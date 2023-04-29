The Nebraska Golf Association, which supplied many of the tournament listings, has its season calendar online at nebgolf.org/competitions/schedule.

Special events

May

6-7: Nebraska Four Ball Championship, Tatanka, Niobrara

10: U.S. Open local qualifier, Omaha CC

13-14: Homesteader, Beatrice

22-23: NWAGA Pinehurst, Oakland

June

2-4: Principal Charity Classic (PGA Tour Champions), Wakonda Club, Des Moines

3-4: Fremont GC Invitational; Community Hospital Pro-Am, Heritage Hills, McCook

5-7: Nebraska Women's Match Play, Happy Hollow, Omaha

10-11: Dinsdale Classic, Riverside, Grand Island

13-14: Nebraska Senior Amateur, Players Club, Omaha

20-21: NWAGA Bobbie Hopp Challenge, Tatanka, Niobrara

26-30: Nebraska Match Play, Beatrice CC

July

5-19: South Dakota Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), The Bluffs, Vermillion

6: Nebraska Cup matches, Fremont GC

8-9: Indian Creek Amateur and Women’s Invitational, Omaha

11-12: NWAGA Four-Ball, Champions Run, Omaha

13: U.S. Amateur sectional, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

17: Pinnacle Bank Classic Nebraska qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln

20-23: Nebraska Amateur, Scotts Bluff CC

23-25: Fox Run Dakotas Tour Pro-Am, Yankton, S.D.

24: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

24-28: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

25: NWAGA Fund Day, Pines CC, Valley

31: U.S. Senior Amateur sectional, Shadow Ridge, Omaha

31-Aug. 1: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Champions Run, Omaha

31-Aug. 2: Nebraska Women's Amateur, Fremont GC

August

8: U.S. Mid-Amateur sectional, Riverside, Grand Island

8-9: Okoboji Open pro-am (Dakotas Tour), Okoboji, Iowa

10-13: Korn Ferry Tour Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek, Omaha

10-13: Platte Valley Pro-Am, Scotts Bluff

14-15: NWAGA 49ers Eclectic, Norfolk CC

18: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Champions Run, Omaha

19-20: Nebraska Mid-Amateur, Landmand, Homer

28-29: NWAGA Scramble, Heritage Hills, McCook

31-Sept. 3: Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am (Dakotas Tour), Yankton, S.D.

September

15-17: Wells Fargo Nebraska Open, Elks, Columbus

18: Nebraska Golf Association Interclub, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

23-24: Nebraska Women's Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur, Platteview, Bellevue

26-28: Nebraska Senior Match Play, Pines, Valley

October

6-7: Nebraska Intercollegiate, Norfolk CC

Scrambles

May

6: 4P 8-inch cup, Heritage Hills, McCook; 4P, Centura Hills, Cairo

6-7: 4M, Monument Shadows, Gering

7: 4P, Tara Hills, Papillion; 1M, Cedar View, Laurel; 2M, Oakland

13: 2P, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 3M, Skyview, Alliance

20: 3P, Rolling Green, Morrill; 4P, Hillside, Sidney; 4P, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 2-couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

21: 2M, York; 4P, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 2-couple, Crandall Creek, Ogallala

27-28: 2P, Lake Maloney, North Platte

June

3: 4M, Chimney Rock, Bayard; 2M, Oshkosh

3-4: Arrowhead Meadows/Cross Creek scramble, Curtis and Cambridge; Couples, Ridgeview, Chadron; Best-ball, Scotts Bluff

4: 2P, Indian Trails, Beemer; 2-couple, Overton

10: 4P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 3W, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; Couples, Table Creek, Nebraska City

17: 2P, Overton; 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville; 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis; 2P BB-AS-SC, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 2P BB-AS-SC, Tiburon, Omaha

17-18: 3P, Four Winds, Kimball

18: Couples, Cross Creek, Cambridge

24: 2P, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport; 4P, Lakeside, Johnson Lake

25: Dug Out Days, Fox Hollow, Sutton

July

4: 1P, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4P, Hillside, Sidney

7-9: 4P, Four Winds, Kimball

8: 2P, Pelican Beach, Hyannis

8-9: 4P, Centura Hills, Cairo/Awarii Dunes, Kearney; 4P, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

