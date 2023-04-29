The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, has its season calendar online at nebgolf.org/competitions/schedule.
Special events
May
6-7: Nebraska Four Ball Championship, Tatanka, Niobrara
10: U.S. Open local qualifier, Omaha CC
13-14: Homesteader, Beatrice
22-23: NWAGA Pinehurst, Oakland
June
2-4: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda Club, Des Moines
3-4: Fremont GC Invitational; Community Hospital Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook
People are also reading…
5-7: Nebraska Women's Match Play, Happy Hollow, Omaha
10-11: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island
13-14: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Players Club, Omaha
20-21: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Tatanka, Niobrara
26-30: Nebraska Match Play, Beatrice CC
July
5-19: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion
6: Nebraska Cup matches, Fremont GC
8-9: Indian Creek Amateur and Women’s Invitational, Omaha
11-12: NWAGA Four-Ball, Champions Run, Omaha
13: U.S. Amateur sectional, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
17: Pinnacle Bank Classic Nebraska qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln
20-23: Nebraska Amateur, Scotts Bluff CC
23-25: Fox Run Dakotas Tour Pro-Am, Yankton, S.D.
24: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Riverside, Grand Island
24-28: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Riverside, Grand Island
25: NWAGA Fund Day, Pines CC, Valley
31: U.S. Senior Amateur sectional, Shadow Ridge, Omaha
31-Aug. 1: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Champions Run, Omaha
31-Aug. 2: Nebraska Women's Amateur, Fremont GC
August
8: U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional, Riverside, Grand Island
8-9: Okoboji Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), Okoboji, Iowa
10-13: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha
10-13: Platte Valley Pro-Am, Scotts Bluff
14-15: NWAGA 49ers Eclectic, Norfolk CC
18: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Champions Run, Omaha
19-20: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Landmand, Homer
28-29: NWAGA Scramble, Heritage Hills, McCook
31-Sept. 3: Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), Yankton, S.D.
September
15-17: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus
18: Nebraska Golf Association Interclub, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
23-24: Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur, Platteview, Bellevue
26-28: Nebraska Senior Match Play, Pines, Valley
October
6-7: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC
Scrambles
May
6: 4P 8-inch cup, Heritage Hills, McCook; 4P, Centura Hills, Cairo
6-7: 4M, Monument Shadows, Gering
7: 4P, Tara Hills, Papillion; 1M, Cedar View, Laurel; 2M, Oakland
13: 2P, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 3M, Skyview, Alliance
20: 3P, Rolling Green, Morrill; 4P, Hillside, Sidney; 4P, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 2-couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
21: 2M, York; 4P, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 2-couple, Crandall Creek, Ogallala
27-28: 2P, Lake Maloney, North Platte
June
3: 4M, Chimney Rock, Bayard; 2M, Oshkosh
3-4: Arrowhead Meadows/Cross Creek scramble, Curtis and Cambridge; Couples, Ridgeview, Chadron; Best-ball, Scotts Bluff
4: 2P, Indian Trails, Beemer; 2-couple, Overton
10: 4P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 3W, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; Couples, Table Creek, Nebraska City
17: 2P, Overton; 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 2P BB-AS-SC, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P BB-AS-SC, Tiburon, Omaha
17-18: 3P, Four Winds, Kimball
18: Couples, Cross Creek, Cambridge
24: 2P, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport; 4P, Lakeside, Johnson Lake
25: Dug Out Days, Fox Hollow, Sutton
July
4: 1P, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4P, Hillside, Sidney
7-9: 4P, Four Winds, Kimball
8: 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis
8-9: 4P, Centura Hills, Cairo/Awarii Dunes, Kearney; 4P, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
14-15: 4P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala
15: Couples, Legend Buttes, Crawford; 2P, Skyview, Alliance
16: 3M, York
