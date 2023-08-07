Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship.

* * *

Tickets

Online ticketing at thepinnaclebankchampionship.com and tickets are also sold at the gate.

One-day ground pass that allows entrance to the course grounds, use of all public spaces, including KPMG Fan Zone, Patron Zone public dining, concession stands and outdoor restrooms is $20.

One-day clubhouse is $30, which includes additional access to the air-conditioned snack bar (east side of the clubhouse, food and beverages for sale) and indoor restrooms.

Admission is free for all active military, veterans and first responders and access to Hero Hut hospitality area (covered open-air seating) and their families. To redeem tickets, go to thepinnaclebankchampionship.com/tickets and click on Military Ticket Registration.

Spectators 15 and younger get free admission with a ticketed adult.

Map

Parking

Free spectator parking is available at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus on 204th Street north of West Dodge Road (829 N. 204th St.).

Free shuttles will take spectators from the parking lots to The Club at Indian Creek’s front entrance. Shuttles will run during these times but are subject to change based on tee times and weather:

Thursday: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. or one hour after play. Friday: 6 a.m. to midnight. Saturday: 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Sunday: 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or one hour after play.

Volunteer parking will be on site Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday is at Elkhorn North High, 17800 George Miller Pkwy.

Free shuttles will take volunteers from the high school parking lot to the tournament main entrance. Volunteers should report 30 minutes before their shift to give enough time to park and ride the shuttle.

Shuttle times, subject to change based on tee times and weather: 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Security restrictions

As on the PGA Tour, all spectators must pass through metal detectors for their safety.

Clear bag policy: Clear, uncolored plastic tote bags smaller than 12x6x12 inches will be permitted or spectators may use a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar). They may bring small or clutch-sized purses/wallets, not exceeding 6x6x6 that will go through security screening. Only one bag is allowed per ticket holder. Large camera-carrying cases are not allowed.

Those with small children are allowed to bring strollers and small diaper bags. Medically necessary materials, plastic baby bottles and other essential baby supplies (infant must be with carrier) including strollers and bags are items subject to search.

Mobile devices

Spectators may use mobile devices throughout tournament week subject to these restrictions:

Devices must be on silent at all times, flash may not be used.

Content may be used for personal purposes (personal social media), no commercial use.

No live streaming or real-time coverage (no shot-by-shot coverage).

Phone calls allowed only in designated areas.

Be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media. All posted signage and instructions from tournament staff must be observed. Failure to comply with this policy may result in the revocation of your ticket.

Other tips

» Coolers aren’t allowed.

» Outdoor folding chairs without the bag are allowed.

» Please do not approach golfers at any time. Autographs are permitted on Youth Day on Saturday for the golfers who are participating in the RSM Putting Challenge. Local college athletes will also be there to sign autographs.

» Other spectator etiquette: Kneel or sit when in front of a large gallery. Applaud good shots. Respect the golfers by being quiet and remaining motionless while they swing. Respect volunteers and fellow spectators and obey marshals’ requests. Talk in low voices around the course, especially in the skyboxes and viewing boxes.

Where to find...

Concessions: No. 1 tee, No. 3 fairway and No. 6 green.

Patron Zone public dining concession: No. 17 green.

Hy-Vee Fan Zone: No. 9 green.

Volunteer headquarters: Northwest section of course parking lot.

First aid: East side patio of clubhouse, and between No. 17 green and No. 18 tee.

Portable toilets: No. 4 green, No. 8 green, No. 11 tee, No. 6 green, No. 17 green, No. 18 green and No. 18 fairway.

Hero Hut: Located between No. 9 green and No. 1 tee.

Nighttime entertainment

Barnato Live & Loud will be Friday and Saturday in the main parking lot at The Club at Indian Creek. Friday’s acts are Kip Moore and Red Clay Strays.

Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 8 p.m. Saturday’s acts are Chris Janson and LANCO. Gates open at 6 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can by purchased at barnato.bar/events. It includes free grounds admission with the purchase of a concert ticket.

Schedule

MONDAY

All day: Sandhills Global Pro-Am (no spectators)

TUESDAY

All day: Pro practice rounds (no spectators)

WEDNESDAY

All day: Dormie Network Pro-Am (no spectators)

THURSDAY

6:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: First round, first and 10th tees

FRIDAY

6:45 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: Second round, first and 10th tees

8 p.m.: Live and Loud (Kip Moore with Red Clay Strays), doors open at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Third round

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Youth Day Presented by RSM

7:30 p.m.: Live and Loud (Chris Janson with LANCO), doors open at 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.: Final round

Players to watch

No. 1 Ben Kohles

The season points leader whose first career win was the 2012 Cox Classic has won twice in 2023. He’s assured of being on the PGA Tour for the second time in three years.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 2 Rico Hoey

After falling off the tours in 2022 and returning to Q-School to regain Korn Ferry Tour membership, the 27-year-old from the Philippines won in Knoxville in June.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 3 Ben Silverman

The Canadian’s win in the Bahamas was his first since breaking through in 2017. He’ll be on the PGA Tour for the first time since 2018-19.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 4 Pierceson Coody

