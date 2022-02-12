Fifty-six Midlands connections to Super Bowl 56

By now, you probably know that one of the coaches in Super Bowl 56 is a former Nebraska quarterback, and that one of the QBs comes from a family of former Huskers. But Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow are just the beginning. There are a lot of ways to connect the Bengals and Rams to Nebraska and Iowa — 56, to be exact. And the connections go beyond Husker football — the players and coaches (and one referee) in Sunday's game can be linked to Nebraska track and field, Wayne State football and even Iowa Western and UNO soccer. The list is not a scientific endeavor — it's filled with useless knowledge that nonetheless illustrates the bonds shared across regions and eras. After all, it's a small world. Here are 56 ways the people of Super Bowl 56 are connected to our part of it.