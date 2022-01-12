Winning the Outland Trophy is 'starting to hit' Georgia's Jordan Davis

“Obviously you see how that turned out,” Jordan joked to applause, referring to Georgia’s rout over the Wolverines.

Davis said he “found my place” as an Outland winner.

“Nobody can take that away from me,” Davis said.

Domann will be healthy for Senior Bowl

Clean-shaven and chatty with media and fans, NU outside linebacker JoJo Domann — who accepted the Tom Novak Award Wednesday night — said his hand is healing from in-season surgery and he’ll be “full go” for a big week at the Senior Bowl, which culminates Feb. 6 with a game in Mobile, Alabama.

“I just (want to) compete,” Domann said in an interview of his Senior Bowl and NFL draft hopes. “We’re not there to win every rep. You’re going to lose some reps, you’re going to get beat, so really just to compete out there, showcase my abilities, show the type of player and person I am. I don’t have to make all 32 teams fall in love with me, I just need one. I’m really going to be myself.”

Domann has been training “all over the place” in Colorado, Lincoln and Florida with the “assets who helped me get to this point.”