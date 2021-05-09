2021 Nebraska golf tournament and event schedule

Golf tournaments and events in the Midlands this year.
The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, also has its season calendar here.
* * *
Special events
May
10: U.S. Open local qualifying, Beatrice CC. 14-16: Tri-State Masters, Sioux City (Green Valley host course). 17-18: NWAGA Pinehurst, Ashland GC. 21-22: Iowa men’s four-ball, The Falls, Larchwood. 24-26: Iowa Senior Match Play, Geneva G&CC, Muscatine
June
1-3: Nebraska Women's Match Play, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 4-6: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda, Des Moines. 5-6: Fremont GC Invitational; Community Hospital Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook. 7: U.S. Senior Open Sectional, Happy Hollow, Omaha. 7-8: Iowa women’s Forever 39 match play, Hillcrest, Adel. 12-13: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island. 14-15: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Field Club of Omaha. 15-19: Nebraska Match Play, Wild Horse, Gothenburg. 25-27: Fox Run Dakotas Tour Pro-Am, Yankton, S.D. 26-27: Columbus Classic, Elks CC; Hastings Open, Lochland and Southern Hills, Hastings. 26-28: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion. 28-29: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Platteview, Bellevue. 29-July 2: Iowa match play, men and women, Talons of Tuscany, Ankeny
July
8-9: Iowa women’s four-ball, Sioux City CC. 9-11: South Dakota Open Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion; Iowa Masters, Ames Veenker. 10-11: Indian Creek Invitational, Omaha. 12: U.S. Amateur sectional, Lochland, Hastings. 12-13: NWAGA Four-Ball, Indian Trail, Beemer. 12-14: Iowa Amateur, Wakonda, Des Moines. 16: Nebraska Cup pro-am matches, Lochland, Hastings. 19-21: Nebraska Women's Amateur, Indian Creek, Omaha. 25: Nebraska Hickory Championship, Field Club of Omaha. 26-28: Iowa Women’s Amateur, Dubuque G&CC. 27-30: Nebraska Amateur, Lochland, Hastings. 30-Aug. 1: Iowa Open, Blue Top Ridge, Riverside
August
2-3: Iowa Senior Women’s Amateur, Indianola. 2-4: NWAGA Seniors/49ers Eclectic, Holdrege. 5-8: Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), Yankton, S.D. 6-8: Herman Sani tournament, Hyperion, Johnston, Iowa. 9: U.S. Senior Amateur sectional, Fremont GC. 9-10: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Champions Run, Omaha. 11: U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional, Players Club, Omaha. 12-15: Pinnacle Bank Championship (Korn Ferry Tour), Indian Creek, Omaha. 13-15: Platte Valley Pro-Am, Scotts Bluff. 14-15: York Amateur. 15: River City Hickory Championship, Happy Hollow, Omaha. 16: NWAGA Fund Day, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln. 19-21: Iowa Senior Amateur, Preserve on Rathbun Lake, Moravia. 23-24: NWAGA Scramble, Scotts Bluff CC. 28-29: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Norfolk CC
September
7-9: Directors Cup Matches, Dismal River Club, Mullen. 10-12: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus. 13-15: Nebraska Senior Match Play, Beatrice CC. 17-19: Iowa wife-husband tournament, Sunnyside, Waterloo. 18-19: Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur, Fremont. 20: NGA Interclub Championship, Wild Horse GC, Gothenburg. 27: NWAGA Pro-Am Jamboree, Country Club of Lincoln
October
8-9: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC
Men’s stroke-play
May
30: Wayne Open
June
12: Oakland Open. 19-20: Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill. 26-27: Plainview Open
July
17-18: Haymaker, Cozad; Gering Open, Monument Shadows
August
21: Oakland Open; Men's Senior Open, Plainview
Scrambles/best ball
AS: alternate shot; BB: best ball; PI: Pinehurst; SC: scramble; SH: shamble
May
11: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 15: 3-man, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC). 16: 2-man, York (SC); 2-couple, Crandall Creek, Ogallala (SC). 22: 4-man, Cozad (SC); 2-couple, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); 3-person, Rolling Green, Morrill (SC); 2-person, Hillside, Sidney (BB). 23: Women's, Broken Bow (SC); 3-person, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC). 25: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 29: 9-9-9, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (AS/BB); 4-person, Skyview, Alliance (SC); 3-person, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell (SC). 30: Scramble, Valley View, Central City (SC).
June
5: Kinkaider Tournament, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); 4-person, Four Winds, Kimball (SC). 5-6: 2-person, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); Couples, Ridgeview, Chadron (AS); Runza, Scotts Bluff (BB). 6: 2-person, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC). 8: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 10: Men's Farmer/Rancher, Ridgeview, Chadron (SC). 11: Couples, Old Dane, Dakota City (SC); Rotary, Broken Bow (SC). 12-13: Couples, Table Creek, Nebraska City (SC); McGinnis Memorial, Cozad (SC); 4-person, Plainview and Evergreen Hills, Battle Creek (SC). 13: Par 3 couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (AS). 17: Ladies member/guest, Ridgeview, Chadron (SC). 19-20: 3-person, Four Winds, Kimball (SC). 19: 4-person, Hillside, Sidney (SC); 2-person, Sand Ridge, Rushville (SC). 20: 4-person, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC). 22: 2-women Ridgeview, Chadron (SC); Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 26: 2-person, Table Creek, Nebraska City (SC); 2-woman, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC); 2-person, Poco Creek, Aurora (SC); 3-woman, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); Nolan Memorial, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); One Box Shoot & Swing, Broken Bow, (SC); 2-person, Pelican Beach, Hyannis (SC). 26-27: “The Swede” Memorial, Oakland (SC)
July
5: Farmer's Open, Oakland (SC). 7: Senior 2-man, Table Creek, Nebraska City (BB). 10: Couples Classic, York (SC). 10-11: Arrowhead Classic, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); 4-person, Centura Hills/Awarii Dunes (SC); Double Draw, Four Winds, Kimball. 11: 1-person, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC). 12: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 16-17: 4-person, Crandall Creek, Ogallala (SC). 17: 2-man, 27-holes, Broken Bow (SC); Couples, Pelican Beach, Hyannis (SC). 17-18: Heritage Hills Frolic, Heritage Hills, McCook (SC); 2-man, Ridgeview, Chadron (AS/BB); 2-person, Bridgeport and Bayard (SC). 18: 3-man, York (SC). 24: Couples, Old Dane, Dakota City (SC); Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC); 2-person, Skyview, Alliance (SC); 3-person, Oshkosh (SC). 25: 2 Couple, Heritage Hills, McCook (SC). 26: Ladies, Plainview (SC). 27: Ladies, Ridgeview, Chadron (SP); Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 31: 6/6/6, Table Creek, Nebraska City (AS/BB); 4-person, Plainview (SC); Couples, Cozad (AS)
August
1: 1-man/2-ball, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC). 7: 2-person, Old Dane, Dakota City (SC); Couples, Crawford (SC). 10: Sunheat Open, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 13: Farmer's Day Off, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC). 14: 4-woman, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); Couples, Oshkosh (SC); 2-person, Pelican Beach, Hyannis (SC). 14-15: Arrowhead Meadows Memorial, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC). 19: Men's Senior, Ridgeview, Chadron (SP). 21-22: 3-man, Ridgeview, Chadron (SC); 2-man, Oshkosh (SC). 21: Over/Under, Cozad (SC); 4-person, Chimney Rock, Bayard (SC). 22: 4-man, York (SC). 24: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 28: Couples Divorce Open, The Pines, Valley (AS); 2-person, Plainview (SC); 2-woman, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC). 28-29: 3-person, Rolling Green, Morrill (SC): 2-person, Legend Buttes, Crawford (SC).
