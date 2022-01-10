Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO landed in latest college basketball NET rankings

LINCOLN — The major college women’s basketball programs in the state continue to outperform their male counterparts in a key metric used by the NCAA tournament selection committees.
According to the NET rankings on Jan. 10:
Women's teams
» Nebraska: No. 9
» Creighton: No. 29
» UNO: No. 193
Men's teams
» Creighton: No. 64
» Nebraska: No. 219
» UNO: No. 346
The NCAA uses the NET system as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 being the worst.
Creighton’s men are 3-3 in Quadrant 1. They beat a top-30 NET team at home (Villanova), a top-75 team on the road (Marquette) and a top-50 team at a neutral site (BYU). It lost a home game to Iowa State, a neutral-site game to Colorado State and a road game at Villanova. CU is 3-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4.
Nebraska's men are 0-9 in Quadrant 1-3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.
UNO is 0-7 in Quadrant 1-3 games, and 2-6 in Quadrant 4 , with home wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota. One of UNO’s wins this season came against Hastings College (an NAIA team) and is not recognized by the NCAA.
The Husker women (13-2 overall) are 2-0 in Quadrant 1 — home wins over Creighton and Michigan — 3-2 in Quadrant 2, and 8-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The CU women are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 — the road win at Arkansas — 4-2 in Quadrant 2 and 5-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.
The UNO women are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 1-2 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4.
Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed by ESPN. The CU men are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN, while Bracket Matrix, which compiles dozens of projections and spits out an average, has CU as a No. 10 seed headed into Tuesday night’s game with Providence.
The CU women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN. Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.
None of the teams are currently ranked in the Associated Press or coaches polls, though the NU women are receiving votes.
NET rankings by conference:
Big Ten women: 7 Nebraska; 9 Indiana; 14 Maryland; 24 Ohio State; 27 Michigan; 31 Iowa; 54 Northwestern; 78 Purdue; 83 Michigan State; 84 Minnesota; 121 Penn State; 143 Rutgers; 180 Illinois; 241 Wisconsin.
Big East women: 13 Connecticut; 29 Creighton; 45 DePaul; 74 Marquette; 113 Seton Hall; 123 Villanova; 145 St. John’s; 156 Providence; 181 Georgetown; 192 Xavier; 306 Butler.
Summit women: 34 South Dakota; 68 South Dakota State; 88 UMKC; 175 Western Illinois; 193 UNO; 199 North Dakota State; 217 Oral Roberts; 244 North Dakota; 287 Denver; 314 St. Thomas.
Big Ten men: 8 Purdue; 10 Illinois; 15 Michigan State; 24 Wisconsin; 25 Ohio State; 27 Iowa; 33 Indiana; 44 Northwestern; 53 Michigan; 68 Minnesota; 88 Penn State; 112 Maryland; 116 Rutgers; 219 Nebraska.
Big East men: 7 Villanova; 14 Connecticut; 18 Xavier; 26 Seton Hall; 35 Providence; 44 Marquette; 64 Creighton; 103 DePaul; 108 St. John’s; 136 Butler; 185 Georgetown.
Summit men: 90 South Dakota State; 118 Oral Roberts; 173 Western Illinois; 201 UMKC; 214 St. Thomas; 231 North Dakota State; 274 South Dakota; 282 Denver; 346 UNO; 350 North Dakota.
