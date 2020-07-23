You are the owner of this article.
Donovan: It's not whether you win or lose this MLB season; and we actually mean that this year
Baseball is back, but seeing who wins the Commissioner’s Trophy this season feels less important than keeping everyone safe.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

I’ve never been less excited for the start of the Major League Baseball season. And I’ve never been more excited.

It’s not apathy, there’s another reason why I don’t feel like a kid on Christmas Day this year. It’s kind of hard to admit.

Deep breath. …

I don’t care if my team wins this season.

It’s a foreign feeling. I love baseball and I hate losing. I’m so competitive that people who don’t know a lot about sports can’t watch sports with me. I’ve strung together profanity-littered tirades that would make Billy Martin proud. I’ve had to take my bat outside after a game because I needed to swing something and didn’t want to break anything — or any body parts. (Finally learned my lesson!)

What gives?

Blame 2020. Deadly pandemic. The most all-inclusive social justice movement of my lifetime. The world changed.

Beaning, booing and shaming the Astros doesn’t matter as much now. Who cares if the Royals only win 25 games? Even five? I can’t imagine a manager getting fired this season.

It’s like everyone has a free pass to just play. Fans have a free pass to just enjoy. As long as everyone is healthy, the rest is gravy.

Don’t get me wrong, there are good reasons to be excited. First, baseball. Second, baseball. Third, we’ve really missed baseball.

Life isn’t the same without sports, but we’ve adjusted — not just to life without sports, but to many, many other things.

With all that said, The World-Herald had a great idea for its original season preview package. The paper does something every year with a theme, picks division winners, award winners, storylines and more — we’d even started working on it in March before the pandemic shut down the world.

But that’s not happening this year. It just didn’t seem to fit.

Tomorrow, the games will look different and feel different. I hope MLB can complete the full season. As for who wins the World Series this year, that’s my last concern.

(Still, check back with me on that in a month or two.)

