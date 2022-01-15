A new private golf course will be built in the Nebraska's Sandhills

Another private golf club in the state’s Sandhills is on a path much closer to Interstate 80.
Lincoln-based Dormie Network has been approved to build an 18-hole course north of Maxwell, about 15 minutes from I-80’s Exit 190 and a half-hour from North Platte. Completion is expected to be in 2024.
According to documents filed with the Lincoln County Planning Commission, the project designer is the team of Bob Koontz and Kevin Jones from Southern Pines, North Carolina. It’s unclear whether their firm is the course architect.
The planning commission last week (Jan. 11), through its grant of a conditional use permit, approved Kahikina LLC’s proposal. Kahikina means “arrival” in Hawaiian.
Kahikina intends to buy and build on 2,480 acres currently owned by Olson Farms Inc. of Hershey. It will be required to extend paving on North Maxwell Road a half-mile to the club entrance.
The North Platte Telegraph reported the course would include a 10,000- to 12,000-square-foot clubhouse and restaurant, a maintenance facility and lodging with 60 beds.
The newspaper reported that the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. endorsed the project, with board president and CEO Gary Person linking the Maxwell project to the Dormie Network in a supporting letter to the planning commission:
“Dormie has an outstanding reputation for doing developments the right way. (It) will allow us to show off the beauty and serenity of our rolling geographic characteristics and expose our community’s strengths to embrace development opportunities to new visitors from different parts of the United States.”
A Dormie representative told The World-Herald his firm wasn’t ready to comment on the project.
Most of the state’s renowned private clubs in the Sandhills are along Nebraska 97 — Sand Hills, Dismal River, Prairie Club and CapRock Ranch — that connects North Platte and Valentine. Sandhills is the closest to North Platte, about an hour away.
Other courses built in the past 25 years near I-80 are Wild Horse just outside Gothenburg and Bayside at Lake McConaughy near Brule.
Dormie Network operates ArborLinks at Nebraska City and five other clubs across the U.S. KoontzJones Design is a landscape architecture firm. The two companies have collaborated at the Dormie Club in Moore County, North Carolina, in adding cottages and a new clubhouse.