14-15: 4P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala

15: Couples, Legend Buttes, Crawford; 2P, Skyview, Alliance

16: 3M, York

22: 3P, Oshkosh; Couples, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

22-23: 4P, Overton; 2M, Ridgeview, Chadron

23: 2-couple, Heritage Hills, McCook

29-30: 2P, Cross Creek, Cambridge/Arapahoe

August

1: Farmer’s Day Off, Cross Creek, Cambridge

4-6: Cowboy Capital Open, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 4M, Skyview, Alliance

5-6: 2P, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport

12: Couples, Oshkosh; 2P; Pelican Beach, Hyannis

12-13: 4P, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

19: Couples Divorce Open, Pines, Valley; 4P, Chimney Rock, Bayard

19-20: 3M, Ridgeview, Chadron

20: 2-couple, Fox Hollow, Sutton

21: 4M, York

26-27: 3P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell/Rolling Green, Morrill; 2P, Legend Buttes, Crawford; Hayes, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4-Ball, Hillside, Sidney

27: 4P, Fox Hollow, Sutton

September

3: 4P, Heritage Hills, McCook; 27-hole shootout, Centura Hills, Cairo; 2P, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; 3P, Sand Ridge, Rushville

8-10: 2P, Sand Ridge, Rushville

9: 3P, Legend Butts, Crawford

10: Couples, Indian Trails, Beemer; 2P, Lakeside, Johnson Lake

16-17: Shootout, Rolling Green, Morrill

23: 4P, Riverview, Scottsbluff

24: 1P, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 2-couple, Centura Hills, Cairo; Battle at the Creek, Indian Creek, Omaha

30: Couples, Cross Creek, Cambridge

October

7: 4P, Hillside, Sidney

8: 4P 8-inch cup, Heritage Hills, McCook

14: 4P 8-inch cup, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 4P, Indian Trails, Beemer; Fall Classic, Centura Hills, Cairo

15: 2P BB-AS-SC, Tiburon, Omaha

29: 2P, Tiburon, Omaha

Men

June: 24-25, Morrill Open, Rolling Green, Morrill.

July: 22-23, Lakeside Open, Johnson Lake; 29-30, Gering Open, Monument Shadows, Gering

Women

May: 20, 2W, Fairways, Lincoln

June: 20, 2W, Ridgeview, Chadron

July: 8, 2W, Fox Hollow, Sutton; 22, Women’s, Cross Creek, Cambridge

August: 4W, Centura Hills, Cairo; 19, 2W, Overton

Nebraska PGA

May

1: Pro-am, Oak Hills, Omaha

8: Legends of Golf, Iron Horse, Ashland

15: Pro-pro, Omaha CC

22: Pro-am, Players Club, Omaha

30: Pro-Assistant Championship, Oak Hills, Omaha

June

5: 308 Cup pro-am, Wild Horse, Gothenburg

12: Pro-am, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs

19: PGA Reach Pro-am, Happy Hollow, Omaha

26: Golf Fore the Troops, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln

July

10: Senior/junior, Field Club of Omaha

24: Nebraska PGA Assistants Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

24-28: Nebraska PGA Senior Professional Championship, Riverside, Grand Island

31-Aug. 1: Nebraska PGA Professional Championship, Champions Run, Omaha

August

18: Nebraska PGA Women’s Championship, Champions Run, Omaha

21: Team championship, Shadow Ridge, Omaha

28: Pro-am, Hillcrest, Lincoln

September

3: Pro-am, Firethorn, Lincoln

25: Pro-Ladies Jamboree, CC of Lincoln

October

2: Pro-pro, River Wilds, Blair

5: Nebraska PGA Cup Series Championship, Highlands, Lincoln

9: Pro-am, Indian Creek, Omaha

Seniors

Nebraska Senior Golf Association

May: 1, Champions Run, Omaha; 15, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs; 22, Wilderness Ridge, Lincoln; 30, Players Club, Omaha. June: 5, Platteview, Bellevue; 19, Lochland, Hastings; 26, Elks, Columbus. July: 10, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 24, Field Club of Omaha; 31, Firethorn, Lincoln. August: 7, Beatrice CC; 21, Oak Hills, Omaha; 28-29, Fremont GC. September: 18, Pines CC, Valley.

