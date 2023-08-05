A double eagle is a lifetime shot for any golfer.

Except for Creighton senior Charlie Zielinski.

Twice in July, the Omaha Skutt graduate holed out shots for the rarest of all fairway feats. The first he saw go in, the second he couldn’t because it was a blind tee shot.

The first, on July 6, was on a par-5 hole at Fremont Golf Club. The second, on July 29, was on a par-4 hole at The Players Club in northwest Omaha.

“The hole in one was my first in my life, and I was worried I was never going to get one." Zielinski said. “And now I've got one on a par-4, I'm thinking any reachable par-4, better watch out.

“I've done it once, I can do it again.”

Double-eagle records for the Omaha area are incomplete, but Zielinski probably is alone in carding two in a month. A check of World-Herald archives turned up two men with three in a career, Milt Beal (last one in 1979 at Happy Hollow) and Dan Sidzyik (1988 at Platteview).

Zielinski’s albatross — the other golf term for being 3 under par on a hole — at Fremont Golf Club was during the Nebraska Cup pro-am matches. His partner in the four-ball match was Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington, they playing against pros Nick Wanderscheid of Sioux City, Iowa, and Shane Zywiec of Lincoln.

No. 8 at Fremont is a straightaway along the BNSF tracks. After a drive on the 534-yard hole, Zielinski’s second shot was with a 7-iron. Only a couple holes before, Zielinski said, he thought he had holed out from the fairway.

“I hit it pretty good. It was heading toward the green but actually wasn’t heading toward the pin," he said. “It hits short and kind of bounced left a little bit and we watched it roll in the entire way.

“It was just really fun to watch.”

The double eagle/hole in one at The Players Club was on a Saturday morning in a casual round with cousin Travis Schmitz and Schmitz’s daughter, Delaney.

On the scorecard, the dogleg-right No. 5 is listed as 393 yards. Zielinski said he went on Google later and calculated it was a 350-yard shot he took dead aim with using a driver.

“I played that hole many times before. You can just hit your drive and if it looks good, you just hope it gets somewhere near the green on that hole," he said. “I just kind of picked up my tee and walked off like it was any other tee shot.

“I was playing with some family. We walk up there and I'm checking the spots that it normally ends up in on that hole, like below in the little canyon area or left of the green.

“We just can't find it anywhere. And jokingly, we said well, you might as well check the hole just in case. And of course it was in there, which was unbelievable.”

He said Travis didn’t believe him: “You’re just pulling my leg, there’s no way.”

“I said, ‘I’m not kidding. You come over and check.’”

Being of legal age, Zielinski was obligated to buy drinks for the clubhouse.

At Fremont, he said it was enjoyable because he knew all the players in the event and they heard about the deuce. At Players Club, there weren’t many around that early in the day. But when he went afterward to his home course, Pines Country Club in Valley, the word about the 393-yard ace had gotten there and “they showed up.”

Close Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN) Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023) Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023. Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second. The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday. Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak. LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)