September
4: 27-Hole shootout, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); 3-person Yellowball, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell (SC). 5: Loop Brewing/Coppermill, Heritage Hills, McCook (SC); Labor Day, Wayne (SC); Couples, Monument Shadows, Gering (SC); 3-person, Sand Ridge, Rushville (SC). 10-12: 2-person, Sand Ridge, Rushville (SC). 11-12: 3-man, Legend Buttes, Crawford (SC). 12: Couples, Indian Trails, Beemer (PI); 9-9-9, Oakland (AS/BB/SC); 2-person, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC). 14: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC). 18-19: Shootout, Rolling Green, Morrill. 25: Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha (AS/BB/SC). 26: 4-person, Valley View, Central City (SC); 4-person couples, Elkhorn Valley, Hooper (SC); 2-couple, Centura Hills, Cairo (SC); Cross Country 4-person, Riverview, Scottsbluff (SC); 1-man Crandall Creek, Ogallala (SC). 28: Senior 2-man, Plainview (SC)
October
2: 4-person, Hillside, Sidney (SC). 10: 8 Inch Cup, Heritage Hills, McCook (SC). 16: 1-person, two-ball, Hillside, Sidney (SC). 23: Clear Out the Coolers, Indian Trails, Beemer (SC); Backwards, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis (SC)
Pros
May
18: Pro-am, Dakota Dunes. 24: Pro-am, Fremont CC
June
1: Pro-Assistant Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha. 7: Pro-pro-pro, Players Club, Omaha. 14: Pro-am, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 21: Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha. 28: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln
July
5: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha. 12: Pro-am, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. 19: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln. 26: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Happy Hollow, Omaha. 26-27: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Happy Hollow, Omaha
August
2: Pro-am, Lochland, Hastings, and Riverside, Grand Island. 21-22: Pro-am, Sioux City Green Valley. 30: Pro-am, Hillcrest, Lincoln
September
7: Legends of Golf, Iron Horse, Ashland. 15: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Omaha CC. 20: Team championship, ArborLinks, Nebraska City
October
7: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 11: Nebraska PGA Facilities Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha
Seniors
Nebraska Senior Golf Association
May: 10, York. 17, Elks, Columbus. 24, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln. June: 7, Iron Horse, Ashland. 14, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. 21, Lochland, Hastings. July: 12, Dakota Dunes (S.D.). 19, Players Club, Omaha. 26, Oak Hills, Omaha. August: 2, Firethorn, Lincoln. 9, Pines, Valley. 16-17, Fremont GC. 23, Beatrice CC
Eastern Nebraska Seniors
May: 10, Oak Hills, Omaha. 17, Beatrice CC. 24, Council Bluffs CC. June: 1, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 7, River Wilds, Blair. 14, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln. 22, Iron Horse, Ashland. 29, Highlands, Lincoln. July: 6, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 12, Woodland Hills, Eagle. 19, Fremont GC. 26, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 2, Norfolk CC. 9, Firethorn, Lincoln. 16, The Pines, Valley. 23, Tiburon, Omaha. 30, Champions Run, Omaha. September: 13, Dakota Dunes (S.D.)
Central Nebraska Seniors
May: 12, Alma. 13, York. 18, Ord. 20, River’s Edge, North Platte. 26, Elks, Hastings. 27, Arnold. June: 1, Southern Hills, Hastings. 7, Broken Bow. 9, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis. 14, Cross Creek, Cambridge. 16, St. Paul. 23, Centura Hills, Cairo. 28, Kearney CC. July: 7, Jackrabbit Run, Grand Island. 12, Crandall Creek, Ogallala. 15, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 19, Calamus, Burwell. 22. Lake Maloney, North Platte. 27, Ravenna. 29. Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 2, Fox Hollow, Sutton. 5, Wild Horse, Gothenburg. 9, Oregon Trail, Sutherland. 12, Holdrege. 17, Southern Hills, Hastings. 23, Lochland, Hastings. 24, Cozad. 30, Frederick Peak GC, Valentine. 31, Thedford. September: 9, Loup City. 13, Indianhead, Grand Island. 14, Buffalo Ridge, Kearney. 22, Lakeside CC, Elwood
Northeast Nebraska Seniors
May: 10, Elkhorn Acres, Stanton. 17, Rolling Hills, Wausa. 24, Pierce. June: 7, Steepleview, Humphrey. 14, Eldorado Hills, Norfolk. 21, Hartington. 28, Club 91, Leigh. July: 6, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek. 12, North Bend. 19, Randolph. 26, Logan Valley, Wakefield. August: 2, Cedar View, Laurel. 9, Oakland. 16, Twin Creeks, Pender. 23, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D. 30, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 13, Fox Run, Yankton, S.D. 21, Wayne.
