December 15 TV/Radio

ON THE AIR TUESDAY
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson at Virginia Tech//TV: ACC//5:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois//TV: ESPN2//6 p.m.
Wichita State at Tulsa//TV: ESPNU//6 p.m.
Utah Valley at Utah//TV: Pac12//6 p.m.
Appalachian State at Tennessee//TV: SEC//6 p.m.
Indiana St. at Saint Louis//TV: FSN//7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Florida State//TV: ACC//7:30 p.m.
Kansas State at Iowa State//TV: ESPNU//8 p.m.
Long Beach State at UCLA//TV: Pac12//8 p.m.
Furman at Alabama//TV: SEC//8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma//TV: FSN Plus//7 p.m.
Stanford at Pacific//TV: ESPN2//8 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
Boston at Philadelphia//TV: TNT//6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento//TV: TNT//9 p.m.
PRO FOOTBALL
Spring League final: Generals vs. Aviators//TV: FS1//9 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Wolverhampton//TV: NBCSN//11:55 a.m.
Premier: West Bromwich Albion at Manchester City//TV: NBCSN//1:55 p.m.
Champions: Olimpia vs. Montreal//TV: FS2//7 p.m.
Champions: UANL vs. N.Y. City FC//TV: FS2//9:30 p.m.
