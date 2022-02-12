Fifty-six Midlands connections to Super Bowl 56

By now, you probably know that one of the coaches in Super Bowl 56 is a former Nebraska quarterback, and that one of the QBs comes from a family of former Huskers. But Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow are just the beginning. There are a lot of ways to connect the Bengals and Rams to Nebraska and Iowa — 56, to be exact. And the connections go beyond Husker football — the players and coaches (and one referee) in Sunday's game can be linked to Nebraska track and field, Wayne State football and even Iowa Western and UNO soccer. The list is not a scientific endeavor — it's filled with useless knowledge that nonetheless illustrates the bonds shared across regions and eras. After all, it's a small world. Here are 56 ways the people of Super Bowl 56 are connected to our part of it.
1. Bengals coach Zac Taylor: Taylor was Nebraska’s starting quarterback from 2005-06. As a senior, Taylor was named the Big 12 offensive player of the year after leading the Huskers to the Big 12 North title. He finished his NU career with 5,850 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, both school records at the time. He was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
2. Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan: Morgan, who mainly plays on special teams in Cincinnati, played at Nebraska from 2015-18. He holds NU’s career records for receptions (189) and receiving yards (2,747).
3. Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters: Walters served as offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Nebraska from 2018-19.
4. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow: Burrow’s father, Jimmy, played at Nebraska from 1973-75 and was a graduate assistant from 2000-02. Joe’s older brothers, Jamie and Dan, also played for the Huskers. Both were on the 2001 NU team that played for a national title against Miami in the Rose Bowl — a game 5-year-old Joe attended.
5. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan: Callahan is the son of Bill Callahan, Nebraska’s coach from 2004-07.
6. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo: Anarumo’s first stint as an NFL defensive coordinator came in 2015, when he served as interim defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. One of Miami’s defensive leaders that season was former Husker Ndamukong Suh, who was in his first season with the Dolphins.
7. Rams coach Sean McVay: McVay's grandfather John McVay is a former San Francisco 49ers executive who helped build that dynasty in the 1980s and presided over five Super Bowl-winning seasons. Among the key draft picks made by McVay's front office were former Nebraska running back Roger Craig in 1983 and former Husker fullback Tom Rathman in 1986. Craig won three championships with the team and Rathman two. Both are 49ers hall of famers.
8. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell: A quarterback at San Diego State from 2004-07, O’Connell played in two postseason all-star games in 2008. In the Hula Bowl, O’Connell was part of the Kai team led by Oregon State coach Mike Riley, who seven years later would become Nebraska’s coach. A week later in the East-West Shrine Game, O’Connell was one of three QBs on the West team roster; another was Nebraska’s Sam Keller.
9. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris: Morris helped jump-start Nebraska coach Scott Frost’s career. Morris was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff in 2003, when Frost played for the Bucs in his last NFL season. When Morris became defensive coordinator at Kansas State in 2006, he brought in Frost as a graduate assistant. Frost said earlier this month that Morris “is really the guy who got me into coaching.”
10. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald: Donald won the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award as a senior at Pittsburgh in 2013. He is one of two players to win all four awards in the same season; the other is Suh, who did it in 2009. Donald made the trip to Omaha in January 2014 for the Outland Trophy dinner.
11. Bengals running back Joe Mixon: Mixon played at Oklahoma under Bob Stoops, the winningest coach in program history. In 2016, Stoops’ final season, Mixon led the Sooners in rushing yards and all-purpose yards. In 1988 — the final season for the second-winningest coach in school history, Barry Switzer — OU’s leader in those categories was Charles Thompson — the father of new Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson.
12. Rams linebacker Von Miller: The former Texas A&M star played in two games against Nebraska. As a freshman in 2007, Miller had a tackle for loss and a forced fumble as the Aggies won in Lincoln. As a senior in 2010, he finished with six tackles, including two sacks of Taylor Martinez, in A&M’s win in College Station.
13. Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase: Chase went to Rummel High in Metairie, Louisiana — the same school that produced former Husker and current Dolphins tight end Cethan Carter.
14. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: Stafford made his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions in 2009. In his first game, a loss to the New Orleans Saints, Stafford threw three interceptions, including one to Scott Shanle — a former Husker from St. Edward, Nebraska.
15. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson: Hendrickson was a teammate of former Nebraska quarterback Zack Darlington at Apopka High in Florida, where the two won the Class 8A state championship together in 2012. Hendrickson then played from 2013-16 at Florida Atlantic, which opened the 2014 season against the Huskers in Lincoln. Hendrickson had two tackles in that game.
16. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp: Kupp was a record-breaking receiver at Eastern Washington from 2013-16. Kupp’s final college game was a loss in the FCS semifinal against former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini and Youngstown State. Kupp had 10 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns, but Pelini’s Penguins won 40-38 on a touchdown with one second left.
17. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins: Higgins was dominating on high school football fields in Tennessee at the same time a future Husker was starring on volleyball courts in the state. Higgins was named all-state in football in 2015 and 2016. Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames was all-state in volleyball those same years.
18. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham: Beckham’s mother, Heather Van Norman, was a six-time All-American as a sprinter at LSU in the early 1990s. In her first NCAA outdoor meet in 1991, Van Norman competed in two events — the 400 meters and 1,600 relay. Both events were won by Nebraska — the 400 by Ximena Restrepo and the relay by the team of Shanelle Porter, Tranquil Wilson, Kim Walker and Restrepo. The Huskers finished third as a team while the Tigers won the national title.
19. Bengals kicker Evan McPherson: McPherson, who played at Florida from 2018-20, holds the SEC career record for field goal percentage (min. 50 attempts) at 85%. In the Big 12, that record is still held by former Husker Alex Henery, who hit 89.5% from 2007-10.
20. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey: Ramsey started every game his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. One of the Jags’ other starting cornerbacks that year was former Husker Prince Amukamara, who had just landed in Jacksonville after five years with the New York Giants.
21. Bengals running back Samaje Perine: Perine, who played at Oklahoma, holds the FBS single-game rushing record with 427 yards against Kansas on Nov. 22, 2014 — one week after Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon set the record with 408 yards against Nebraska.
22. Rams running back Cam Akers: Akers played in the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Among the other players in that game were a pair of receivers who at the time were headed to other schools but are now at Nebraska — Omar Manning and Oliver Martin.
23. Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah: Uzomah attended North Gwinnett High in Suwanee, Georgia — the same school that produced current Nebraska cornerback Quinton Newsome.
24. Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson: Jefferson’s father, Shawn, was a wide receiver from 1988-90 at Central Florida, where he was part of a wideout tandem with current Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton. Beckton, who played at UCF from 1987-90, and Jefferson led the Knights to the Division I-AA semifinal in 1990 and are both in the UCF Athletics Hall of Fame.
25. Bengals punter Kevin Huber: Huber, who has been Cincinnati’s punter since 2009, shares the Bengals franchise record for longest punt (75 yards) with former Husker Kyle Larson. Larson, from Kearney, was Nebraska’s punter from 2001-03 before playing for the Bengals from 2004-08.
26. Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd: Floyd starred as a freshman in 2013 at Georgia, which closed its season in the Gator Bowl against Nebraska. Floyd led the Bulldogs with eight tackles and one tackle for loss, but the Huskers won 24-19.
27. Bengals kick returner Chris Evans: Evans finished third in the 110-meter hurdles at the Indiana state track meet in 2016. The winner of that race was Makiyah Smallwood, who went on to compete at Nebraska and was part of the 2019 men’s Big Ten indoor championship team.
28. Rams kicker Matt Gay: Gay was a standout high school soccer player in Utah before turning to football. In 2011, Gay was named to the Class 4A soccer second team, a list that also included Andres Irvin, who went on to help Iowa Western to a perfect season and NJCAA national championship in 2013 before finishing his college career at UNO.
29. Bengals safety Vonn Bell: Bell made the first start of his NFL career in Week 2 of his rookie season in 2016. Bell’s New Orleans Saints lost that game 16-13 against the New York Giants on a last-second field goal by former Husker Josh Brown.
30. Rams punter Johnny Hekker: Hekker played at Oregon State from 2008-11 under Riley, who went on to coach Nebraska from 2015-17.
31. Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill: A former NC State player, Hill participated in the 2018 Senior Bowl. Among his teammates on the North team were Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee and Stanford defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, a Millard West graduate.
32. Rams cornerback Darious Williams: Williams’ final college game was the 2017 Bahamas Bowl, where his UAB Blazers lost to an Ohio team led by former Husker player and coach Frank Solich.
33. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple: Apple helped Ohio State win a national title in 2014 with a victory in the first College Football Playoff championship against Oregon, whose offensive coordinator at the time was Frost. The first points of that game came on a touchdown by Ducks receiver Keanon Lowe, who is now an offensive analyst at Nebraska. The last play of the game was an interception by Apple.
34. Rams safety Eric Weddle: Weddle was established as one of the NFL’s best safeties by the time his Chargers opened the 2015 season against Detroit, but he was on the wrong end of a highlight in that game. Four minutes in, Lions running back Ameer Abdullah, a rookie from Nebraska making his pro debut, took his first NFL handoff and broke into the secondary, where Weddle was the only defender between him and the end zone. Abdullah juked Weddle to score.
35. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton: Hilton, who went to high school in Georgia, was a Class AAA honorable mention all-state honoree as a running back in 2011. One of the running backs ahead of him on the second team was Imani Cross, who went on to star at Nebraska.
