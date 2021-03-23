With College World Series back in action, Omaha can expect economic boost of nearly $90 million

“That would be unbelievable to most citizens of Omaha, because they think of it as just an event that clogs up the highways,” Goss said. “We want those individuals here. That’s where the money comes from.”

The larger national presence has several causes. Youth baseball tournaments during the CWS, most notably Slumpbuster and Battle of Omaha, are drawing more and more fans to the Metro. Tickets are easier than ever to sell online. And the event’s reputation keeps growing nationally.

Diesing called the CWS a “bucket-list item” for people. “I can’t tell you how many people I run into that say, ‘I gotta get to the College World Series.’”

But out-of-town tourists didn’t just watch baseball, Goss said. More than 23% visited the Old Market. Almost 20% visited the zoo. Even Boys Town — 12 miles from downtown — drew 12% of CWS tourists, based on surveys.

“I didn’t expect that,” Goss said.

The new research determined that the average CWS tourist is spending more money in Omaha in part because of the move downtown in 2011. The Capitol District has added entertainment options, for instance, that didn’t exist before.

“Opportunities to spend in Omaha are much greater than they were,” Goss said.