Nebraska six-man football grad Ryan Langan has had long road to the NFL

"Saturday morning he caught with me and wished me the best," Langan said. "We talked about this since we were roommates, both of us playing in the NFL."

Langan had more than 500 career snaps on special teams without any off-target snaps at Georgia Southern. That helped him this season become one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the NCAA's best long snapper. The winner, Alabama's Thomas Fletcher, was taken in the draft's sixth round.

But even before Fletcher was selected, Langan had a feeling he'd end up with the Chargers. He had an interview with their coaches in the weeks leading up to the draft.

"I called my agent after that and told him that would be a great fit for me," Langan said. "I had a really funny feeling that it was a good connection."

The Chargers contacted Langan's agent early Saturday during the draft to see if Langan would be interested in signing with them. So when he wasn't selected in the draft, Langan figured that's where he'd end up.

Langan was back at his parents' house in Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, for the draft. But soon he plans to go to Alabama to work with Chargers punter Ty Long, getting an early jump on building chemistry and a roster spot in the fall.