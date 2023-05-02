Shae Wyatt wanted to see if he had it in him.

The Millard West graduate already established himself as an All-America receiver at the Division II level but decided to transfer to Tulane prior to the 2021 season.

"I wanted to challenge myself to see if I actually belonged at that level," Wyatt said on Monday.

He showed he more than belonged. Wyatt, who was a football and basketball star at Millard West, caught 33 passes in 2021 and then led the Green Wave with 35 catches for 692 yards during a magical 2022 season when Tulane went 12-2 and won the Cotton Bowl over USC.

Now Wyatt will get the opportunity to challenge himself at the next level. On Saturday night, Wyatt signed a free agent deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He'll head to San Francisco late next week to take part in the team's offseason workouts.

"It's still surreal," Wyatt said of signing an NFL contract. "I'm obviously grateful for the opportunity the 49ers have given me, but I know there's a lot of work ahead and I'm looking forward to it."

Going into last weekend's draft, Wyatt was projected as either a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. Wyatt said he had free agent offers from three teams.

"I just felt more comfortable with the 49ers and the coaching staff, especially with the offense that they run and how they run their organization," Wyatt said.

At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Wyatt doesn't necessarily have the prototypical NFL receiver size. But John McMenamin said Wyatt just needed to be given a chance. McMenamin was Wyatt's receivers coach at Tulane and before that was his coach at Central Missouri, where he had 65 catches for 1,452 yards in 2019.

​"He's one of the best receivers I've been around as far as body control and quickness. He's not one of the guys who's going to walk on the turf and run a 4.3 40, but I know I'd like to have 11 Shae Wyatts and we'd be a really, really good football team," McMenamin said prior to the Cotton Bowl. "He's always analyzing things. He's always trying to perfect the things he can control and takes zero for granted."

Wyatt said he knows nothing is guaranteed with the free agent deal, so he's ready to work everyday to earn a roster spot with the Niners.

"I'm going to have to kind of take it day by day," Wyatt said. "I'll have to learn a playbook. I'll be in a completely new system. Overall the goal for me the first year is to get established with the team whether that's playing on special teams or just being a backup.

"Ultimately in my NFL career, I don't want to just be a benchwarmer, eventually I want to have my own story to tell and help the team win."

He said this season with Tulane is one he won't forget as the New Orleans community got behind the team. He even said Tulane football had its own float during this spring's Mardi Gras parade.

Wyatt wasn't thinking about the NFL when he transferred to Tulane, but that door now is open.

"It made me a better man, it made me a better person, better teammate, better brother," Wyatt said of his time at Tulane. "It was one of those things in your life that can be challenging, but the reward is definitely worth it."