22: 3P, Oshkosh; Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
22-23: 4P, Overton; 2M, Ridgeview, Chadron
23: 2-couple, Heritage Hills, McCook
29-30: 2P, Cross Creek, Cambridge/Arapahoe
August
1: Farmer’s Day Off, Cross Creek, Cambridge
4-6: Cowboy Capital Open, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 4M, Skyview, Alliance
5-6: 2P, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport
12: Couples, Oshkosh; 2P; Pelican Beach, Hyannis
12-13: 4P, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
19: Couples Divorce Open, Pines, Valley; 4P, Chimney Rock, Bayard
19-20: 3M, Ridgeview, Chadron
20: 2-couple, Fox Hollow, Sutton
21: 4M, York
26-27: 3P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell/Rolling Green, Morrill; 2P, Legend Buttes, Crawford; Hayes, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4-Ball, Hillside, Sidney
27: 4P, Fox Hollow, Sutton
September
3: 4P, Heritage Hills, McCook; 27-hole shootout, Centura Hills, Cairo; 2P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; 3P, Sand Ridge, Rushville
8-10: 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville
9: 3P, Legend Butts, Crawford
10: Couples, Indian Trails, Beemer; 2P, Lakeside, Johnson Lake
16-17: Shootout, Rolling Green, Morrill
23: 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff
24: 1P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 2-couple, Centura Hills, Cairo; Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha
30: Couples, Cross Creek, Cambridge
October
7: 4P, Hillside, Sidney
8: 4P 8-inch cup, Heritage Hills, McCook
14: 4P 8-inch cup, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4P, Indian Trails, Beemer; Fall Classic, Centura Hills, Cairo
15: 2P BB-AS-SC, Tiburon, Omaha
29: 2P, Tiburon, Omaha
Men
June: 24-25, Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill.
July: 22-23, Lakeside Open, Johnson Lake; 29-30, Gering Open, Monument Shadows, Gering
Women
May: 20, 2W, Fairways, Lincoln
June: 20, 2W, Ridgeview, Chadron
July: 8, 2W, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 22, Women’s, Cross Creek, Cambridge
August: 4W, Centura Hills, Cairo; 19, 2W, Overton
Nebraska PGA
May
1: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha
8: Legends of Golf, Iron Horse, Ashland
15: Pro-pro, Omaha CC
22: Pro-am, Players Club, Omaha
30: Pro-Assistant Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha
June
5: 308 Cup pro-am, Wild Horse, Gothenburg
12: Pro-am, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs
19: PGA Reach Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha
26: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln
July
10: Senior/junior, Field Club of Omaha
24: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Riverside, Grand Island
24-28: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Riverside, Grand Island
31-Aug. 1: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Champions Run, Omaha
August
18: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Champions Run, Omaha
21: Team championship, Shadow Ridge, Omaha
28: Pro-am, Hillcrest, Lincoln
September
3: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln
25: Pro-Ladies Jamboree, CC of Lincoln
October
2: Pro-pro, River Wilds, Blair
5: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Highlands, Lincoln
9: Pro-am, Indian Creek, Omaha
Seniors
Nebraska Senior Golf Association
May: 1, Champions Run, Omaha; 15, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs; 22, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 30, Players Club, Omaha. June: 5, Platteview, Bellevue; 19, Lochland, Hastings; 26, Elks, Columbus. July: 10, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 24, Field Club of Omaha; 31, Firethorn, Lincoln. August: 7, Beatrice CC; 21, Oak Hills, Omaha; 28-29, Fremont GC. September: 18, Pines CC, Valley.
Eastern Nebraska Seniors
May: 2, Oakland; 8, Oak Hills, Omaha; 15, Players Club, Omaha; 22, Firethorn, Lincoln; 30, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 5, Indian Trails, Beemer; 13, Highlands, Lincoln; 19, Iron Horse, Ashland; 26, Fremont GC. July: 5, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 10, Pines, Valley; 17, Lochland, Hastings; 24, York; 31, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 7, Elks, Columbus; 14, North Bend; 21, Field Club, Omaha; 28, Champions Run, Omaha. September: 5, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 11, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 18, Beatrice CC; 25, Tiburon, Omaha.
Central Nebraska Seniors
May: 3, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; 10, Alma; 11, York; 16, Ord; 18, River’s Edge, North Platte; 24, Elks, Hastings; 31, Bayside, Brule. June: 1, Valley View, Gibbon; 5, Broken Bow; 7, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 12, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 14, St. Paul; 20, Centura Hills, Cairo; 26, Kearney CC; July: 10, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 11, Southern Hills, Hastings; 17, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 18, Cozad; 25, Ravenna; 27; Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 2, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; 7, Arnold; 10, Holdrege; 14, Lochland, Hastings; 23, Lakeside, Johnson Lake; 28, Freder.ick Peak, Valentine; 29, Thedford; 31, Fox Hollow, Sutton. September: 5, Oregon Trail, Sutherland; 7, Loup City; 12, Calamus, Burwell; 14, Lake Maloney, North Platte; 20, Lakeside CC, Johnson Lake
Northeast Nebraska Seniors
May: 3, Highland Oaks, Ponca; 8, Elkhorn Acres, Stanton; 15, Rolling Hills, Wausa; 23,Wayne. June: 5, Quail Run, Columbus; 13, Tatanka, Niobrara; 19, Hartington; 26, Club 91, Leigh. July: 3, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek; 10, North Bend; 17, Randolph; 24, Antelope, Neligh; 31, Cedar View, Laurel. August: 7, Oakland; 14, Twin Creeks, Pender; 21, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D.; 28, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 12, Atkinson-Stuart; 19, Fair Play, Norfolk; 26, Wayne.
Panhandle Seniors
May: 8, Bridgeport; 17, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 22, Scotts Bluff; 30, Mitchell. June: 6, Rushville; 15, Crawford; 20, Bayard; 28, Oshkosh. July: 3, Kimball; 13, Gordon; 18, Torrington (Wyoming); 28, Morrill. August: 3, Hyannis; 7, Gering; 17, Chappell; 24, Chadron; 28, Crandall Creek, Ogallala. September: 5, Alliance.
Juniors
For information on the Nebraska Junior Golf program, go to nebraskajuniorgolf.com
May
23-24: Nebraska high school boys championships: Class A at Norfolk CC; Class B at Monument Shadows, Gering; Class C at Elks, Columbus; Class B, Lake Maloney, North Platte
June
1: Optimist International qualifying, York
3: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln
5-6: Kearney Junior Classic, Kearney CC
12-13: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Pines CC, Valley
15: U.S. Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur qualifier, Awarii Dunes, Axtell
17: Adult-child, Taylor Creek, Madison
19-21: Nebraska Girls Match Play, Wayne
19-22: Nebraska Junior Match Play, Wayne
22-23: Central Nebraska Junior Amateur, Lochland, Hastings; and Riverside, Grand Island
23: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island
25: Dug Out Days adult-child, Fox Hollow, Sutton
27-28: Girls Four State, Elks, Columbus
July
6: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12-and-under), Jim Ager, Lincoln
10-12: Nebraska Junior Amateur, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Lochland, Hastings
14: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion
August
8-9: Nebraska/Kansas Junior Cup matches, Landmand, Homer
October
11-12: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Grand Island, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at North Platte (courses TBD)
Fundraisers
May
1: Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, Lochland, Hastings; CMBC, Players Club, Omaha
4: Nebraska Claims Association, Tiburon, Omaha
5: Duchesne Athletic Boosters, Eagle Hills, Papillion
6: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln; Jim Randall Memorial, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Woody 9 for First Tee of Omaha, Benson, Omaha; Early Bird, Sand Ridge, Rushville
7: Elkhorn South Legion baseball, Pacific Springs, Omaha
8: Madonna School, Champions Run, Omaha; Autism Action Partnership, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Childrens Specialty Pediatric Clinic, Hillcrest, Lincoln
9: Southwest Iowa Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs
11: COPE Classic, Tiburon, Omaha
12: Ralston Chamber scholarships, Tara Hills, Papillion; Siouxland YMCA, Whispering Creek, Sioux City; Go Beyond, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Operation Holiday Cheer, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Post 61, Fox Hollow, Sutton
13: Capital Humane Society, Holmes, Lincoln; Sheltering Trees, Tiburon, Omaha; Cause for Critters, Highlands, Lincoln
14: My Heart of Hazel, Fox Run, Council Bluffs
14-15: Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City
15: Bio Nebraska Life Sciences on the Links, Iron Horse, Ashland; Scare Away Cancer, Pines, Valley
