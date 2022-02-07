Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

After an up-and-down week of play, both Creighton basketball teams are bouncing squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.
Meanwhile, the major college women’s basketball programs in the state continued to outperform their male counterparts in the NET rankings, a key metric used by the selection committees.
The NET rankings on the morning of Feb. 7:
Women's teams
» Nebraska: No. 19 (last week: No. 14)
» Creighton: No. 33 (32)
» UNO: No. 254 (239)
Men's teams
» Creighton: No. 74 (73)
» Nebraska: No. 198 (202)
» UNO: No. 344 (344)
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (13-8, 5-5) are 4-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), two top-75 teams on the road (Marquette and Connecticut) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost home games to Xavier and Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova. CU is 0-2 in Quadrant 2, 4-1 in Quadrant 3 (the home loss to Arizona State) and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.
Nebraska's men (6-17, 0-12) are 0-16 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.
UNO's men (4-20, 3-10) are 0-12 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-8 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois, North Dakota and UMKC. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.
The Husker women (17-5, 6-5) are 1-5 in Quadrant 1 (a home win vs. Michigan), 6-0 in Quadrant 2, and 10-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The CU women (16-7, 11-4) are 2-4 in Quadrant 1 (the road wins at Arkansas and DePaul), 4-3 in Quadrant 2 and 10-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The UNO women (6-16, 2-11) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 (losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State), 0-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-5 in Quadrant 3 and 4-4 in Quadrant 4.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed by ESPN. As of Feb. 4, ESPN has both the CU men and the CU women among the “last four in” the NCAA tournament.
The CU men are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN, squaring off against Wyoming in a “first four” game. Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, has CU as a No. 12 seed. The CU women are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN, playing Oregon State in a “first four” game.
Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls.
NET rankings by conference
Big Ten women: 12 Michigan; 16 Maryland; 17 Indiana; 19 Nebraska; 20 Iowa; 30 Ohio State; 64 Michigan State; 68 Purdue; 69 Northwestern; 95 Minnesota; 132 Penn State; 149 Rutgers; 201 Illinois; 226 Wisconsin.
Big East women: 6 Connecticut; 33 Creighton; 42 DePaul; 60 Marquette; 81 Villanova; 112 Seton Hall; 120 St. John’s; 148 Providence; 238 Xavier; 255 Georgetown; 322 Butler.
Summit women: 35 South Dakota State; 37 South Dakota; 121 UMKC; 205 Oral Roberts; 207 North Dakota; 208 North Dakota State; 229 Western Illinois; 254 UNO; 281 Denver; 317 St. Thomas.
Big Ten men: 5 Purdue; 13 Illinois; 17 Ohio State; 19 Wisconsin; 22 Iowa; 23 Michigan State; 33 Indiana; 52 Michigan; 67 Northwestern; 90 Penn State; 91 Minnesota; 99 Rutgers; 101 Maryland; 198 Nebraska.
Big East men: 6 Villanova; 18 Connecticut; 21 Xavier; 25 Marquette; 26 Providence; 35 Seton Hall; 74 Creighton; 86 St. John’s; 103 DePaul; 135 Butler; 211 Georgetown.
Summit men: 80 South Dakota State; 130 Oral Roberts; 191 North Dakota State; 194 Western Illinois; 222 UMKC; 234 South Dakota; 287 St. Thomas; 292 Denver; 344 UNO; 346 North Dakota.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH