Will the NCAA cancel or postpone fall championships? A decision is expected Tuesday

“If they say there aren’t going to be any fall championships in the NCAA, just from my observation, is there going to be a College Football Playoff?” Moos said.

Moos added that if fall sports championships were moved to the spring, he’d be in favor of moving fall sports other than football to the spring. That would make for a crowded sports calendar. For example, the Husker volleyball team would have to compete with the wrestling and gymnastics teams to schedule home events at the Devaney Center.

Big Ten and Big East programs are embracing conference-only regular-season schedules in 2020.

The Big Ten hasn't announced any of its conference schedules, or even if member institutions can begin training camps this week.

In the Big East, CU knows it will compete against a Midwestern pod within its league, including Marquette, DePaul, Xavier and Butler.

Some Division II schools will be playing this fall after the NCAA allowed for schedules to be split between the fall and spring. For example, UNK is playing some of its football games this fall and the rest in the spring.