16: Local 15 Firefighters, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs
17: Metro Omaha Builders, Tiburon, Omaha
19: Greater Omaha Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha
20: Teen Reach Adventure Group, Lake Maloney, North Platte; Operation 22 Til Freedom, Tregaron, Bellevue
22: St. Pius-St. Leo School, Field Club of Omaha; Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Norfolk CC; Lincoln First Responders, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Midlands Community Foundation, Oak Hills, Omaha; AGC Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha; ETG, Pines, Valley
26: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Scotts Bluff; Santa Lucia Festival, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Overton football, Overton
27: Veterans Cemetery, Skyview, Alliance; GG Wellness Center, Table Creek, Nebraska City
27-28: Chadron State Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron
31: OHB Golf Classic, Tiburon, Omaha
June
1: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tiburon, Omaha; Society of FSP, NuMark, Lincoln
2: First Tee Omaha Steve Hogan Memorial, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Cattlemen’s Ball, Indian Trails, Beemer; 84th Annual Cornhusker Golf Club, Tregaron, Bellevue; UNK Blue-Gold Classic, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney
2-3: Tatman Memorial, Lake Maloney, North Platte
3: HIKE, Knolls, Omaha; Nebraska Foundation for Cancer Research, Eagle Hills, Papillion; FCC Tabor, Shenandoah, Iowa; Harvard Gun Club, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Nebraska City baseball, Table Creek, Nebraska City
4: Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter, Tiburon, Omaha; Ducks Unlimited, River Wilds, Blair
4-5: Git-R-Done Classic, Lincoln
5: Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Indian Creek, Omaha; Christopher Bremer Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Habitat Fore! Humanity, Tiburon, Omaha; YoungLife, Oak Hills, Omaha; Heartland United Way, Riverside, Grand Island; AGC Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; Midland University Boosters, Fremont GC; Serra Club, Pines, Valley
6: Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Iron Horse, Ashland
7: Bags of Fun, Indian Creek, Omaha; Outlook Enrichment, Tiburon, Omaha
8: Operation Super Jack, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Millard Public Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Bankers Association, Lochland, Hastings
9: Nebraska Lutheran Campus Ministry, Holmes, Lincoln; Gateway Sertoma, NuMark, Lincoln; Southeast Community College Foundation, Highlands, Lincoln; Navy League Nebraska Council, Willow Lakes, Bellevue
10: College Possible, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Kappa Alpha Psi, Tregaron, Bellevue; WNCC, Monument Shadows, Gering; Betacur Memorial, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; Rally for a Cure, Oshkosh; Golf Foundation, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport
11: Metropolitan Community College, Tiburon, Omaha; Hope Center, Field Club of Omaha; Lincoln Pius X, Firethorn, Lincoln
12: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, Fremont GC; Goodwill Classic, Players Club, Omaha; BHHS Ambassador Sunshine Kids, Tiburon, Omaha; Millard Lions, Oak Hills, Omaha
13: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha; Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Petroleum Marketers, York
15: NUCA, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska State Dairy Association, Indian Trails, Beemer
16: YMCA Community Classic, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs; Aces for Scouts, Highlands, Lincoln; Fallen Heroes, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Lincoln Young Professionals, NuMark, Lincoln
17: Cobra Lacrosse/Millard North Lacrosse, Tregaron, Bellevue; Alliance VFD, Skyview, Alliance
19: Endless Journey Hospice, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Lincoln East Athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln
22: Nebraska Neighbors, Ashland GC
23: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC; Nebraska Lawyers Foundation, Dismal River, Mullen; Ashland-Greenwood Foundation, Country Drive, Ashland
24: St. Bernard Church, Benson, Omaha; Ogallala football, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Boemer Memorial, Table Creek, Nebraska City
26: Westside High Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; Valmont/United Way, Pines, Valley
30: CASA Classic, North Bend; North Platte St. Patrick’s Alumni, River’s Edge, North Platte
