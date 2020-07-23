Donovan: It's not whether you win or lose this MLB season; and we actually mean that this year

I’ve never been less excited for the start of the Major League Baseball season. And I’ve never been more excited.
It’s not apathy, there’s another reason why I don’t feel like a kid on Christmas Day this year. It’s kind of hard to admit.
Deep breath. …
I don’t care if my team wins this season.
It’s a foreign feeling. I love baseball and I hate losing. I’m so competitive that people who don’t know a lot about sports can’t watch sports with me. I’ve strung together profanity-littered tirades that would make Billy Martin proud. I’ve had to take my bat outside after a game because I needed to swing something and didn’t want to break anything — or any body parts. (Finally learned my lesson!)
What gives?
Blame 2020. Deadly pandemic. The most all-inclusive social justice movement of my lifetime. The world changed.
Beaning, booing and shaming the Astros doesn’t matter as much now. Who cares if the Royals only win 25 games? Even five? I can’t imagine a manager getting fired this season.
It’s like everyone has a free pass to just play. Fans have a free pass to just enjoy. As long as everyone is healthy, the rest is gravy.
Don’t get me wrong, there are good reasons to be excited. First, baseball. Second, baseball. Third, we’ve really missed baseball.
Life isn’t the same without sports, but we’ve adjusted — not just to life without sports, but to many, many other things.
With all that said, The World-Herald had a great idea for its original season preview package. The paper does something every year with a theme, picks division winners, award winners, storylines and more — we’d even started working on it in March before the pandemic shut down the world.
But that’s not happening this year. It just didn’t seem to fit.
Tomorrow, the games will look different and feel different. I hope MLB can complete the full season. As for who wins the World Series this year, that’s my last concern.
(Still, check back with me on that in a month or two.)
MLB No. 1 overall draft picks since 2000
2020: Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers
2019: Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
2018: Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers
2017: Royce Lewis, Minnesota Twins
2016: Mickey Moniak, Philadelphia Phillies
2015: Dansby Swanson, Arizona Diamondbacks
2014: Brady Aiken, Houston Astros
2013: Mark Appel, Houston Astros
2012: Carlos Correa, Houston Astros
2011: Gerrit Cole, Pittsburgh Pirates
2010: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
2009: Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals
2008: Tim Beckham, Tampa Bay Rays
2007: David Price, Vanderbilt
2006: Luke Hochevar, Kansas City Royals
2005: Justin Upton, Arizona Diamondbacks
2004: Matt Bush, San Diego Padres
2003: Delmon Young, Tampa Bay Rays
2002: Bryan Bullington, Pittsburgh Pirates
2001: Joe Mauer, Minnesota Twins
2000: Adrian Gonzalez, Florida Marlins
