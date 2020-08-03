Will the NCAA cancel or postpone fall championships? A decision is expected Tuesday

LINCOLN — The NCAA Board of Governors will meet Tuesday to decide if it will cancel or postpone all fall sports championships. That could be one of the biggest dominoes to drop regarding whether major college athletics will happen this fall.
The NCAA first met to address this on July 24 but tabled a decision until its Aug. 4 meeting. Sports affected include volleyball, soccer, cross country, field hockey and the levels of college football below FBS.
It would also impact the NCAA women's volleyball Final Four, which is set to be played at the CHI Health Center in mid-December, with local programs Creighton and Nebraska having strong chances to make it. That could be the third NCAA event in Omaha canceled this year, following the NCAA men's basketball tournament and College World Series.
If the fall sports championships are moved or canceled, it won’t necessarily affect regular-season schedules, which are put together by the institutions themselves and their conferences. It also wouldn't directly affect the postseason of FBS football, which operates outside the NCAA through bowl games and the College Football Playoff.
But in an interview with The World-Herald, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos also theorized that the cancellation of NCAA championships could make it hard for FBS football to conduct its playoff.
“If they say there aren’t going to be any fall championships in the NCAA, just from my observation, is there going to be a College Football Playoff?” Moos said.
Moos added that if fall sports championships were moved to the spring, he’d be in favor of moving fall sports other than football to the spring. That would make for a crowded sports calendar. For example, the Husker volleyball team would have to compete with the wrestling and gymnastics teams to schedule home events at the Devaney Center.
Big Ten and Big East programs are embracing conference-only regular-season schedules in 2020.
The Big Ten hasn't announced any of its conference schedules, or even if member institutions can begin training camps this week.
In the Big East, CU knows it will compete against a Midwestern pod within its league, including Marquette, DePaul, Xavier and Butler.
Some Division II schools will be playing this fall after the NCAA allowed for schedules to be split between the fall and spring. For example, UNK is playing some of its football games this fall and the rest in the spring.
In cross country — a sport fielded at NU, CU, UNO and many other in-state programs — meets are typically large and local, featuring runners from multiple divisions. In the case of the Big Ten and Big East, they’ll be competing within their own conferences. Nebraska, which has long hosted a Lincoln-based meet with Division III Nebraska Wesleyan, will have to adjust for 2020, participating only with Big Ten schools that can compete.
Daily coronavirus cases nationwide routinely exceeded 70,000 in July, with a peak of 78,407 on July 24, according to Worldometers. Case totals have dropped in the last week. Sunday’s case total showed more than 7,000 fewer positive test results than one week before.
The NCAA Board of Governors — which includes NCAA President Mark Emmert as a member — is chaired by Ohio State President Michael Drake. The only athletic director on the board is M. Grace Calhoun, who oversees athletics at the University of Pennsylvania.
