Last week I found an old Kansas City Chiefs pennant with a long, lost logo.

The image shows a culturally offensive, incorrect perception of a Native American Chief. superimposed over the states of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

That image of the Chief wouldn’t fly today. But the geography still works.

With apologies to Cam Jurgens, Jack Stoll and Ndamukong Suh, the Chiefs are very much Nebraska’s team in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Yes, I know that all points west of Grand Island used to be considered Denver Broncos country, where the folks wore red on Saturday and orange on Sunday.

I'm not sure if Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson changed that color scheme.

What I know is that you can’t go anywhere without seeing a Chiefs shirt or a Patrick Mahomes jersey or a commercial on TV with Mahomes and Travis Kelce eating chips.

This part of the world is Chiefs Country.

And why not? Everyone loves a winner. And there hasn’t been a whole lot of that going on around here.

The Huskers never seem to win. The Chiefs never seem to lose.

Now, maybe you’re one of the faithful diehards who has been making Sunday drives down I-29 for decades. Maybe you remember who the Chiefs coach was before Andy Reid (Romeo Crennel).

Bully for you. But it’s hard to blame anyone for jumping on this runaway bandwagon.

I’m not a Chiefs fan. But I’m a fan of this team.

Man, are they fun to watch.

And it’s not just that they have the beginning of a dynasty going, with a third Super Bowl in four years. It’s how they do it.

These are generational talents, from Andy Reid to Mahomes to Kelce.

These are three of the best to ever do it, and they’re doing it altogether.

Reid is a coaching lifer, a student of LaVell Edwards, Mike Holmgren and Norm Chow at BYU. A jovial everyman who loves and craves cheeseburgers and then draws up plays on the napkin.

Reid looks like he would be an awful lot of fun to hang out with. Just don’t fall asleep next to him on an airplane.

Mahomes has been described as a football unicorn, a once-in-a-lifetime talent who is doing things nobody before has done or will ever do again.

He’s Steph Curry in cleats, and the first behind-the-back pass in a Super Bowl might happen on Sunday. You watch because with Mahomes, you never know.

Kelce bubbles over with personality, the frat boy in his 30’s, a reality show waiting to happen when he’s retired. If not before.

But on the field he’s perhaps the best tight end who ever played, with an unfair advantage. Kelce played some quarterback in high school and college. He plays tight end like an offensive coordinator or quarterback, reading defenses and creating space and catches on the fly.

These three men are all geniuses in their own right. Together, they make football magic.

It’s hard to remember when our area has seen anything like this.

There were the Michael Jordan Bulls in the 90’s. Air Jordans were popular, but Omaha and Nebraska seem too far out of range for Chicago sports.

Same for the Cubs in 2016. The locals in blue pin stripes celebrated. But Cubs gear wasn’t a thing.

Not the Broncos. Not the Twins. Maybe some Royals shirts several years ago. But nothing like the current overthrow by the Chiefs Kingdom.

They say Omaha and Nebraska don’t have pro sports. But it will feel like it on Sunday.

Whomever you root for, this feels like a special Super Bowl coming, one to actually watch at your party.

The Eagles are 1.5-point favorites. They’re big and mean and whenever you have great offensive and defensive lines, you usually win.

But KC has Mahomes. And the “Iggles” haven’t seen anything like No. 15 all season. They didn’t have a stiff challenge in the playoffs.

I like the Chiefs to keep the Eagles’ D-line off-balance with running back Isiah Pacheco breaking enough runs to carve his name in Super Bowl history. Adjust your prop bets accordingly.

That will give Mahomes and Kelce more than enough time to win a shootout.

I’ve got Chiefs, 27-24. And a run on Super Bowl champs shirts at your favorite store. Get ‘em while you can.

