How Ameer Abdullah, Lavonte David, and other Midlanders in the NFL did this week

The Midlanders in the NFL list, published in The World-Herald on Nov. 27
Ben Niemann (Iowa): Four tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss.
Geno Stone (Iowa): Three solo tackles.
Daviyon Nixon (Iowa): One solo tackle.
David Montgomery (Iowa State): 14 carries for 79 carries, three catches for 34 yards.
Stanley Morgan (Nebraska): One solo tackle.
Cam Taylor-Britt (Nebraska): Eight tackles (seven solo).
Ben Stille (Nebraska): One tackle, one QB hit.
Josey Jewell (Iowa): Eight tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss.
Devine Ozigbo (Nebraska): One catch for 3 yards.
Rex Burkhead (Nebraska): One catch for 5 yards.
Maliek Collins (Nebraska): Four solo tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, two QB hits.
Desmond King (Iowa): Six tackles (four solo), one tackle for loss; three punt returns for 38 yards.
Christian Kirksey (Iowa): Seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one pass defended, one QB hit.
Ameer Abdullah (Nebraska): Three carries for 16 yards, three catches for 39 yards and a TD; one tackle; three kickoff returns for 73 yards.
Greg Zuerlein (UNO): 1 for 2 on field goals (made from 57), 4 for 4 on extra points.
George Kittle (Iowa): Three catches for 26 yards.
Noah Fant (Omaha South, Iowa): Three catches for 34 yards.
Lavonte David (Nebraska): Eight tackles (five solo), one tackle for loss.
Anthony Nelson (Iowa): Five tackles (four solo), two tackles for loss, one sack.
Amani Hooker (Iowa): Eight tackles (six solo).