The grandson of 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody won a playoff in February in Panama and in Springfield, Missouri, two weeks ago after missing his previous two cuts.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 5 David Skinns

His PBC win in 2021 was the Englishman’s breakthrough at 39. He’ll be on the PGA Tour for the second time in three seasons after winning the Club Car Championship in March.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart

The three-time Big Ten player of the year from Belgium won his first event after qualifying through PGA Tour U, lost in a playoff the next week and has been in top 10 in his first six starts.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 7 Jimmy Stanger

Six years on the Korn Ferry Tour will be coming to an end for the 28-year-old from Tampa. His first tour win was the Compliance Solutions Championship in June.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 8 Alejandro Tosti

The Argentinian is still looking for his first win and his first top three on tour but was in the top 10 in eight of his first 17 events.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 9 Chandler Phillips

Endured three years low in status on the tour, then finished in the top 10 at the 2022 Q-School to be assured of being in the first 12 events in 2023. He won the first time in the Bahamas.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 10 Nicholas Lindheim

The 38-year-old journeyman got into two PGA Tour events last fall before a back injury landed him on the medical-extension list. He won The Ascendant in Colorado three weeks ago.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 11 Scott Gutschewski

Omahan returned to the winner’s circle for the first time in nearly 15 years on the Korn Ferry Tour at the HomeTown Lenders Championship. He’s close to clinching a PGA Tour card for the second time in three years and seventh overall.

2022 PBC: tied for 57th

No. 12 Jorge Fernandez Valdes

The 31-year-old from Argentina seemed stuck on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica, where he played all but one year since 2012. As No. 3 in points in 2022, he gained conditional Korn Ferry Tour status and cashed in with a playoff win.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 13 Tom Whitney

His start in pro golf came late — he fulfilled his four-year term of active duty as a nuclear missile operator — after graduating from the Air Force. Best finish this season was a tie for second at the Club Car Championship.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 14 Jake Knapp

A steady performer in his second time on tour, he has been in the top 25 in 11 of 16 events with a tie for fifth at the Suncoast Classic his best finish.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 15 Patrick Fishburn

He lost a playoff to Trace Crowe a week ago at the NV5 Invitational to match his best finish in four years on tour.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 16 Jackson Suber

Tour rookie was runner-up at the Memorial Health Championship to start July and was in the top 25 in his next three starts.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 17 Rhein Gibson

The 37-year-old Aussie has played three years on the PGA Tour and seven on the Korn Ferry Tour. He won the Astara Golf Championship in March for his first win since 2019.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 18 Rafael Campos

The runner-up at the Compliance Solutions Championship last won on tour in 2019. The 35-year-old from Puerto Rico played for his country in the 2020 Rio Olympics.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 19 Brett Drewitt

Had a strong start to 2023, making the top 10 in five of his first six starts with a runner-up finish at the Veritex Championship. Since then, the Aussie has made one of 11 cuts.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 20 Max Greyserman

The former Duke golfer had his best finish in four years on tour when he was runner-up at The Ascendant. He’s made the cut in 13 of 17 events.

2022 PBC: Tied for 39th

No. 21 Grayson Murray

PGA Tour member is 162nd in FedEx points in 12 events but also has played eight Korn Ferry Tour events with a win at the AdventHealth Championship — his first on tour since 2016.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 22 Cody Blick

Was outstanding in the Bahamas, finishing second in both season-opening events. After a lull, made five of seven cuts through the NV5 Invitational.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 23 Shad Tuten

Fourth-year tour member came out of the gate fast with three top-five finishes before April. Was second at the Club Car Championship.

2022 PBC: Tied for 19th

No. 24 Parker Coody

Pierceson’s twin was third at The Ascendant and had a tie for second at the Price Cutter Charity Championship. He has made eight of the past nine cuts.

2022 PBC: didn’t play

No. 25 Ryan McCormick

On tour for four years, he had two thirds in 2023 — at the Astara Golf Championship and last week at the NV5 Invitational, missing the playoff by a stroke.

2022 PBC: missed cut

No. 74 Brandon Crick

The 35-year-old from McCook, on tour for six years, had the high point of his season at the BMW Charity Pro-Am with a tie for third.

2022 PBC: missed cut

Carson Schaake

The Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa grad will play on a restricted sponsors exemption for which he was eligible as a Korn Ferry Tour member, albeit with low conditional status.

PBC: Missed cut in 2020

Noah Hofman

The McCook native, who played at Southeast CC and Ottawa University, is in the tournament under the same provisions as Schaake. His PGA Tour debut, missing the cut, was at the 3M Open.

PB: First year

Nate Vontz

The Lincoln Southwest and Creighton grad won the PBC’s Nebraska Qualifier at Firethorn. When he qualified in 2018 as an amateur, it was as the Indian Creek Invitational.

PBC: Missed cut in 2018

Luke Kluver

The Oklahoma Sooner senior from Norfolk, where he won three Class A titles, qualified as the Indian Creek Invitational champ. He played three seasons at Kansas before transferring.

PBC: Missed cut in 2018, made cut in 2019