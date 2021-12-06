 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO landed in first NET rankings of basketball season
0 comments
top story topical
BASKETBALL

Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO landed in first NET rankings of basketball season

Jon Nyatawa dissects Creighton's loss to Iowa State and previews the Jays' matchup with BYU.

The first NET rankings of the 2021-22 basketball season were released Monday with one of Nebraska's six Division I teams in the top five nationally.

The NET — or NCAA Evaluation Tool — is the primary ranking used by the selection committee for the NCAA tournament after it replaced the RPI following the 2017-18 season. The NET rankings are updated daily until Selection Sunday.

The Husker women's basketball team (8-0) has the highest ranking among teams in the state. Nebraska came in at No. 4, which is also tops among Big Ten teams. 

The Creighton women's team (5-2) landed at No. 37, the second-highest Big East team behind No. 8 UConn.

The UNO women's team (2-4) is No. 172 nationally and sixth in the Summit League.

On the men's side, Creighton has the highest ranking of the state's teams. The Bluejays (7-2) are No. 89 overall and seventh in the Big East, which has four teams in the top 30.

Nebraska (5-4) landed at No. 192, which was 13th out of 14 Big Ten teams. The conference has No. 1 overall Purdue and four total in the top 30.

UNO (0-7) is No. 354 out of 358 Division I men's teams.

Men's basketball

Creighton: No. 89

Nebraska: No. 192

UNO: No. 354

Women's basketball

Nebraska: No. 4

Creighton: No. 37

UNO: No. 172

Full NET rankings: Men's | Women's

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert