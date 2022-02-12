Chatelain: Zac Taylor's final challenge? Facing his mentor in the Super Bowl

Rewind five years, which must feel like five decades to Zac Taylor.
It’s spring 2017. He’s the new assistant wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Rams, recently fired by the University of Cincinnati (more on that later). He’s not exactly trending toward NFL head coaching opportunities.
In preparation for the NFL draft, Taylor and his new boss Sean McVay hop around the country to evaluate receiver prospects, including a diamond in the rough named Cooper Kupp. At every stop, prospects need someone to throw the ball, so Taylor steps in. Immediately McVay recognizes why Taylor won Big 12 offensive player of the year at Nebraska.
“I don’t think there was a dropped ball the whole weekend thanks to the exquisite location that Zac was putting on all these passes,” McVay recalled last summer during his “Flying Coach” podcast conversation with Taylor.
“I’m thinking ... you better be careful, you might be a little too good. We might have to throw you in there in some preseason action. You’ll be ready to go.”
Said Taylor: “Somewhere in Atlanta, I think there’s some hidden video at Pace Academy of Sean covering (prospect) Gerald Everett on a nine route. I probably had to back-shoulder him.”
McVay’s praise didn’t come without a little teasing. One early morning after a long night, a weary Taylor couldn’t get loose throwing to tight end Adam Sheehan. Spirals weren’t as sharp.
“You guys just taunted me for every seam route that I couldn’t get to him,” Taylor told McVay.
Back to 2022. Even by NFL standards, Taylor’s journey to AFC champion coach has happened fast.
Two months ago, Cincinnati lost back-to-back home games to San Diego and San Francisco, falling to 7-6. Taylor was under fire.
Then the Bengals won three straight to lock up the AFC North. Then Cincinnati won its first playoff game in 31 years. Then the Bengals stunned the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans. Then they rallied from 21-3 down at Arrowhead Stadium, eliminating Patrick Mahomes.
The final challenge? Conquering McVay.
Taylor is no stranger to competing against friends and family.
Twice this season, he faced his old Nebraska coach, Cleveland Browns offensive line guru Bill Callahan. He lost an overtime thriller to Packer coach Matt LaFleur, another close friend. Taylor has even coached against his little brother, Press, recently promoted to offensive coordinator in Jacksonville.
But the McVay connection is unique because Taylor wouldn’t have an NFL head coaching job without it.
“The joke is if you have a cup of coffee with Sean McVay, you’re going to be a head coach in the NFL,” Taylor said last week.
McVay, who just turned 36, says he’s too young to have a coaching tree. But evidence suggests otherwise.
Taylor orchestrates the Bengals. LaFleur leads the Packers. Brandon Staley, another former McVay assistant, heads the Chargers. And after the Super Bowl, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell takes over the Vikings.
Surely the NFL’s copycat hiring practices are one factor — owners hate to miss a successful trend. But McVay’s influence is legitimate, especially his contagious enthusiasm and confidence, Taylor said.
“Working for Sean was the best two years of my life," Taylor said.
“He’s really shown a lot of young guys that you can do it in your own way. It doesn’t have to be the way it’s always been done for the last 20 years around the league. ... He was very open about how he did things, why he made certain decisions. So that has allowed myself and a lot of other guys to go off and feel very comfortable leading a team.”
The Bengals have two rules, Taylor said: “Be on time. Protect the team.” The first is simple. The second means balancing individualism with unselfishness.
Taylor wants players to “be themselves.” Build your brand on social media if you wish, but don’t do things that teammates have to answer for. McVay influenced that philosophy.
Together, they’re the youngest head-coaching combo in Super Bowl history. And their age is a factor in building strong connections with players. Millionaire athletes can spot a phony a mile away. McVay and Taylor, 38, are both true to themselves.
“There are certain people when you’re around them they’re just so comfortable in their own skin, so humble, but there’s a confidence that you know is there,’’ said McVay, who pointed out that Taylor is “probably more calm than I am.”
McVay and Taylor met at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Shula’s Steak House. McVay, the Washington offensive coordinator, wasn’t even 30. Taylor was coaching quarterbacks in Miami.
Two years later, McVay — the new Rams coach — called out of the blue and offered Taylor a job coaching wide receivers. The next year, 2018, Taylor earned a promotion to quarterbacks coach.
The last time Taylor and McVay worked together was Super Bowl Sunday three years ago — the Rams’ loss to New England. McVay wasn’t surprised when the Bengals hired Taylor.
“I love Zac Taylor,” McVay said during Super Bowl week. “I’m so happy for him. I think that team plays with a swagger and a confidence similar to the way Zac carries himself. He’s so steady.”
Taylor hasn’t received nearly as much credit for the Bengals’ turnaround as McVay got for LA’s resurgence five years ago. That’s understandable considering Taylor was 6-25-1 his first two seasons. Taylor has Joe Burrow; McVay did it with Jared Goff.
But Taylor’s rise is still hard to believe.
On Dec. 4, 2016, he was the University of Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. The Bearcats just completed a 4-8 season when Taylor decided to attend his first Bengals game. His brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, were in town.
So Zac bought a ticket to Paul Brown Stadium. That Sunday afternoon, Marvin Lewis’ Bengals blew out the Eagles 32-14. The score isn’t what Taylor remembers most. Midway through the first quarter, he received a text informing him that his boss Tommy Tuberville — University of Cincinnati coach — resigned. Taylor was soon unemployed.
“I walked all the way down the highway to my car, never picturing that I would be back in this stadium as a head coach,” Taylor told NBC’s Tony Dungy last week. “It’s amazing how it all works out.”
Taylor might win multiple Lombardi Trophies before he retires. He might deliver playoff game balls to Cincinnati bars — a new tradition — for another two or three decades. But he’ll never experience anything like these past five years. From castoff college coordinator to Super Bowl spotlight.
Who could’ve seen it coming?
To complete the journey, Taylor must conquer the man who identified him, nurtured him and propelled him. Taylor won’t have to throw back-shoulder fades against McVay Sunday in Los Angeles — he has Burrow for that. But he will need to anticipate McVay’s next moves.
Hope he got a good night’s sleep.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain