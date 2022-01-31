Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO land in latest NET basketball rankings

After two losses last week, the Creighton men’s basketball team took a hard tumble in the NET rankings that will likely put the Bluejays squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble.
Elsewhere, the major college women’s basketball programs in the state continued to outperform their male counterparts in that key metric used by the selection committees.
The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 31:
Women's teams
» Nebraska: No. 14 (last week: No. 13)
» Creighton: No. 32 (32)
» UNO: No. 239 (239)
Men's teams
» Creighton: No. 73 (52)
» Nebraska: No. 202 (193)
» UNO: No. 344 (347)
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (12-7, 4-4) are 3-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost home games to Xavier and Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and road games at Xavier and Villanova. CU is 0-1 in Quadrant 2 (the loss at Butler), 5-1 in Quadrant 3 (the home loss to Arizona State) and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.
CU dropped 21 spots after the losses to Butler and Xavier, which used a 29-2 run to turn a large halftime deficit on Saturday into a stunning comeback win.
Nebraska's men (6-15, 0-10) are 0-14 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.
UNO's men (4-18, 3-8) are 0-10 in Quadrants 1, 2 and 3, and 3-8 in Quadrant 4, with home wins over Western Illinois, North Dakota and UMKC. One of UNO’s wins this season came against NAIA school Hastings College and is not recognized by the NCAA.
The Husker women (15-4, 4-4) are 1-4 in Quadrant 1 (a home win vs. Michigan), 6-0 in Quadrant 2, and 8-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The CU women (15-5, 10-2) are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 (the road win at Arkansas), 4-3 in Quadrant 2 and 10-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The UNO women (6-14, 2-9) are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 (losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State), 0-3 in Quadrant 2, 1-5 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women — who have won two games since returning from a COVID pause — are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 7 seed by ESPN. As of Jan. 28, the CU men are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN, playing No. 7 seed Colorado State in a rematch. Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections, has CU as a No. 10 seed.
The CU women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN ahead of a big game against Connecticut, currently projected as a No. 3 seed.
Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls.
NET rankings by conference
Big Ten women: 13 Indiana; 14 Nebraska; 16 Michigan; 19 Iowa; 21 Maryland; 31 Ohio State; 61 Michigan State; 64 Purdue; 73 Northwestern; 101 Minnesota; 139 Penn State; 151 Rutgers; 198 Illinois; 225 Wisconsin.
Big East women: 12 Connecticut; 32 Creighton; 43 DePaul; 54 Marquette; 93 Villanova; 121 Seton Hall; 124 St. John’s; 152 Providence; 223 Xavier; 242 Georgetown; 324 Butler.
Summit women: 37 South Dakota; 41 South Dakota State; 108 UMKC; 207 North Dakota State; 210 Oral Roberts; 211 North Dakota; 224 Western Illinois; 239 UNO; 288 Denver; 321 St. Thomas.
Big Ten men: 8 Purdue; 15 Illinois; 18 Michigan State; 19 Ohio State; 21 Wisconsin; 23 Iowa; 29 Indiana; 47 Michigan; 78 Northwestern; 86 Minnesota; 96 Penn State; 100 Maryland; 113 Rutgers; 202 Nebraska.
Big East men: 5 Villanova; 16 Connecticut; 20 Xavier; 28 Marquette; 30 Providence; 42 Seton Hall; 73 Creighton; 91 St. John’s; 108 DePaul; 132 Butler; 199 Georgetown.
Summit men: 74 South Dakota State; 126 Oral Roberts; 183 Western Illinois; 186 North Dakota State; 230 South Dakota; 249 UMKC; 279 St. Thomas; 293 Denver; 344 UNO; 347 North Dakota.
