Where Nebraska, Creighton and UNO landed in latest college basketball NET rankings

Nebraska's men are 0-9 in Quadrant 1-3, and 6-1 in Quadrant 4.

UNO is 0-7 in Quadrant 1-3 games, and 2-6 in Quadrant 4 , with home wins over Western Illinois and North Dakota. One of UNO’s wins this season came against Hastings College (an NAIA team) and is not recognized by the NCAA.

The Husker women (13-2 overall) are 2-0 in Quadrant 1 — home wins over Creighton and Michigan — 3-2 in Quadrant 2, and 8-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The CU women are 1-2 in Quadrant 1 — the road win at Arkansas — 4-2 in Quadrant 2 and 5-0 in Quadrants 3 and 4.

The UNO women are 0-4 in Quadrant 1 — losses to Iowa State, Creighton, Kansas and Kansas State — 1-2 in Quadrant 3 and 4-2 in Quadrant 4.

Of the six teams, only the Nebraska women are projected safely into the NCAA tournament as a No. 6 seed by ESPN. The CU men are projected as a No. 11 seed by ESPN, while Bracket Matrix, which compiles dozens of projections and spits out an average, has CU as a No. 10 seed headed into Tuesday night’s game with Providence.

The CU women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN. Neither the Nebraska men nor the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.