Panhandle Seniors
May: 3, Bridgeport. 12, Oshkosh. 17, Scotts Bluff. 25, Mitchell. June: 1, Rushville. 11, Crawford. 15, Bayard. 22, Riverview, Scottsbuff. 28, Kimball. July: 8, Gordon. 16, Morrill. 20, Torrington (Wyo.). 29, Hyannis. August: 2, Gering. 12, Sidney. 19, Chadron. 23, Crandall Creek, Ogallala. 31, Alliance.
Juniors
For information on Nebraska Junior Golf, go to nebraskajuniorgolf.com
May
27: Optimist International qualifying, York
June
5: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 7: U.S. Girls Amateur qualifier, Indian Trails, Beemer. 7-8: Kearney Junior Classic, Meadowlark Hills and Kearney CC. 8-9: Iowa Junior PGA Championship, Waterloo. 9-10: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Stone Creek, Omaha. 18: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12 and under), Ager Memorial, Lincoln. 19-20: Iowa father/son and parent/child, Granger. 21-23: Iowa Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur, Coldwater Links, Ames. 22-25: Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship, Heritage Hills GC, McCook. 24-25: Central Nebraska Junior, Grand Island Jackrabbit Run and Riverside. 25: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island. 29: Junior tournament, Plainview. 29-July 1: Four-State girls team championship, Colbert Hills, Manhattan, Kansas
July
1: U.S. Junior Amateur sectional, Champions Run, Omaha. 9-10: Iowa PGA Girls Championship, Ankeny. 12-13: Capital City Championship, Highlands and Mahoney, Lincoln. 24: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln
August
2-4: Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship, Fremont GC. 10-12: Nebraska/Kansas Junior Cup Matches, Wild Horse, Gothenburg. 15: Adult/child, Plainview
October
12-13: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Norfolk CC, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at Columbus
Fundraisers
May
10: Children’s Hospital Foundation, Hillcrest, Lincoln; Madonna School, Champions Run, Omaha; Bio Nebraska Life Sciences on the Links, Iron Horse, Ashland. 12: Go Beyond, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 14: SW Iowa Boys and Girls Clubs, Fox Run, Council Bluffs; Endless Journey Hospice Care, Pacific Springs, Omaha. 16: Omaha Central Legion Baseball, The Knolls, Omaha. 16-17: Golf Fore the Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City. 17: Make-A-Wish, Norfolk CC. 18-19: Swing For Speech Tournament, Dismal River, Mullen. 22: Operation 22 Til Freedom, Tregaron, Bellevue; Fire Department, Broken Bow. 24: FCA qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln; St. Pius X/St. Leo School, Field Club of Omaha. 28: Chadron State Beebe Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron. 29: Tory Baldwin Memorial, Oakland. 29-30: CSC Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron
June
1: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha. 4: Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Eagle Hills, Papillion; UNK Blue-Gold, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney. 5: Make-A-Wish, NuMark, Lincoln; Corn Belt League/MVP4 Life, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs; Columbus Scotus alumni, Tiburon, Omaha. 6: Omaha North High Foundation, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter, Tiburon, Omaha; Kiwanis, Monument Shadows, Gering. 7: Omaha Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Elkhorn Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; Midland University Boosters, Fremont GC; Young Life, Oak Hills, Omaha. 8: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame/Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Awarii Dunes, Axtell. 9: Omaha Home for Boys, Tiburon, Omaha. 10: Millard Public Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Outlook Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha. 11: Gateway Sertoma, NuMark, Lincoln; YMCA of Greater Omaha, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs. 12: Bellevue Community Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue; Western Nebraska CC, Monument Shadows, Gering. 14: FCA qualifiers, Scotts Bluff and Quarry Oaks, Ashland; Bremer Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Omaha Burke First Downs and Fast Breaks, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Hope Center, Champions Run, Omaha. 