Shatel: Q&A with the last Husker quarterback on the Super Bowl stage — Vince Ferragamo

Cheryl Ladd, one of “Charlie’s Angels,” sang the national anthem. The halftime show: “Up With People” presents “A Salute to the Big Band Era.”
We’ve come a long way since 1980, right Snoop Dogg?
It’s been 42 years since a Nebraska quarterback was on the Super Bowl stage. On Sunday, Zac Taylor steps into the Super spotlight as coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Forty-two years ago, a former Husker named Vince Ferragamo led his Los Angeles Rams against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XIV.
“Zac is a coach and I was a player,” Ferragamo said, adding with a laugh, “He makes more money than I did.”
Ferragamo spoke Saturday from his car as he drove around Los Angeles from one Super Bowl event to the next.
It’s old home week and the memories are vivid. During the 1979 season, Ferragamo took his hometown Rams to the Super Bowl, which was played in the Rose Bowl.
The Steelers won 31-19, but that Super Bowl was the pinnacle of Ferragamo’s career and a full-circle day for the kid who grew up in Carson, California, dreaming of playing in the Rose Bowl.
These days, Ferragamo, 67, has a real estate business and winery — Vince Ferragamo Vineyards. The signature product, a sangiovese and cabernet blend, is named Caressa J. — after Ferragamo’s three daughters, Venessa, Cara and Jenna.
On the day before an L.A. Rams Super Bowl in L.A., Ferragamo talked about his journey and memories.
Q: You transferred from Cal to Nebraska in 1974. Back then, that was unusual. What happened?
A: “We were put on probation. We had some illegal recruiting infractions from the previous coaching staff. We would never go to the Rose Bowl and growing up as a kid, that’s one thing you always wanted to do.
“Tom Osborne had recruited me out of high school. I transferred to Nebraska on a baseball scholarship and converted over to football once spring football started.”
Ferragamo’s California arm fit what Osborne was doing in the 70s: Throwing. He was All-Big Eight and All-American in 1976 (completing 158 of 277 passes for 2,254 yards and 22 touchdowns). For Osborne, Ferragamo is known for beating Texas Tech in a most important Bluebonnet Bowl.
“We were a power running team, that was our bread and butter,” Ferragamo said. “But we were throwing the ball around. We led the Big Eight in passing, going 25 attempts a game. That was a lot in the Big Eight.
“We won 10 games my junior year (1975) and we should have won the Big Eight. We went to Norman and OU beat us. The next year, we had them beat in Lincoln. Then they completed a long pass, and they never threw the ball.
“A guy caught it and then Elvis Peacock did a hook and lateral and went up the sidelines and beat us 17-14."
The Huskers then played the bowl game against a Red Raider team that featured Bill Parcells as defensive coordinator.
"They stopped our running game cold and we had to go to the pass.
“Luckily, Tom had that in his hip pocket or he would have been gone the next year. The chancellor told him if he hadn’t won that game if was gone. When he got on the banquet circuit, he used to mention that game all the time, like it was a good thing Vince was there that night.”
Q: You were a teammate of Jimmy Burrow?
A: “Jimmy was one year ahead of me. Free safety, sharp, smart, fast, tough. His son (Joe) took right after him. Great athlete, but he can throw.
“I just got a text message from Jimmy last night. We wanted to get together but he was busy."
Q: What do you remember about the 1980 Super Bowl?
A: “Playing at home was a thrill for me. Growing up in Southern California, the Rose Bowl was it. ... Coming back to the Rams (in the 1977 draft) and the Super Bowl was in the Rose Bowl. It was a great thrill.
“It was a great game. We had the lead going into the fourth quarter. We missed a PAT.”
Q: Not to bring up bad memories, but you threw an interception to Jack Lambert in the fourth quarter.
A: “Lambert picked off a pass intended for Preston Dennard. It was a different play we tried to use and my lack of experience (Ferragamo replaced the injured Pat Haden midseason), I wasn’t familiar with the play. Anytime you have doubt in your mind, you should scrap that idea. Confidence is so important. That’s what a Super Bowl requires.
“That was a great team we played, one of the best teams of all time, 13 hall of famers there.”
Ferragamo started the next year and had his best statistical season with 30 touchdowns. The Rams lost in the playoffs to Dallas. And the window was closing as San Francisco, Washington, Chicago and New York Giants dominated the 80s.
Ferragamo stayed with the Rams until his contract ended in 1984 and he was released. He played in Canada one season then in Buffalo and Green Bay before retiring in 1986.
“It was a great career,” Ferragamo said. “Career of ups and downs. I tried to be level-headed, take the good times with the bad. Always enjoyed playing in the games that were tight in the end.”
Ferragamo took a bottle of his wine to a function honoring the late Merlin Olson the other day, where former teammates Jackie Slater, Jack Youngblood and Tom Mack were honored.
“They loved the wine,” he said.
He and Slater, a hall of famer, do a pregame and postgame TV show for Rams games in Los Angeles. He likes the matchup.
“The Rams have put all their chips on the table,” Ferragamo said. “They’ve been built on trades, Odell Beckham, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Eric Weddle, Sony Michel. They’re built to be here.
“The Bengals went through the draft. You have to like what Joe Burrow has done. He’s the only quarterback who has been sacked that many times and can lead his team to a Super Bowl. And he faces a team that likes to sack the quarterback.
“But that’s not a problem for Joe. He’s so resilient, such a young talent and sees things so quickly. If they put a good game plan together, they can give the Rams fits. The Rams like to outsmart their opponent but Cincinnati is pretty smart, too.”
Ferragamo says he doesn’t know Bengals coach Zac Taylor, but gives him “a lot of credit” for the quick turnaround.
That said, his Super Bowl prediction:
“I don’t know if they have enough answers for the Rams. I think the Rams can pull it out with a field goal. It could come down to whoever has the ball last. I mean, it only takes 13 seconds and two times to go down the field.”
Vince’s pick: Rams by a field goal
Tom’s pick: Joe Namath. Joe Montana. Whenever there’s a Joe Cool in the Super Bowl, that’s good enough for me. Bengals 31, Rams 28