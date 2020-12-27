 Skip to main content
Iowa's bowl game against Missouri is canceled because of rise in COVID cases for Tigers
FOOTBALL

Iowa's bowl game against Missouri is canceled because of rise in COVID cases for Tigers

Running back Tyler Goodson and the Hawkeyes finish the season on a six-game winning streak after their final two games of the year were canceled.

The Music City Bowl between Missouri and Iowa was canceled Sunday because COVID-19 problems left the Tigers unable to play.

The Nashville-based game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, is the second bowl called off since the postseason lineup was set Dec. 20, joining the Gasparilla Bowl.

Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement that the team had a “significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests among our student-athletes, coaches and staff” since the end of the regular season.

Overall, 18 bowl games scheduled to be played this season have been canceled.

Missouri is the third SEC team that has had to pull out of its bowl game, joining Tennessee and South Carolina.

Army was able to replace Tennessee in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia to salvage that game. South Carolina’s COVID-19 issues left UAB without an opponent in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Iowa was left in the same situation, with no short-notice replacement available.

“I am disappointed that we were not able to finish the season against a tremendous opponent in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl later this week,” Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “I am extremely proud of the fight and resiliency that our players have shown throughout this challenging season. This is the eighth time in 11 games we’ve been faced with a schedule adjustment, but we’ve been able to fight through and finish while competing at a very high level throughout the season, which I believe shows the true character of our team."

The Music City Bowl seemed to be in danger last week because Iowa paused football activities due to COVID-19 cases, but the Hawkeyes resumed practice this weekend.

Iowa (6-2) got all eight of its scheduled regular-season games in before having first its championship weekend Big Ten matchup against Michigan canceled and now its bowl.

Photos: Nebraska travels to Iowa for Black Friday showdown