July
4: Masonic Lodge, Hillside, Sidney
8: MRC, College Heights, Crete; McCook Community College, Heritage Hills, McCook; Seigfried Memorial, Chimney Rock, Bayard
10: Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha; UNL Durham School, Tiburon, Omaha; Regional West Foundation, Scotts Bluff
13: Kiwanis SW Omaha Swing for Youth, Tiburon, Omaha
15: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Hidden Valley, Lincoln
17: Holes Fore Heroes, Champions Run, Omaha; Rotary, Pines, Valley
20: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue; Rusty Moore Memorial, River’s Edge, North Platte
21: Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Ashland GC; Concordia University athletics, York; Peru State football boosters, Table Creek, Nebraska City
22: SRMC Foundation, Hillside, Sidney; Mitchell football, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell
23: Kiwanis, Monument Shadows, Gering
24: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Norfolk CC; Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Hillcrest, Lincoln
25: Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney
27: Omaha CIO Forum, Indian Creek, Omaha; Sarpy Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha
28: Bill Lewis Scholarship, Kearney CC; Bellevue Community Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue
29: Box Butte General Hospital, Skyview, Alliance; Overton Area Foundation, Overton
30: 1: ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha; Omaha South High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion
31: Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha; Omaha Restaurant Association, Players Club, Omaha
31-Aug. 1: Vetter Foundation, Iron Horse, Ashland
August
1: College of St. Mary’s athletics, Tiburon, Omaha
4: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Roth Scholarship, Indianhead, Grand Island; Weeping Water Alumni, Table Creek, Nebraska City
5: Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs; Kimball Hospital Foundation, Four Winds, Kimball; Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Monument Shadows, Gering; Sutton FFA, Fox Hollow, Sutton
5-6: Lashley Memorial (couples), Scotts Bluff
6: Lutheran Service Corps, Eagle Hills, Papillion
7: QLI, Players Club, Omaha
11: Special Olympics benefit, Tiburon, Omaha; Heartland Family Service, Eagle Hills, Papillion
12: Lexington Auxiliary Fire Department, Overton; Weimer Memorial, Rolling Green, Morrill; Sutton Alumni, Fox Hollow, Sutton
12-13: Hoffman Memorial, Chimney Rock, Bayard
15: Omaha Restaurant Association, Stone Creek, Omaha
18: Home Builders of Lincoln, Holmes, Lincoln
19: Mitchell School Foundation, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; Spackler Course Fundraiser, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; Nebraska City wrestling, Table Creek, Nebraska City
21: Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha
24: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha
26: LYF, Ashland GC; Scuba Steve Memorial, Riverview, Scottsbluff
28: Lexus Champions for Marian, Indian Creek, Omaha; Youth Emergency Services, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska Ataxia, Tiburon, Omaha; CASA Classic, Oak Hills, Omaha
31: SAC Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; CHI Health, Iron Horse, Ashland
September
2: Valley Days, Pines, Valley
9: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Tiburon, Omaha; KVC Nebraska, Ashland GC; HD Hogan Scholarship, Fox Hollow, Sutton
10: Omaha Northwest High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion
10-11: Nebraska NCA finals, Dismal River, Mullen
11: Nebraska Sports Council, Woodland Hills, Eagle
12: Nebraska Business Aviation, Tiburon, Omaha
14: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha
15: Trivium Life Services, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs
16: Dollars Against Diabetes, Tara Hills, Papillion
17: Maywood Lions, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis
18: Keep Omaha Beautiful, Players Club, Omaha
21: United Cerebral Palsy of Omaha, Indian Creek, Omaha
24: Knights of Columbus, Eagle Hills, Papillion
25: Children’s Hospital, Omaha CC; Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, TBA, Lincoln
29: Scottish RiteCare Classic, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs
October
2: MCA-Omaha, Players Club, Omaha
7: Lakeside Fundraiser, Lakeside, Johnson Lake
9: Mid America Council Boy Scouts, Omaha CC
16: 7X24 Exchange, Quarry Oaks, Ashland
Hickory
May 7, Elmwood Park; June 11, Hickory Scramble for First Tee of Omaha, River Wilds, Blair; August 5, Nebraska state championship, Wild Horse, Gothenburg