Eastern Nebraska Seniors

May: 2, Oakland; 8, Oak Hills, Omaha; 15, Players Club, Omaha; 22, Firethorn, Lincoln; 30, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs. June: 5, Indian Trails, Beemer; 13, Highlands, Lincoln; 19, Iron Horse, Ashland; 26, Fremont GC. July: 5, Woodland Hills, Eagle; 10, Pines, Valley; 17, Lochland, Hastings; 24, York; 31, Platteview, Bellevue. August: 7, Elks, Columbus; 14, North Bend; 21, Field Club, Omaha; 28, Champions Run, Omaha. September: 5, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; 11, Dakota Dunes (S.D.); 18, Beatrice CC; 25, Tiburon, Omaha.

Central Nebraska Seniors

May: 3, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney; 10, Alma; 11, York; 16, Ord; 18, River’s Edge, North Platte; 24, Elks, Hastings; 31, Bayside, Brule. June: 1, Valley View, Gibbon; 5, Broken Bow; 7, Awarii Dunes, Axtell; 12, Cross Creek, Cambridge; 14, St. Paul; 20, Centura Hills, Cairo; 26, Kearney CC; July: 10, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; 11, Southern Hills, Hastings; 17, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; 18, Cozad; 25, Ravenna; 27; Heritage Hills, McCook. August: 2, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; 7, Arnold; 10, Holdrege; 14, Lochland, Hastings; 23, Lakeside, Johnson Lake; 28, Freder.ick Peak, Valentine; 29, Thedford; 31, Fox Hollow, Sutton. September: 5, Oregon Trail, Sutherland; 7, Loup City; 12, Calamus, Burwell; 14, Lake Maloney, North Platte; 20, Lakeside CC, Johnson Lake

Northeast Nebraska Seniors

May: 3, Highland Oaks, Ponca; 8, Elkhorn Acres, Stanton; 15, Rolling Hills, Wausa; 23,Wayne. June: 5, Quail Run, Columbus; 13, Tatanka, Niobrara; 19, Hartington; 26, Club 91, Leigh. July: 3, Evergreen Hill, Battle Creek; 10, North Bend; 17, Randolph; 24, Antelope, Neligh; 31, Cedar View, Laurel. August: 7, Oakland; 14, Twin Creeks, Pender; 21, The Bluffs, Vermillion, S.D.; 28, Indian Trails, Beemer. September: 12, Atkinson-Stuart; 19, Fair Play, Norfolk; 26, Wayne.

Panhandle Seniors

May: 8, Bridgeport; 17, Riverview, Scottsbluff; 22, Scotts Bluff; 30, Mitchell. June: 6, Rushville; 15, Crawford; 20, Bayard; 28, Oshkosh. July: 3, Kimball; 13, Gordon; 18, Torrington (Wyoming); 28, Morrill. August: 3, Hyannis; 7, Gering; 17, Chappell; 24, Chadron; 28, Crandall Creek, Ogallala. September: 5, Alliance.

Juniors

For information on the Nebraska Junior Golf program, go to nebraskajuniorgolf.com

May

23-24: Nebraska high school boys championships: Class A at Norfolk CC; Class B at Monument Shadows, Gering; Class C at Elks, Columbus; Class B, Lake Maloney, North Platte

June

1: Optimist International qualifying, York

3: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Hillcrest, Lincoln

5-6: Kearney Junior Classic, Kearney CC

12-13: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (ages 13-18), Pines CC, Valley

15: U.S. Junior Amateur and Girls Amateur qualifier, Awarii Dunes, Axtell

17: Adult-child, Taylor Creek, Madison

19-21: Nebraska Girls Match Play, Wayne

19-22: Nebraska Junior Match Play, Wayne

22-23: Central Nebraska Junior Amateur, Lochland, Hastings; and Riverside, Grand Island

