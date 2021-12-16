Wisconsin claims spot in NCAA volleyball championship with five-set win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin’s offense earned plenty of style points, but the Badgers defense was the difference in a 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9 win over No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament.

UW libero Lauren Barnes recorded 19 digs and helped limit the Cardinals to a .038 hitting percentage in the decisive fifth set.

Freshman Anna Smrek stole the show on offense with 20 kills and a .704 hitting percentage. Senior Dana Rettke added 14 kills and eight blocks.

With the win, the Badgers (30-3) will play in the championship match for the second time in three years.

The Badgers won the first set with a balanced offense. Smreck terminated all four of her attacks and four teammates added three kills each. The key run came when Wisconsin won four out of five rallies to grab a 23-21 lead that ended after four straight side outs.

Louisville responded in the second set and pulled away behind a 13-4 run after the set was tied at 5-all.