17: Lane Thomas Foundation, Indian Creek, Omaha. 18: Nebraska Cattlemen, Broken Bow; JDRF, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Nebraska Lawyers Foundation, Tatanka, Niobrara. 19: Wayne State alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Alliance VFD, Skyview, Alliance. 21: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, Tiburon, Omaha; Lincoln East athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln. 24: Heart Heroes, Indian Creek, Omaha. 25: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC; 28: Westside High Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Benson High Legacy Foundation, Benson Park, Omaha. 26: Rally for a Cure, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; TeamMates, Four Winds, Kimball
July
2: ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha. 4: Masonic, Hillside, Sidney. 9: Bellevue Public Schools Foundation, Platteview, Bellevue. 10: Make-A-Wish, Tara Hills, Papillion; AFSP Nebraska/St. Charles Borromeo/Knights of Columbus, Tiburon, Omaha. 11: Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha. 12: FCA qualifier, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction, Tiburon, Omaha; Regional West Foundation, Scotts Bluff. 14: CBMC, Players Club, Omaha. 16: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Quarry Oaks, Ashland. 19: FCA qualifier, Norfolk CC. 21: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha. 23: Nebraska Greats, Riverside, Grand Island. 24: Mitchell Football, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 25: Omaha South alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 27: Gesu Housing, Champions Run, Omaha; Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha. 30-31: Bridgeport Foundation, Bridgeport. 31: Miller Diabetes Association, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Folds of Honor, Rolling Green, Morrill. 31-Aug. 1: Lashley Couples, Scotts Bluff
August
1-2: FCA state finals, Dismal River, Mullen. 2-3: Vetter Foundation, Iron Horse, Ashland. 2: QLI, Players Club, Omaha; We Dvlp, Willow Lakes, Bellevue. 6: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha. 7: Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Council Bluffs Dodge Riverside; Plainview alumni, Plainview; Kimball Hospital Foundation, Four Winds, Kimball; Box Butte General Hospital Foundation, Skyview, Alliance. 9: Midlands Community Foundation, Oak Hills, Omaha. 14: Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Monument Shadows, Gering; Weimer Memorial, Rolling Green, Morrill. 17: Methodist Hospital Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha. 20: League of Human Dignity, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. 21: Carl Spackler fundraiser, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; Mitchell School Foundation, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell. 22: Lutheran Service Corps, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 23: Lutheran Family Services, Players Club, Omaha; Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha. 27: Heartland Family Service, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Omaha Amputee Golf Association, Tregaron, Bellevue. 30: Omaha Crime Stoppers, Champions Run, Omaha
September
10: KVC Behavioral Healthcare, TBD; Connections Area Agency on Aging, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs. 12: Omaha Northwest Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 13: Exchange Club of Omaha Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Lutheran Family Services, NuMark, Lincoln. 16: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha, League of Human Dignity, Highlands, Lincoln. 17: First Tee of Omaha, Eagle Hills, Papillion. 19: Maywood Lions Club, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis. 20: Keep Omaha Beautiful, Players Club, Omaha; Junior Achievement of the Midlands (100 holes), Champions Run, Omaha; Release Inc., Iron Horse, Ashland; Millard Business Association, Oak Hills, Omaha. 23: United Cerebral Palsy of Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha. 24: Scottish Rite Foundation, Pacific Springs, Omaha. 25: Bison Alumni, Heritage Hills GC, McCook. 27: Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, Omaha CC
October
11: Mid America Council Boy Scouts, Omaha CC