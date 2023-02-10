How much more can the Huskers be connected to the Super Bowl than a coach with the nickname Big Red?

Yes, the Andy Reid/Big Red connection is kind of obvious. But many of the Nebraska and Iowa ties for the Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl 57 aren't.

FCS semifinals, former Omaha Royals pitchers, high schools in New York and even hall of fame offensive lineman Will Shields are involved in this nonscientific endeavor filled with useless knowledge that could only be found on the Internet.

Well, and here, once they were all compiled by the World-Herald's Zach Tegler.

1. Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh

Suh played at Nebraska from 2005-09. As a senior, he finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and won the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award in addition to being named the AP player of the year. He finished his Husker career with 215 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, 15 pass breakups, six blocked kicks and four interceptions.

2. Eagles TE Jack Stoll

Stoll, a backup who had 11 receptions in his second NFL season, played at Nebraska from 2017-20. He finished with 61 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

3. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts led Oklahoma to a Big 12 championship in 2019. In the conference title game, Hurts and the Sooners won in overtime against Baylor — whose coach at the time was Matt Rhule, who was hired in December as Nebraska's new coach.

4. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes' dad, Pat, was a longtime major league pitcher who played seven games for the Omaha Royals in 2006 — including five at Rosenblatt Stadium. Pat Mahomes finished his baseball career in 2009 as a member of the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association, where his final appearance came against the Lincoln Saltdogs.

5. Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders set the franchise record for rushing yards by a rookie with 818 yards in 2019. That record was once held by former Husker Correll Buckhalter, who ran for 586 yards in his rookie season with the Eagles in 2001.

6. Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco played at Rutgers from 2018-21. In a Friday night season finale against Nebraska in 2020, Pacheco ran for 42 yards and a touchdown but the Huskers won 28-21.

7. Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell, a former high school star in Mississippi, was named the state's Mr. Football in Class 3A in 2017. In 2021, the same honor went to Malcolm Hartzog, now a sophomore defensive back at Nebraska.

8. Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon played quarterback at Georgia Southern from 2010-13. In 2011 and 2012, the Eagles lost in the FCS semifinals to North Dakota State, which went on to win national titles both times under coach Craig Bohl, a former Husker player and assistant. In the 2012 semifinal, McKinnon ran for 168 yards, but NDSU won 23-20.

9. Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Brown had four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in the 2016 Under Armour All-America Game, which also included a pair of future Huskers: defensive back Lamar Jackson and offensive lineman Boe Wilson. Jackson had an interception in the game.

10. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Kelce played in his first Pro Bowl following the 2015 season. Also playing in event for the first time that year were a handful of former Huskers: Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Ravens punter Sam Koch and Giants kicker Josh Brown.

11. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2020, becoming the fourth wide receiver to win the award. The first was Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972.

12. Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster was a freshman at Southern California in 2014 when the Trojans beat Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl. He had three catches for 66 yards and five kickoff returns for 81 yards as USC won 45-42.

13. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert played at South Dakota State from 2013-17. He redshirted in 2013, when the Jackrabbits lost 59-20 to Nebraska in quarterback Tommy Armstrong's first career start.

14. Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling played at South Florida from 2016-17. On Nov. 24, 2017, he had two catches for 9 yards in the Bulls' wild 49-42 loss to unbeaten Central Florida — which took place eight days before UCF coach Scott Frost was hired as Nebraska's coach.

15. Eagles LB T.J. Edwards

Edwards played at Wisconsin from 2015-18. In four victories against Nebraska, he totaled 31 tackles, including two sacks in the 2018 game.

16. Chiefs LB Nick Bolton

Bolton was taken by Kansas City with the 58th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. His selection was announced on stage by Will Shields, a former Husker offensive lineman who played for the Chiefs from 1993-2006 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

17. Eagles S Marcus Epps

Epps played at Wyoming from 2015-18 under coach Craig Bohl, a former Husker player and assistant. Epps had 11 tackles for the Cowboys in their 52-17 loss to Nebraska in 2016.

18. Chiefs S Justin Reid

Reid played at Stanford from 2015-17. He made two tackles in the Cardinal's victory over Iowa in the 2016 Rose Bowl.

19. Eagles LB Haason Reddick

Reddick played at Temple from 2013-16 — the same four years that new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule served as the Owls' coach.

20. Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Jones made his NFL debut in the Chiefs' season opener in 2016, a victory against the San Diego Chargers. The leading rusher in the game — with 89 yards — was San Diego's Danny Woodhead, a North Platte grad and former Chadron State star.

21. Eagles DE Brandon Graham

Graham, a first-round pick by the Eagles in the 2010 draft, got his first sack in his second NFL game, a win over the Detroit Lions in which rookie Ndamukong Suh and another former Husker, Kyle Vanden Bosch, also registered sacks.

22. Chiefs DE Frank Clark

The former Michigan Wolverine played against NU in 2013, and he had a key role in the Huskers' winning touchdown. On third-and-goal with about two minutes left, Clark got into the backfield unblocked as Tommy Armstrong and Ameer Abdullah ran an option play. For a moment, Clark couldn't decide which player to defend, and Armstrong couldn't decide whether to pitch or keep the ball. When Clark finally tried to tackle Armstrong, the QB flipped the ball forward to Abdullah, who dived into the end zone.

23. Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Gardner-Johnson played at Florida from 2016-18. He had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, in the Gators' victory over in the 2017 Outback Bowl.

24. Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed

Sneed played in the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Among his teammates on the National team was Kansas State center Adam Holtorf, a Seward graduate.

25. Eagles CB Darius Slay

Slay, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Lions, made his Eagles debut in a Week 1 loss to Washington in 2020. The game's leading tackler, with 10 tackles, was Philadelphia's Nathan Gerry, a former Husker.

26. Chiefs S Juan Thornhill

Thornhill, who played at Altavista High in Virginia, was named to the Class 1A all-state first team in 2013. Another all-state honoree in Virginia that year, in Class 6A, was a future Husker from West Potomac High: De'Mornay Pierson-El.

27. Eagles K Jake Elliott

Elliott, then a junior at Lyons Township High in Illinois, was named first-team all-state by the Chicago Tribune in 2011. Also on the Tribune's first team that year was a senior receiver from Lombard, Illinois, who went on to star at Nebraska: Jordan Westerkamp.

28. Chiefs K Harrison Butker

Butker tied for second in the NFL with 38 field goals in 2017. He tied with Greg Zuerlein, a Lincoln Pius X graduate and former UNO kicker.

29. Eagles P Brett Kern

Kern attended Grand Island Senior High in Grand Island, New York — one of two schools in the U.S. with that name, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The other is in Grand Island, Nebraska.

30. Chiefs P Tommy Townsend

Townsend's brother Johnny is also a professional punter. After appearing in 16 games as a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2018, Johnny Townsend did not appear in another NFL game until Week 17 in 2020, when he was signed by the Baltimore Ravens to replace starter Sam Koch, a Seward grad and former Husker who had been placed on the COVID-19 list that week.

31. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni

Sirianni played at Division III power Mount Union from 2000-03, and among his teammates with the Purple Raiders was current Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

32. Chiefs coach Andy Reid

Reid's nickname is "Big Red." Enough said.

33. Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

The quarterback at UNLV from 2003-06 played for the Rebels when they visited Iowa State in 2006. He threw for 180 yards and a touchdown, but the Cyclones won 16-10.

34. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy burned Nebraska twice, first as a running back at Colorado. In the 1990 game in Lincoln, Bieniemy scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 27-12 Buffalo victory. And in 2001, Bieniemy was CU's running backs coach when the Buffs ran for 380 yards in a 62-36 win that stunned the No. 2 Huskers.

35. Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon

Gannon's first NFL coaching job was as a defensive quality control coach with the Atlanta Falcons in 2007. One of the Falcons' leaders on defense that season, with 78 tackles and two interceptions, was linebacker Demorrio Williams, a former Husker star.

36. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

Spagnuolo played wide receiver at Springfield College in Massachusetts from 1978-81. Springfield's coaching staff at the time included future Nebraska defensive coordinator Mark Banker.

37. Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay

Clay played linebacker at Oregon from 2009-12, when former Husker quarterback and coach Scott Frost was on the Ducks' staff as wide receivers coach.

38. Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub

Toub started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UTEP in 1986. The Miners faced one ranked opponent that season, playing No. 15 Iowa in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes won 69-7.

39. Eagles OL Cam Jurgens

Jurgens, a backup center, played at Nebraska from 2018-21 after a standout career as a tight end at Beatrice.

40. Chiefs DB Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle, who played at Nebraska from 2017-20, is on the Chiefs' practice squad. He has appeared in seven NFL games over two seasons.

