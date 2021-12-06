Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO landed in first NET rankings of basketball season

The first NET rankings of the 2021-22 basketball season were released Monday with one of Nebraska's six Division I teams in the top five nationally.

The NET — or NCAA Evaluation Tool — is the primary ranking used by the selection committee for the NCAA tournament after it replaced the RPI following the 2017-18 season. The NET rankings are updated daily until Selection Sunday.

The Husker women's basketball team (8-0) has the highest ranking among teams in the state. Nebraska came in at No. 4, which is also tops among Big Ten teams.

The Creighton women's team (5-2) landed at No. 37, the second-highest Big East team behind No. 8 UConn.

The UNO women's team (2-4) is No. 172 nationally and sixth in the Summit League.

On the men's side, Creighton has the highest ranking of the state's teams. The Bluejays (7-2) are No. 89 overall and seventh in the Big East, which has four teams in the top 30.

Nebraska (5-4) landed at No. 192, which was 13th out of 14 Big Ten teams. The conference has No. 1 overall Purdue and four total in the top 30.

UNO (0-7) is No. 354 out of 358 Division I men's teams.