Terence “Bud” Crawford waded through the final wave of people as he exited B&B Sports Academy and out to North Omaha.

Constant handshakes, kissing babies. Opening his arms to those who thrust themselves into them. Moving into endless embraces without a moment to himself. This is the kind of love Crawford has accumulated through the years. He basked in it all as the community celebrated Crawford’s final day home on Saturday before his departure to camp for what many consider the biggest fight of his career against Errol Spence, Jr.

“It’s been like that ever since I was a little kid,” Crawford said. “Fighting in the Golden Gloves finals, in the championship. Being the only person from Omaha always making it to the finals, making it to nationals. It’s something that I always put on my back and that I carry with pride.”

Even while standing atop a podium, the 5-foot-8 Crawford could only be scoped out by the camouflage bucket hat on his head. A flock of phones and their fisheye lenses pointed at him from above as he spoke to the crowd, surrounded by a mix of people close to him and those who wished to be.

He spent most of his time with the microphone acknowledging those who put the celebration together — bouncy houses on each side of him, a team of young dancers who performed, grills smoking to feed everyone nearby — and showing appreciation for such support.

Somewhere mixed in there, he gave the crowd what they were waiting to hear.

“Y'all know what I’ma do,” he said of his July 29 fight.

He’s comfortable. At home, outside of the gym he’s helped grow. One with so many posters from Crawford’s previous fights — and wins — that they link to hide the white on the walls and hug the two rings inside.

He’s at peace, too. After nearly 15 years of professional fighting and a 39-0 record, Crawford has become more than a local legend. But his legacy hasn’t come without questions, in part why he acknowledged that a win over Spence would be the cherry on top of all he’s done.

“I’ve very comfortable with my career right now,” Crawford said. “I feel like I’ve already accomplished a hall of fame career. I’m happy with where I’m at. I’ll be satisfied once this job is done.”

Even with Crawford’s current stance, he claims he still has something to prove. That he’s looking to make a “statement,” something he says never changes any time he steps into the ring and isn’t evoked by any particular opponent. It’s what has kept the fire burning inside a man who appears so comfortable.

“He’ll be first ballot hall of famer, but when something is sitting right there, and you know you can grab it and want to challenge yourself and anybody else in your way, you might as well,” said trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre. “Because you believe in yourself.”

Perhaps no one outside the gym on Saturday would question Crawford or what he's accomplished to this point. Yet as he looks around, he reinforces that the most anticipated fight of his career — his way of proving something to himself and to those who pose lingering questions — is for them.

“I look at it like I’m not doing this for myself, I’m doing this for everybody,” Crawford said. “Because if they see that I can make it from the same community that they made it from, they can do the same.”

Photos: Omaha party sends off Terence 'Bud' Crawford ahead of training camp