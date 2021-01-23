Shatel: Who is the greatest of all time — Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Pull up a barstool. Bring your own bravado. Prepare to wrestle.
Here in the sports playground, there’s no such thing as a GOAT. That is, “Greatest Of All Time.”
It’s not an official title you win. It’s an opinion. It’s a debate. There’s no right or wrong, unless, of course, you don’t agree.
And sometimes, the debates come to life before our adoring eyes.
On Sunday, the court of GOAT opinion will convene in the football museum known as Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
There, in front of all those Lombardi-sized ghosts, quarterback gods Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will stage a game of thrones. They’ll do it on football’s original frozen tundra, and with any luck, set decorators will get snow to appear from central casting.
My, this should be big fun.
On one side is Brady, 42 years young and widely considered the GOAT of football quarterbacks. That’s opinion. Brady has won six Super Bowls. That’s fact.
Now Brady, adjoined at history's hip with New England coach Bill Belichick, will attempt to drag the Tampa Bay franchise to the Super Bowl. And do it on the home turf of his nearest challenger.
Challenger?
Across the field stands Rodgers, 37, who resides in the long line of quarterbacks with one Super Bowl win. Rodgers, however, is winning the popular write-in vote that is social media.
There are no shortage of fans, bots and everyone in between who claim Rodgers is the actual GOAT. Because of his overwhelming talent. Because of that golden arm.
Could Rodgers make such a claim by beating Brady and winning a second Super Bowl in two weeks?
I am but a scribe on a bar stool. So I called in an expert character witness for the case.
His name is Dave Tollefson. He is, in no order: a resident of Elkhorn, a two-time Super Bowl champ with the New York Giants, on a trash-talking basis with Rodgers and on a first-name basis with, um, Mr. Brady.
Tollefson, who played defensive end in the NFL from 2006-12, has a front-row opinion in the matter of the GOAT. Here’s what he says:
“The best quarterback I played against was Peyton Manning. It was the most stressful because he would change things all the time.
“The greatest thrower I played against was Aaron Rodgers.
“The best quarterback to ever play football is Tom Brady.”
Tollefson, like a lot of football folks, consider championships the measuring tool for football greatness. It’s not that way in baseball, where statistics drive the rankings. It is that way in basketball (more on that later).
“I think championships really do matter,” Tollefson said. “That’s why (quarterbacks) get paid twice as much as anyone else on the team. They don’t sign defensive ends to carry them to a championship.”
Tollefson is from northern California and played at Northwest Missouri State. During the summers, he would work out with friends at the University of California. That’s where he met Rodgers.
When Tollefson was drafted by Green Bay in 2006 and spent one year with the Packers, he and Rodgers became friends.
Close enough to be trash-talking friends. With Rodgers, defenders are usually on the receiving end. But there was this one time in 2011.
“We’re playing against Green Bay at home, on a Sunday night,” Tollefson said. “It’s a back and forth game.
“They’re on a two-minute drive and it’s second-and-seven and I get through and sack him.
“It’s one of the few times in my career where I remember hearing the crowd. And I felt like Russell Crowe in “Gladiator.’ So I do his (Rodgers’ State Farm belt) celebration, right in front of him.
“Like four plays later, he completes a couple passes and they kick a field goal and win the game. And everything I did was for naught. It should have been the proudest moment of my life.”
Did Rodgers say anything to you?
“Yeah,” Tollefson said. “He said, “Nice job, Dave.”
Tollefson concurs with Rodgers’ reputation as the game’s most talented quarterback. And maybe the greatest arm in NFL history.
“He’s the best thrower I’ve ever seen,” Tollefson said. “As far as arm talent, Patrick Mahomes has that kind of talent. But he’s so young, it’s so hard to see where he’s going to go.
“Aaron has all the angles. That back shoulder fade to the corner of the end zone. It’s unstoppable. The ball just seems to be in the right spot every time.
“And his feet don’t always have to be right. You look at a guy like Peyton or Tom, they have to be set. They have to be in position. Aaron can sling it on the move. He has that kind of Brett Favre to him.”
Rodgers is more mobile than Brady, which makes him harder to sack. He moves out of the pocket with ease.
If Brady has an achilles, it’s his lack of mobility. In his two Super Bowl losses to New York, the Giants’ pass rush was able to contain him.
Brady's answer is an incredible quick release. He gets it out fast.
Tollefson bore witness to those rare times when the pass rush won the day.
“We played them in the regular season in 2011,” Tollefson said of the Patriots. “We actually beat them at home. And after the game, Brady grabs me and says, “Hey, Dave’
“He calls me “Dave.’ I’m like, excuse me? He knows my name.
“He says, “Dave, you’re doing a great job. You’re a hell of a player.’ I’m like, thanks... Mr. Brady. It was one of the coolest things ever that he knew who I was.”
A few months later, as the Giants beat New England in Super Bowl XLVI, Dave and Mr. Brady met in the backfield again.
“I got in there and hit him,” Tollefson said. “There’s a picture of me on Brady and he’s falling down. There’s a picture of me sacking Tom Brady in the Super Bowl.
“He’s falling down and Justin Tuck falls on him. And they gave Justin Tuck the sack.
“After the game, we win the Super Bowl and I’m like, “That should be my sack.’ But I’m not going to be the guy who complains about a sack after winning the Super Bowl? I kept my mouth shut.”
Brady lost a third Super Bowl, to Philadelphia. And there could have been two others had Marshawn Lynch gotten the ball on the goal-line and the Atlanta Falcons not folded like a cheap Super Bowl hospitality tent.
In that scenario, Brady would have four Super Bowl wins. And Rodgers might have a serious argument. Along with the man both Rodgers and Brady idolized as northern Cal kids: Joe Montana.
However you slice it, Brady has played in nine Super Bowls and will be clawing for his 10th. Unbelievable.
Tollefson will be watching from his Elkhorn home. Don’t ask for a pick. The best guess is whomever has the ball last. And even then...
The best part of this titanic struggle is what the gods share: determination born of two men who thought they were disrespected in the draft and have had their careers buried more than once.
That produced chips on their shoulders of historic proportions. Chips they have carried the entire journey. Determination that ages like fine wine.
“Egos are real,” Tollefson said. “I think they both want this one the same.
“They both have that chip on their shoulder for different reasons. But it’s attributed to the success they’ve had. They just refuse to give in.
“I watched that (NFC) game last week. You could tell Drew (Brees) was done. Tom Brady didn’t play great. But he’s 42 years old and he was throwing it around. It’s incredible.
“It’s so hard to say who’s the best ever. Tom has been to 14 conference championship games in 19 years. He’s won six Super Bowls. Brady has played at a championship level that has never been done.
“Now don’t get me started on basketball. It’s Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”
I would agree with that choice. But we can debate that another time on the barstool. It's good to know I'll have a wing man.
