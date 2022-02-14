Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

Nebraska's men (7-18, 1-13) are 1-17 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.

UNO's men (4-22, 3-12) are 0-13 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-9 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois, North Dakota and UMKC. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.

The Husker women (18-6, 7-6) are 1-6 in Quadrant 1 (a home win vs. Michigan), 6-0 in Quadrant 2, and 11-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The CU women (18-7, 13-4) are 2-5 in Quadrant 1 (the road wins at Arkansas and DePaul), 5-2 in Quadrant 2 and 11-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The UNO women (6-18, 2-13) are 0-5 in Quadrant 1 (losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas, Kansas State and South Dakota), 0-4 in Quadrant 2, 1-5 in Quadrant 3 and 4-4 in Quadrant 4.

Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed by ESPN as of Feb 11. The CU women are projected as a 10 seed.

The CU men are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN, squaring off against Miami in a first four game. Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, has CU as a No. 12 seed.