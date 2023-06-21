WAYNE, Neb. — Naryn Kim of Lincoln won the last two holes Wednesday to become the youngest champion of the Nebraska girls match-play tournament.
The 12-year-old, who will enter the seventh grade this fall, defeated incoming Indiana freshman Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln 1-up in the final at Wayne Country Club. Kim was 3 down after 11 holes.
In the all-Lincoln semifinals, Kim defeated Elly Honnens 4 and 2 and Kolbas took a 2-up decision over Eden Larson.
Boys final set
Lincoln Southeast juniors-to-be Owen Tucker and Thomas Bryson will meet Thursday for the Nebraska boys match-play championship.
Tucker ousted defending champion Jackson Benge of Omaha 3 and 2 in the quarterfinals before taking a 1-up decision from Benge’s former Omaha Westside teammate, incoming UNO freshman Porter Topp, in the semifinals.
Bryson advanced by beating Prestin Vilai of Grand Island 1-up and Tommy Kelley of Omaha 3 and 2.
Quarterfinals: Owen Tucker, Lincoln, def. Jackson Benge, Omaha, 3 and 2; Porter Topp, Omaha, def. Nicklaus Fleming, Columbus; Tommy Kelley, Omaha, def. Emmanuel Jensen, York, 1-up; Thomas Bryson, Lincoln, def. Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 1-up.