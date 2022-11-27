 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas

How Ameer Abdullah, Lavonte David, and other Midlanders in the NFL did this week

  • Updated
  • 0

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 27

* * *

Arizona

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss.

Baltimore

Geno Stone (Iowa): Three solo tackles.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 14 carries for 79 carries, three catches for 34 yards.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): Eight tackles (seven solo).

People are also reading…

Cleveland

Ben Stille (Nebraska): One tackle, one QB hit.

Denver

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Eight tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss.

Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska): One catch for 3 yards.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One catch for 5 yards.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Four solo tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two QB hits.

Desmond King (Iowa): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss; three punt returns for 38 yards.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one pass defended, one QB hit.

Las Vegas

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three carries for 16 yards, three catches for 39 yards and a TD; one tackle; three kickoff returns for 73 yards.

NY Jets

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 1 for 2 on field goals (made from 57), 4 for 4 on extra points.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Three catches for 26 yards.

Seattle

Noah Fant (Omaha South, Iowa): Three catches for 34 yards.

Tampa Bay

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): Five tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one sack.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Eight tackles (six solo).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin football players claim losing Axe again is 'devastating'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert