Former Huskers and Nebraskans in the NFL playoffs

Here are the former Huskers and other Nebraskans playing in the NFL playoffs this season.

* * *

Buffalo

There are no former Huskers or Nebraskans playing for Buffalo this season.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): The wide receiver plays on special teams.

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): The rookie has started nine games, finishing with 39 solo tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble.

Dallas

Matt Farniok (Nebraska): The offensive lineman started two games put hasn't played since a Week 7 hamstring injury.

Luke Gifford (Nebraska): In his fourth year, the Lincoln Southeast grad has 10 solo tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games.

Brett Maher (Nebraska): The kicker from Kearney hit 29 of 32 field with a long of 60 yards. Was also 50 of 53 on extra points.

Jacksonville

There are no former Huskers or Nebraskans playing for Jacksonville this season.

Kansas City

Dicaprio Bootle (Nebraska): The defensive back is on the practice squad.

L.A. Chargers

Brenden Jaimes (Nebraska): The second-year offensive lineman played six games this year.

Easton Stick (Omaha Creighton Prep): The quarterback hasn't played this season.

Miami

Cethan Carter (Nebraska): The tight end is on injured reserve after playing one game this year.

Minnesota

Harrison Phillips (Millard West): In his fifth year out of Stanford and first with the Vikings, the defensive lineman stated all 17 games and finished with 20 solo tackles and 1½ sacks. He also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble.

New York Giants

Nick Gates (Nebraska): Missed the first seven games of 2022, but the offensive lineman had seven starts in the last nine.

Wan'Dale Robinson (Nebraska/Kentucky): The receiver tore an ACL in Week 11, when he had nine catches for 100 yards. He finished his rookie season with 23 receptions for 227 yards and a TD in six games.

Philadelphia

Jack Stoll (Nebraska): The tight end caught 11 passes for 123 yards in 14 games, including 10 starts.

Ndamukong Suh (Nebraska): A midseason addition, the former all-pro had three tackles and one sack, giving him at least one sack in all 13 NFL seasons.

San Francisco

There are no former Huskers or Nebraskans playing for Jacksonville this season.

Seattle

Noah Fant (Omaha South): In the tight end's first year with the Seahawks, he has four touchdowns. In 17 games (16 starts), Fant has 50 receptions for 486 yards (9.7 per catch).

Cade Johnson (Bellevue West): The All-Nebraska and FCS All-America receiver is on the practice squad.

Tampa Bay

Shaquil Barrett (Boys Town, Omaha): An Achilles injury in Week 8 ended the linebacker's season. He had three sacks in eight games.

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Linebacker has 72 solo tackles to go with three sacks and five passes defended. David has also started all 166 games in his 11-year NFL career.

Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2010