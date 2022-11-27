How Ameer Abdullah, Lavonte David, and other Midlanders in the NFL did this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 27

Arizona

Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss.

Baltimore

Geno Stone (Iowa): Three solo tackles.

Carolina

Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One solo tackle.

Chicago

David Montgomery (Iowa State): 14 carries for 79 carries, three catches for 34 yards.

Cincinnati

Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.

Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): Eight tackles (seven solo).

Cleveland

Ben Stille (Nebraska): One tackle, one QB hit.

Denver

Josey Jewell (Iowa): Eight tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss.

Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska): One catch for 3 yards.

Houston

Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One catch for 5 yards.

Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Four solo tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two QB hits.

Desmond King (Iowa): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss; three punt returns for 38 yards.

Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one pass defended, one QB hit.

Las Vegas

Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three carries for 16 yards, three catches for 39 yards and a TD; one tackle; three kickoff returns for 73 yards.

NY Jets

Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 1 for 2 on field goals (made from 57), 4 for 4 on extra points.

San Francisco

George Kittle (Iowa): Three catches for 26 yards.

Seattle

Noah Fant (Omaha South, Iowa): Three catches for 34 yards.

Tampa Bay

Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss.

Anthony Nelson (Iowa): Five tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one sack.

Tennessee

Amani Hooker (Iowa): Eight tackles (six solo).