36. Rams running back Sony Michel: Michel’s older brother Marken is a journeyman wide receiver who spent three seasons in the CFL. Marken won a Grey Cup in 2018 with the Calgary Stampeders, and among his teammates was former Husker cornerback Ciante Evans, a West Division all-star that season.
37. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard: Hubbard, who played at Ohio State from 2015-17, appeared in two games against Nebraska. He made five tackles — two for loss — in the Buckeyes’ victory over the Huskers in 2016.
38. Rams defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson: Robinson went to Arlington Heights High in Fort Worth, Texas, the school that produced legendary quarterback and longtime Husker assistant Turner Gill.
39. Bengals safety Jessie Bates: Bates returned an interception for a touchdown to help Wake Forest win at Indiana in 2016. Hoosier quarterback Richard Lagow threw one more pick-six that season — and it came against Nebraska. Cornerback Chris Jones returned an interception for a score to help the Huskers win in Bloomington.
40. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee: Higbee played a key role in the Rams’ NFC championship victory over the Saints in 2019. Higbee scored the only postseason touchdown of his career to spark an L.A. comeback, and his two receptions in overtime set the stage for Lincoln Pius X graduate and former UNO kicker Greg Zuerlein to boot the winning field goal.
41. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson: Wilson played at Wyoming from 2016-19 under former Nebraska assistant Craig Bohl. Wilson’s Cowboys played at Nebraska in 2016 and Iowa in 2017; he had six tackles in each game.
42. Rams safety Nick Scott: Scott, who played at Penn State from 2015-18, made one of the biggest plays of his career against Iowa in 2018. The Hawkeyes, trailing by six late in the fourth quarter at Happy Valley, drove to the Nittany Lions’ 3-yard line. But on first-and-goal, Scott intercepted Nate Stanley, and PSU held on to win.
43. Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt: Pratt played at NC State from 2014-18 under coach Dave Doeren, who played football at Drake in Des Moines from 1990-93 and got his start in college coaching as an assistant for the Bulldogs in 1995.
44. Rams linebacker Troy Reeder: Reeder’s senior season at Delaware in 2018 included a trip to Fargo to play North Dakota State. The Bison won 38-10 behind quarterback Easton Stick, a senior from Omaha Creighton Prep who threw for two touchdowns and ran for two touchdowns. Reeder had 10 tackles and forced a fumble that was returned for the Blue Hens’ only touchdown.
45. Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd: Boyd played for Pittsburgh in two games against Iowa, both Hawkeye wins. He had 10 catches for 153 yards in 2014 and 10 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 2015.
46. Rams linebacker Travin Howard: Howard, who played at TCU from 2014-17, appeared in four games against Iowa State. In two games in Ames (2015, 2017), he had a combined 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
47. Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie: Awuzie’s older brother Dubem played at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa, from 2014-17.
48. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth: Whitworth, who at 40 is the oldest active player in the NFL, played in the first U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Dec. 30, 2000. Among the other players in that game were a pair of future Huskers: defensive lineman Titus Adams from Omaha Creighton Prep and running back Cory Ross.
49. Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes: Waynes played at Michigan State from 2012-14, appearing in two victories against Nebraska. In the 2014 meeting in East Lansing, the Huskers trailed 27-3 before mounting a fourth-quarter rally to close to 27-22. In the final minute, NU was driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown when Waynes ended the game by intercepting Tommy Armstrong for the second time.
50. Rams linebacker Chris Garrett: Garrett, who played at Division II Concordia-St. Paul (Minnesota) from 2017-19, had a pair of huge games at Wayne State in 2017 and 2019. In those two games, Garrett had a combined 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
51. Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey: Bailey, who played at Purdue from 2015-19, played against Nebraska three times. In Lincoln in 2018, he finished with 11 tackles and a sack as the Boilermakers won.
52. Rams safety Jake Gervase: Gervase played at Iowa from 2015-18 and appeared in three wins over Nebraska. In the 2018 meeting, Gervase finished with a team-high 10 tackles.
53. Bengals linebacker Keandre Jones: Jones played two games against Nebraska — in 2018 with Ohio State and 2019 with Maryland. In the 2019 matchup, a Husker win, Jones led the Terrapins with 10 tackles and 1½ tackles for loss.
54. Rams tight end Brycen Hopkins: Hopkins played at Purdue from 2016-19, including four games against Nebraska. Hopkins had at least one reception each game, but his best day against NU came in the Boilermakers’ win in Lincoln in 2018 with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.
55. Bengals strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese: Boese’s first job after his playing career was as a defensive video intern with Nebraska in 2007. He then went to Texas A&M, where from 2009-11 he was the strength coach for the baseball team led by former Husker assistant and current director of player development Rob Childress.
56. Back judge Scott Helverson: Helverson, who previously officiated Super Bowls 42 and 45, played wide receiver at Iowa from 1983-85. He caught 76 passes for 995 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.