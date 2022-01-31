Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

After two losses last week, the Creighton men’s basketball team took a hard tumble in the NET rankings that will likely put the Bluejays squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.