23: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Riverside, Grand Island

25: Dug Out Days adult-child, Fox Hollow, Sutton

27-28: Girls Four State, Elks, Columbus

July

6: Nebraska Junior PGA Championship (12-and-under), Jim Ager, Lincoln

10-12: Nebraska Junior Amateur, Nebraska Girls Amateur, Lochland, Hastings

14: Drive, Chip and Putt local qualifier, Eagle Hills, Papillion

August

8-9: Nebraska/Kansas Junior Cup matches, Landmand, Homer

October

11-12: Nebraska high school girls championships: Class A at Grand Island, Class B at Scottsbluff-Gering, Class C at North Platte (courses TBD)

Fundraisers

May

1: Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, Lochland, Hastings; CMBC, Players Club, Omaha

4: Nebraska Claims Association, Tiburon, Omaha

5: Duchesne Athletic Boosters, Eagle Hills, Papillion

6: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Firethorn, Lincoln; Jim Randall Memorial, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Woody 9 for First Tee of Omaha, Benson, Omaha; Early Bird, Sand Ridge, Rushville

7: Elkhorn South Legion baseball, Pacific Springs, Omaha

8: Madonna School, Champions Run, Omaha; Autism Action Partnership, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Childrens Specialty Pediatric Clinic, Hillcrest, Lincoln

9: Southwest Iowa Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs

11: COPE Classic, Tiburon, Omaha

12: Ralston Chamber scholarships, Tara Hills, Papillion; Siouxland YMCA, Whispering Creek, Sioux City; Go Beyond, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Operation Holiday Cheer, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Post 61, Fox Hollow, Sutton

13: Capital Humane Society, Holmes, Lincoln; Sheltering Trees, Tiburon, Omaha; Cause for Critters, Highlands, Lincoln

14: My Heart of Hazel, Fox Run, Council Bluffs

14-15: Newman Center, ArborLinks, Nebraska City

15: Bio Nebraska Life Sciences on the Links, Iron Horse, Ashland; Scare Away Cancer, Pines, Valley

16: Local 15 Firefighters, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs

17: Metro Omaha Builders, Tiburon, Omaha

19: Greater Omaha Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha

20: Teen Reach Adventure Group, Lake Maloney, North Platte; Operation 22 Til Freedom, Tregaron, Bellevue

22: St. Pius-St. Leo School, Field Club of Omaha; Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Norfolk CC; Lincoln First Responders, Woodland Hills, Eagle; Midlands Community Foundation, Oak Hills, Omaha; AGC Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha; ETG, Pines, Valley

26: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Scotts Bluff; Santa Lucia Festival, Shoreline, Carter Lake; Overton football, Overton

27: Veterans Cemetery, Skyview, Alliance; GG Wellness Center, Table Creek, Nebraska City

27-28: Chadron State Classic, Ridgeview, Chadron

31: OHB Golf Classic, Tiburon, Omaha

June

1: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Tiburon, Omaha; Society of FSP, NuMark, Lincoln

2: First Tee Omaha Steve Hogan Memorial, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Cattlemen’s Ball, Indian Trails, Beemer; 84th Annual Cornhusker Golf Club, Tregaron, Bellevue; UNK Blue-Gold Classic, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney

2-3: Tatman Memorial, Lake Maloney, North Platte

3: HIKE, Knolls, Omaha; Nebraska Foundation for Cancer Research, Eagle Hills, Papillion; FCC Tabor, Shenandoah, Iowa; Harvard Gun Club, Fox Hollow, Sutton; Nebraska City baseball, Table Creek, Nebraska City

4: Paralyzed Veterans of America Great Plains Chapter, Tiburon, Omaha; Ducks Unlimited, River Wilds, Blair

4-5: Git-R-Done Classic, Lincoln

5: Creighton Prep Alumni, Shadow Ridge, Omaha; Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation, Champions Run, Omaha; Central High Foundation, Field Club of Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Indian Creek, Omaha; Christopher Bremer Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Habitat Fore! Humanity, Tiburon, Omaha; YoungLife, Oak Hills, Omaha; Heartland United Way, Riverside, Grand Island; AGC Nebraska, Indian Creek, Omaha; Nebraska Wesleyan W Club, Lincoln Hillcrest; Midland University Boosters, Fremont GC; Serra Club, Pines, Valley

