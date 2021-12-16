Wisconsin claims spot in NCAA volleyball championship with five-set win over Louisville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin’s offense earned plenty of style points, but the Badgers defense was the difference in a 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-9 win over No. 1 Louisville in the Final Four of the NCAA volleyball tournament.
UW libero Lauren Barnes recorded 19 digs and helped limit the Cardinals to a .038 hitting percentage in the decisive fifth set.
Freshman Anna Smrek stole the show on offense with 20 kills and a .704 hitting percentage. Senior Dana Rettke added 14 kills and eight blocks.
With the win, the Badgers (30-3) will play in the championship match for the second time in three years.
The Badgers won the first set with a balanced offense. Smreck terminated all four of her attacks and four teammates added three kills each. The key run came when Wisconsin won four out of five rallies to grab a 23-21 lead that ended after four straight side outs.
Louisville responded in the second set and pulled away behind a 13-4 run after the set was tied at 5-all.
Wisconsin fell behind 19-17 in the third set on its 11th service error of the match. However, Smrek ran off three straight kills before an ace by Julia Orzol put the Badgers in front for good as they closed the set with an 8-2 run.
The Cardinals pulled out the fourth set after it was tied at 23-all on a kill by Claire Chaussee and ace by Ceci Rush.
Louisville entered the match having dropped just 12 sets all season long and suffered its first loss. Anna DeBeer led the way with 20 kills, while Anna Stevenson added 12 kills and eight blocks.