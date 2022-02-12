Chatelain: Zac Taylor's final challenge? Facing his mentor in the Super Bowl

But the McVay connection is unique because Taylor wouldn’t have an NFL head coaching job without it.

“The joke is if you have a cup of coffee with Sean McVay, you’re going to be a head coach in the NFL,” Taylor said last week.

McVay, who just turned 36, says he’s too young to have a coaching tree. But evidence suggests otherwise.

Taylor orchestrates the Bengals. LaFleur leads the Packers. Brandon Staley, another former McVay assistant, heads the Chargers. And after the Super Bowl, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell takes over the Vikings.

Surely the NFL’s copycat hiring practices are one factor — owners hate to miss a successful trend. But McVay’s influence is legitimate, especially his contagious enthusiasm and confidence, Taylor said.

“Working for Sean was the best two years of my life," Taylor said.