6: Nebraska State Athletic Administrators Association, Iron Horse, Ashland

7: Bags of Fun, Indian Creek, Omaha; Outlook Enrichment, Tiburon, Omaha

8: Operation Super Jack, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Millard Public Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Bankers Association, Lochland, Hastings

9: Nebraska Lutheran Campus Ministry, Holmes, Lincoln; Gateway Sertoma, NuMark, Lincoln; Southeast Community College Foundation, Highlands, Lincoln; Navy League Nebraska Council, Willow Lakes, Bellevue

10: College Possible, Eagle Hills, Papillion; Kappa Alpha Psi, Tregaron, Bellevue; WNCC, Monument Shadows, Gering; Betacur Memorial, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; Rally for a Cure, Oshkosh; Golf Foundation, Courthouse and Jail Rock, Bridgeport

11: Metropolitan Community College, Tiburon, Omaha; Hope Center, Field Club of Omaha; Lincoln Pius X, Firethorn, Lincoln

12: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, Fremont GC; Goodwill Classic, Players Club, Omaha; BHHS Ambassador Sunshine Kids, Tiburon, Omaha; Millard Lions, Oak Hills, Omaha

13: Project Harmony, Indian Creek, Omaha; Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska Petroleum Marketers, York

15: NUCA, Tiburon, Omaha; Nebraska State Dairy Association, Indian Trails, Beemer

16: YMCA Community Classic, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs; Aces for Scouts, Highlands, Lincoln; Fallen Heroes, Willow Lakes, Bellevue; Lincoln Young Professionals, NuMark, Lincoln

17: Cobra Lacrosse/Millard North Lacrosse, Tregaron, Bellevue; Alliance VFD, Skyview, Alliance

19: Endless Journey Hospice, Pacific Springs, Omaha; Lincoln East Athletics, Firethorn, Lincoln

22: Nebraska Neighbors, Ashland GC

23: Husker Fans Salute the Troops, Ashland GC; Nebraska Lawyers Foundation, Dismal River, Mullen; Ashland-Greenwood Foundation, Country Drive, Ashland

24: St. Bernard Church, Benson, Omaha; Ogallala football, Crandall Creek, Ogallala; Boemer Memorial, Table Creek, Nebraska City

26: Westside High Foundation, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska FCA qualifier, Wild Horse, Gothenburg; Valmont/United Way, Pines, Valley

30: CASA Classic, North Bend; North Platte St. Patrick’s Alumni, River’s Edge, North Platte

July

4: Masonic Lodge, Hillside, Sidney

8: MRC, College Heights, Crete; McCook Community College, Heritage Hills, McCook; Seigfried Memorial, Chimney Rock, Bayard

10: Angels Among Us, Champions Run, Omaha; UNL Durham School, Tiburon, Omaha; Regional West Foundation, Scotts Bluff

13: Kiwanis SW Omaha Swing for Youth, Tiburon, Omaha

15: Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Hidden Valley, Lincoln

17: Holes Fore Heroes, Champions Run, Omaha; Rotary, Pines, Valley

20: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue; Rusty Moore Memorial, River’s Edge, North Platte

21: Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, Ashland GC; Concordia University athletics, York; Peru State football boosters, Table Creek, Nebraska City

22: SRMC Foundation, Hillside, Sidney; Mitchell football, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell

23: Kiwanis, Monument Shadows, Gering

24: Nebraska FCA qualifier, Norfolk CC; Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, Hillcrest, Lincoln

25: Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, Meadowlark Hills, Kearney

27: Omaha CIO Forum, Indian Creek, Omaha; Sarpy Chamber, Tiburon, Omaha

28: Bill Lewis Scholarship, Kearney CC; Bellevue Community Foundation, Tregaron, Bellevue

29: Box Butte General Hospital, Skyview, Alliance; Overton Area Foundation, Overton

30: 1: ALS in the Heartland, Tiburon, Omaha; Omaha South High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion

31: Partnership 4 Kids, Tiburon, Omaha; Omaha Restaurant Association, Players Club, Omaha

