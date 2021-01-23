Shatel: Who is the greatest of all time — Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Did Rodgers say anything to you?

“Yeah,” Tollefson said. “He said, “Nice job, Dave.”

Tollefson concurs with Rodgers’ reputation as the game’s most talented quarterback. And maybe the greatest arm in NFL history.

“He’s the best thrower I’ve ever seen,” Tollefson said. “As far as arm talent, Patrick Mahomes has that kind of talent. But he’s so young, it’s so hard to see where he’s going to go.

“Aaron has all the angles. That back shoulder fade to the corner of the end zone. It’s unstoppable. The ball just seems to be in the right spot every time.

“And his feet don’t always have to be right. You look at a guy like Peyton or Tom, they have to be set. They have to be in position. Aaron can sling it on the move. He has that kind of Brett Favre to him.”

Rodgers is more mobile than Brady, which makes him harder to sack. He moves out of the pocket with ease.

If Brady has an achilles, it’s his lack of mobility. In his two Super Bowl losses to New York, the Giants’ pass rush was able to contain him.

Brady's answer is an incredible quick release. He gets it out fast.