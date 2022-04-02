Omaha Central grad Chris Reed agrees to terms with Minnesota Vikings

Omaha Central grad Chris Reed agreed to terms with the Minnesota Vikings on Friday. The deal is reportedly for two years, though the team didn't release terms.

The 6-foot-5, 314-pound offensive lineman played 14 games with six starts for Indianapolis last year. The Vikings will be his fifth NFL team in eight seasons.

He signed with Jacksonville as a undrafted free agent in 2015 after an All-America career at Minnesota State, where he also won the Division II shot put twice.

Reed has played in 61 NFL games, with 29 starts after four years with the Jaguars then 2019 with Miami and Carolina and 2020 with the Panthers.