31-Aug. 1: Vetter Foundation, Iron Horse, Ashland

August

1: College of St. Mary’s athletics, Tiburon, Omaha

4: Lungs4Life Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; Roth Scholarship, Indianhead, Grand Island; Weeping Water Alumni, Table Creek, Nebraska City

5: Jennie Edmundson Foundation, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs; Kimball Hospital Foundation, Four Winds, Kimball; Keep Scottsbluff/Gering Beautiful, Monument Shadows, Gering; Sutton FFA, Fox Hollow, Sutton

5-6: Lashley Memorial (couples), Scotts Bluff

6: Lutheran Service Corps, Eagle Hills, Papillion

7: QLI, Players Club, Omaha

11: Special Olympics benefit, Tiburon, Omaha; Heartland Family Service, Eagle Hills, Papillion

12: Lexington Auxiliary Fire Department, Overton; Weimer Memorial, Rolling Green, Morrill; Sutton Alumni, Fox Hollow, Sutton

12-13: Hoffman Memorial, Chimney Rock, Bayard

15: Omaha Restaurant Association, Stone Creek, Omaha

18: Home Builders of Lincoln, Holmes, Lincoln

19: Mitchell School Foundation, Scenic Knolls, Mitchell; Spackler Course Fundraiser, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis; Nebraska City wrestling, Table Creek, Nebraska City

21: Jesuit Academy, Indian Creek, Omaha

24: West O Chamber Scholarship, Tiburon, Omaha

26: LYF, Ashland GC; Scuba Steve Memorial, Riverview, Scottsbluff

28: Lexus Champions for Marian, Indian Creek, Omaha; Youth Emergency Services, Players Club, Omaha; Nebraska Ataxia, Tiburon, Omaha; CASA Classic, Oak Hills, Omaha

31: SAC Foundation, Tiburon, Omaha; CHI Health, Iron Horse, Ashland

September

2: Valley Days, Pines, Valley

9: UNO School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Tiburon, Omaha; KVC Nebraska, Ashland GC; HD Hogan Scholarship, Fox Hollow, Sutton

10: Omaha Northwest High Alumni, Eagle Hills, Papillion

10-11: Nebraska NCA finals, Dismal River, Mullen

11: Nebraska Sports Council, Woodland Hills, Eagle

12: Nebraska Business Aviation, Tiburon, Omaha

14: Divots for Down Syndrome, Indian Creek, Omaha

15: Trivium Life Services, Bent Tree, Council Bluffs

16: Dollars Against Diabetes, Tara Hills, Papillion

17: Maywood Lions, Arrowhead Meadows, Curtis

18: Keep Omaha Beautiful, Players Club, Omaha

21: United Cerebral Palsy of Omaha, Indian Creek, Omaha

24: Knights of Columbus, Eagle Hills, Papillion

25: Children’s Hospital, Omaha CC; Nebraska FCA Golf Marathon, TBA, Lincoln

29: Scottish RiteCare Classic, Dodge Riverside, Council Bluffs

October

2: MCA-Omaha, Players Club, Omaha

7: Lakeside Fundraiser, Lakeside, Johnson Lake

9: Mid America Council Boy Scouts, Omaha CC

16: 7X24 Exchange, Quarry Oaks, Ashland

Hickory

May 7, Elmwood Park; June 11, Hickory Scramble for First Tee of Omaha, River Wilds, Blair; August 5, Nebraska state championship, Wild Horse, Gothenburg​

Golf courses in the Omaha metro area Bay Hills Golf Club Benson Park Golf Course Bent Tree Golf Club Champions Run Dodge Riverside Golf Club Eagle Hills Eagle Run Golf Course Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course Elmwood Park Golf Course Field Club of Omaha Fox Run Golf Club Happy Hollow Club Indian Creek Golf Course Johnny Goodman Golf Course Knolls Golf Course Lost Rail Golf Club Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center Omaha Country Club Pacific Springs Platteview Country Club Players Club Shadow Ridge Country Club Shoreline Golf Course Spring Lake Golf Course Steve Hogan Golf Course Stone Creek Golf Course Tara Hills Golf Course Tiburon Golf Club Tregaron Golf Course Warren Swigart Golf Course Westwood Heights Golf Course Willow Lakes Golf Course