male counterparts in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament selection committees.
The NET rankings as of the morning of Jan. 24:
Women's teams
» Nebraska: No. 13
» Creighton: No. 32
» UNO: No. 239
Men's teams
» Creighton: No. 52
» Nebraska: No. 193
» UNO: No. 347
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst.
NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's nonconference and conference opponents. UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, and Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (12-5 overall, 4-2 Big East) are 3-4 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova. CU is 5-1 in Quadrant 3 — the loss coming at home to Arizona State — and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.
Nebraska's men (6-13, 0-8) are 0-12 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.
UNO's men (3-17, 2-7) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 2-8 in Quadrant 4 with home wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.
The Husker women (13-4, 2-4) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1 — a home win against Michigan — 5-0 in Quadrant 2, and 7-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The CU women (14-5, 9-2) are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 — a road win at Arkansas — 4-3 in Quadrant 2, and 9-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The UNO women (6-12, 2-7) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 0-2 in Quadrant 2, 1-4 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed by ESPN. As of Jan. 17, the CU men are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN — playing No. 7 seed Iowa — and Bracket Matrix, an average based on dozens of projections, also has CU as a No. 10 seed.
The CU women are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN. Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls.
Jan. 24 NET rankings by conference:
Big Ten women: 10 Indiana; 13 Nebraska; 16 Maryland; 20 Michigan; 23 Iowa; 29 Ohio State; 69 Purdue; 72 Michigan State; 77 Northwestern; 93 Minnesota; 124 Penn State; 151 Rutgers; 194 Illinois; 227 Wisconsin.
Big East women: 8 Connecticut; 32 Creighton; 46 DePaul; 59 Marquette; 94 Villanova; 108 Seton Hall; 137 St. John’s; 166 Providence; 216 Xavier; 222 Georgetown; 326 Butler.
Summit women: 38 South Dakota; 42 South Dakota State; 109 UMKC; 203 North Dakota; 204 Oral Roberts; 211 North Dakota State; 233 Western Illinois; 239 UNO; 294 Denver; 317 St. Thomas.
Big Ten men: 8 Purdue; 13 Illinois; 18 Michigan State; 21 Wisconsin; 22 Iowa; 23 Ohio State; 38 Michigan; 42 Indiana; 79 Minnesota; 81 Northwestern; 89 Penn State; 99 Maryland; 107 Rutgers; 193 Nebraska.
Big East men: 6 Villanova; 15 Connecticut; 19 Xavier; 29 Seton Hall; 32 Marquette; 39 Providence; 52 Creighton; 103 DePaul; 109 St. John’s; 150 Butler; 201 Georgetown.
Summit men: 74 South Dakota State; 122 Oral Roberts; 192 Western Illinois; 215 North Dakota State; 235 South Dakota; 247 UMKC; 248 St. Thomas; 282 Denver ; 345 North Dakota; 347 UNO.
