Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

Creighton’s men (13-8, 5-5) are 4-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), two top-75 teams on the road (Marquette and Connecticut) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost home games to Xavier and Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova. CU is 0-2 in Quadrant 2, 4-1 in Quadrant 3 (the home loss to Arizona State) and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.

Nebraska's men (6-17, 0-12) are 0-16 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.

UNO's men (4-20, 3-10) are 0-12 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-8 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois, North Dakota and UMKC. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.

The Husker women (17-5, 6-5) are 1-5 in Quadrant 1 (a home win vs. Michigan), 6-0 in Quadrant 2, and 10-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The CU women (16-7, 11-4) are 2-4 in Quadrant 1 (the road wins at Arkansas and DePaul), 4-3 in Quadrant 2 and 10-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The UNO women (6-16, 2-11) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 (losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State), 0-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-5 in Quadrant 3 and 4-4 in Quadrant 4.