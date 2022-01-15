A new private golf course will be built in the Nebraska Sandhills

Another private golf club in the state’s Sandhills is on a path much closer to Interstate 80.

Lincoln-based Dormie Network has been approved to build an 18-hole course north of Maxwell, about 15 minutes from I-80’s Exit 190 and a half-hour from North Platte. Completion is expected to be in 2024.

According to documents filed with the Lincoln County Planning Commission, the project designer is the team of Bob Koontz and Kevin Jones from Southern Pines, North Carolina. It’s unclear whether their firm is the course architect.

The planning commission last week (Jan. 11), through its grant of a conditional use permit, approved Kahikina LLC’s proposal. Kahikina means “arrival” in Hawaiian.

Kahikina intends to buy and build on 2,480 acres currently owned by Olson Farms Inc. of Hershey. It will be required to extend paving on North Maxwell Road a half-mile to the club entrance.

The North Platte Telegraph reported the course would include a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot clubhouse and restaurant, a maintenance facility and lodging with 60 beds.