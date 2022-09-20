Sam McKewon's Big Ten Rankings, Week 4

1. Ohio State (3-0 overall)

Last game: Beat Toledo 77-21

Next game: vs. Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Fun to see the Buckeyes crank up the offense before a good defensive test rolls into town. Super sophomore receivers Marvin Harrison and Emeka Egbuka continue the trend of terrific OSU pass-catchers.

2. Michigan (3-0)

Last game: Beat UConn 59-0

Next game: vs. Maryland, 11 a.m., Fox

The Wolverines handled their exhibition games well. The Terrapins will at least put a little sweat on the brow of Michigan’s defense.

3. Penn State (3-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten)

Last game: Beat Auburn 41-12

Next game: vs. Central Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

One of the nation’s most impressive teams so far, with two road wins at Power Five schools. I see a squad that can stand toe-to-toe with OSU and UM.

4. Minnesota (3-0)

Last game: Beat Colorado 49-7

Next game: at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

The Big Ten last had two 2,000-yard backs in 2019, when Jonathan Taylor and JK Dobbins each had 2,003. Mo Ibrahim, averaging 155 yards per game through three contests, will have a chance to get there.

5. Michigan State (2-1)

Last game: Lost to Washington 39-28

Next game: vs. Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN

MSU’s primary weakness in 2021 – awful pass defense – stuck out like a sore thumb Saturday night, as the Spartans allowed 397 yards to Husky quarterback Michael Penix.

6. Maryland (3-0)

Last game: Beat SMU 34-27

Next game: at Michigan, 11 a.m., Fox

The Terrapins have talent. The win over SMU – which at one point a ten-point lead – showed toughness. Maryland has a puncher’s chance – and the better quarterback - in the Big House.

7. Wisconsin (2-1)

Last game: Beat New Mexico State 66-7

Next game: at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC

The Badgers haven’t beaten the Buckeyes since 2010. They haven’t come all that close, either, since Braxton Miller hit that Hail Mary to beat Russell Wilson and Co. in 2011.

8. Purdue (1-2, 0-1)

Last game: Lost to Syracuse 32-29

Next game: vs. Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Jeff Brohm will be tested a bit to convince his team that, despite losing two tight games already, it can still win the Big Ten West. The defense still has darn good yardage numbers.

9. Iowa (2-1)

Last game: Beat Nevada 27-0

Next game: at Rutgers, 6 p.m., FS1

Imagine having to watch the Hawkeyes offense between multiple lightning delays. Watching Iowa’s defense, on the other hand, is a lot of fun.

10. Rutgers (3-0)

Last game: Beat Temple 16-14

Next game: vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., FS1

The Scarlet Knights, for a second straight year, posted a perfect record in non-conference play. Here comes the field goal fest against the Hawkeyes.

11. Indiana (3-0,1-0)

Last game: Beat Western Kentucky 33-30

Next game: at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

The scrappy IU from 2019 and 2020 seems to be back in the building, already exceeding the win total I predicted at the start of the season. Beating the Bearcats is a tall order.

12. Illinois (2-1, 0-1)

Last game: Bye Week

Next game: vs. Chattanooga, 7:30 p.m., BTN

The Illini did it right. Week zero game at home, bye week in mid-September, back with a FCS foe before plunging into Big Ten play. Smart.

13. Northwestern (1-2,1-0)

Last game: Lost to Southern Illinois 31-24

Next game: vs. Miami (Ohio), 6:30 p.m., BTN

Pat Fitzgerald can hang out on Lake Michigan for as long as he pleases. The question becomes: How much longer does he want to do it?

14. Nebraska (1-3,0-1)

Last game: Lost to Oklahoma 49-14

Next game: Bye week

The Huskers are hurting. It’s not an excuse, but pulling themselves out of this spiral – which starts with a demoralized defense – could be one hell of a hard task.