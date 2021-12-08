Mark Whipple can tailor Nebraska's offense to its strengths, particularly at quarterback

LINCOLN — Andrew Ford’s team didn’t have much business being competitive at halftime, much less hanging in midway through the fourth quarter. Ford was in his second career start. His team, Massachusetts, was a 24-point underdog to Mississippi State.
But there he and the Minutemen were, in 2016, trading blows with a SEC team, with 15 and nine-play touchdown drives in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs. Massachusetts’ defense would falter, as it often did, in a 47-35 loss, but Ford, then just a sophomore, didn’t think the moment was too big for him or the offense. Game days, Ford said Wednesday, were the easy part, after a week of preparation under Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator.
Mark Whipple, the former UMass head coach and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator who formally accepted the NU job this week, was both meticulous and exhaustive in his weekly offensive plans for players, said Ford, who threw for 6,955 yards and 57 touchdowns over three seasons. For example, Whipple dedicated an each Thursday to red zone packages alone, detailing 20 to 30 plays for Ford to know, inside and out, for the games.
And Ford did. Whipple gave special coaching attention to his quarterbacks — be it at UMass or Pittsburgh, where Whipple shaped Kenny Pickett into a Heisman Trophy finalist and potential first-round NFL draft pick.
“He viewed you as an extension of himself,” said Ford, who now works as a scout for the Arizona Cardinals. “He demanded a lot of the quarterbacks, and a lot of it was above the shoulders.”
A lot will be expected of the 64-year-old Whipple in the span of ten months. He has to assess NU’s quarterback room that, for the moment, has one career start under its belt while adding at least one, and perhaps more, quarterbacks to the room from the transfer portal, such as Akron’s Zach Gibson, LSU’s Myles Brennan or perhaps another name who hasn’t yet announced his intentions. He has to build an offense with new staff members — including offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and receivers coach Mickey Joseph — while gaining, in short order, the trust of a team on its third offensive coordinator in four years.
It’s a packed itinerary before Nebraska opens its 2022 football season in Ireland, but time is short for head coach Scott Frost, who posted four straight losing seasons to start his tenure at Nebraska and needs to win in year five to keep his job. Along with offensive line hire Donovan Raiola, Frost tapped Whipple to run NU’s offense while Frost takes a small step back to become of a CEO head coach that his boss, athletic director Trev Alberts, believes is needed in a new era of college football, with a robust transfer portal full of players and name, image and likeness money available for student-athletes. Player retention and team chemistry are front burner matters for Frost.
Whipple, a smaller college head coach for 21 years who had multiple stints in the NFL, will handle the game-planning and play-calling. While contract terms were not immediately disclosed, a source indicated Whipple’s $476,450 salary at Pitt could be doubled, and, as the search commenced, NU was willing to pay $1 million for a coordinator if needed.
“Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska,” Frost said in a press release. Whipple, also in a statement said the opportunity to coach at Nebraska is “special,” and Frost has a “great offensive mind.”
According to Ford, who started his career at Virginia Tech before transferring to Massachusetts, Whipple’s offense can be “tailored to the best guys he has on a roster” and, week-to-week, to the defenses across the ball. Some weeks at UMass, Ford said, the team would load up with two tight ends with an under-the-center, run-first attack. Other weeks, Ford didn’t take a single snap under center as five wide receivers flanked out to his sides.
Ford described Whipple’s pass concepts as a “blend of West Coast offense and spread,” with a sweet tooth for tight ends, who routinely catch more than 60 passes per season in Whipple’s offenses, and smaller, shiftier receivers. At Pittsburgh in 2021, 6-foot, 175-pound Jordan Addison caught 93 passes for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns. In Ford’s last season in 2018, 5-foot-9, 188-pound Andy Isabella caught 102 passes for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The point: Whipple identifies a team’s strengths, Ford said, and accentuates them. And if Nebraska wants to consider the quarterback run game a strength, Ford said, Whipple can scheme that, too.
“He’ll incorporate the quarterback run into what he does,” Ford said.
Most of Whipple’s teams pass the ball, though. A lot. Pittsburgh did with Pickett, who threw for 4,319 yards and 42 touchdowns this season en route to a ACC championship. Talking to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during the season, Pickett said he wouldn’t have returned for another season had Whipple not told him to do so, and if Whipple himself hadn’t returned for a third season coordinating Pitt’s offense.
Media who covered the Panthers expected 2021 to be Whipple’s final season in Pittsburgh as his contract wound down. Retirement could have been option, especially to Arizona, where one of Whipple’s sons, Spencer, is a receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals. But Ford, who said he knew “several days ago” Mark Whipple would take the NU job, can’t see his former coach without a playsheet.
“I just don’t see him retiring,” Ford said. “I think he’ll be in football for a long time.”
He’s already been in the job 40 years, which Ford said offers Whipple the opportunity to be “great storyteller.” Even as Whipple won a FCS national title in 1998 and coached some notable names over the years, one period of time — 2004 through 2006 with the Pittsburgh Steelers — seems to provide more fodder than most.
That’s when Whipple coached a young Ben Roethlisberger and was part of the Steelers’ 2005 Super Bowl champion team. Ford said Whipple, intense during the season, would often use spring football and offseason moments to illustrate how a young Roethlisberger, on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career, still made the occasional young-guy mistakes. If Ben made them and corrected them, a UMass quarterback could, too.
And though Whipple was hard on his quarterbacks, Ford said, he was “the ultimate player’s coach,” too, in knowing how to adjust his coaching style to the personality. In Ford’s first year, 2016, Whipple barked a lot — too much to help Ford’s play. So the quarterback approached Whipple, shared what would work, and Whipple adjusted.
Over his final two seasons, Ford threw 31 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a UMass team that, as an independent, played six road games a year and often went into contests as a double-digit underdog. Whipple won 16 games in the five years that comprised his second stint at UMass. The Minutemen have won only two games, though, since he left, and the offense dropped off a cliff. In a COVID-shortened 2020 season, UMass scored 12 points in four games — and two of those came from a safety.
So wherever Whipple travels, relative success on offense has followed. Ford saw it first-hand as a quarterback who got coached hard during the week so that Saturday could be less stressful than the preparation that came before. By his third year, Ford said, he was so in sync with Whipple that he knew the play calls as they came in.
“Quarterbacks love to throw the ball,” Ford said, “so he’ll get that going right away. I never had a game where I didn’t go in knowing everything I was going to see from a defense.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH