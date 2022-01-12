Winning the Outland Trophy is 'starting to hit' Georgia's Jordan Davis

Two hours into the Outland Trophy dinner, every attendee stood to clap for the latest winner, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
And then Davis stood up and towered over almost everyone. The biggest guy in the room — 340 pounds — was also one of the tallest at 6-foot-6. At one point in his young life, Davis fancied a basketball career.
He instead became the nation’s best interior linemen on the nation’s best defense.
“It’s hit me — it’s starting to hit,” Davis said Wednesday night of winning the award.
It had been a whirlwind 48 hours for Davis. The second Georgia player to win the Outland Trophy, Davis won a national title on Monday night over Alabama. He totaled 32 tackles in the 2021 season, generally eating up two or three blockers on each play. The Bulldogs had the No. 1 scoring defense and No. 2 rush defense this season, and Davis played a big hand in it.
“I never took something so serious until this game (of football),” Davis said.
The lineman thanked his mom, Shay Allen, for “pushing me when I didn’t want to be pushed,” his teammates, UGA and even Nebraska football, which Davis watched as his team prepped for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan.
“Obviously you see how that turned out,” Jordan joked to applause, referring to Georgia’s rout over the Wolverines.
Davis said he “found my place” as an Outland winner.
“Nobody can take that away from me,” Davis said.
Domann will be healthy for Senior Bowl
Clean-shaven and chatty with media and fans, NU outside linebacker JoJo Domann — who accepted the Tom Novak Award Wednesday night — said his hand is healing from in-season surgery and he’ll be “full go” for a big week at the Senior Bowl, which culminates Feb. 6 with a game in Mobile, Alabama.
“I just (want to) compete,” Domann said in an interview of his Senior Bowl and NFL draft hopes. “We’re not there to win every rep. You’re going to lose some reps, you’re going to get beat, so really just to compete out there, showcase my abilities, show the type of player and person I am. I don’t have to make all 32 teams fall in love with me, I just need one. I’m really going to be myself.”
Domann has been training “all over the place” in Colorado, Lincoln and Florida with the “assets who helped me get to this point.”
After choosing to return for a sixth season, Domann said the losses during a 3-9 season were difficult but the lessons and advantages he gleaned from the season was “so much bigger than that.”
“I learned a lot about myself through the adversity,” Domann said, who missed the last two games with the hand injury. “I definitely have a band of brothers through that adversity. I couldn’t be more thankful for it. I’m excited to move forward, hopefully jump on a winning team in the league.”
Domann appeared at the banquet alongside NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, who has made a habit of consistently attending the Outland Trophy event. Chinander said Domann “went through a lot of up and downs” with injuries and a revolving door of defensive coordinator and position coaches, developing over the course of six seasons into a second-team All-American.
“Everyone on our team respects how he plays the game, I think that they respect the way that he sees the game, and I think they respect him as a person, and that’s what I’m most proud of,” Chinander said of Domann.
Other Huskers Levi Falck (The Cornhusker walk-on award), Ben Stille (Cletus Fischer Native Son) and Austin Allen (Guy Chamberlain) were not able to appear at the event for various reasons. Stille is preparing to play in the July 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic. NU outside linebacker Damian Jackson received the Armed Forces Merit Award Wednesday night; Jackson, who had surgery this week, showed up in Husker gear.
Shields wins Tom Osborne Legacy Award
Former Outland Trophy winner Will Shields, who received the Tom Osborne Legacy Award, welcomed Davis to the “best of the best” fraternity of Outland Trophy winners.
He thanked his former teammates for “pushing me to be better.”
