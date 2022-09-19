 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot, week four

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon's AP Top 25 ballot for Sept 19th

My poll for the week of Sept. 18:

1 Georgia

2 Ohio State

3 Alabama

4 Clemson

5 Michigan

6 Penn State

7 Oklahoma

8 Kentucky

9 NC State

10 Tennessee

11 USC

12 Florida

13 Utah

14 Oklahoma State

15 Oregon State

16 Mississippi

17 Arkansas

18 Oregon

19 Wake Forest

20 Pittsburgh

21 Baylor

22 Washington State

23 Florida State

24 Washington

25 BYU

Dropped out of the poll:

Michigan State – Lost 39-28 at Washington, but MSU controlled not one minute of the game.

Miami (Florida) – Lost at Texas A&M, currently lacks a good win.

Mississippi State – Excellent win at Arizona offset by losing to LSU, which controlled much of the game in Death Valley.

Kansas State – Lost 17-10 to Tulane.

New to the poll:

Oregon – Returns after the thrashing of BYU. I expected the Ducks to win the game – they’re a different team in Autzen – but by that much? Surprising.

Washington State – Now 3-0, with a strong win at Wisconsin

Florida State – Now 3-0 with a road win at Louisville and a neutral site win over LSU. Close wins – but wins nonetheless.

Washington – Beat Michigan State soundly, now 3-0.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

