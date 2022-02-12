Shatel: Q&A with the last Husker quarterback on the Super Bowl stage — Vince Ferragamo

“A guy caught it and then Elvis Peacock did a hook and lateral and went up the sidelines and beat us 17-14."

The Huskers then played the bowl game against a Red Raider team that featured Bill Parcells as defensive coordinator.

"They stopped our running game cold and we had to go to the pass.

“Luckily, Tom had that in his hip pocket or he would have been gone the next year. The chancellor told him if he hadn’t won that game if was gone. When he got on the banquet circuit, he used to mention that game all the time, like it was a good thing Vince was there that night.”

Q: You were a teammate of Jimmy Burrow?

A: “Jimmy was one year ahead of me. Free safety, sharp, smart, fast, tough. His son (Joe) took right after him. Great athlete, but he can throw.

“I just got a text message from Jimmy last night. We wanted to get together but he was busy."

Q: What do you remember about the 1980 Super Bowl?