Omaha pro Alex Schaake was in the longest of the 10 Longest Days of Golf — sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open — and came out with a ticket to Los Angeles.
A birdie on the eighth extra hole at Springfield Country Club in Ohio gave the Omaha Creighton Prep and Iowa graduate the last of five available spots for the U.S. Open that begins June 15 at Los Angeles Country Club.
Schaake and Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan, who was in the Open field last year, were two of the three who tied for the final two spots at 7 under for 36 holes. Dylan Wu took the first with a birdie on the first extra hole, leaving the Big Ten golfers past and present to duke it out.
Nebraska has some of the premier golf courses in the country with gems across the state, new builds and not so new. So what stands above the rest? Golf writer Stu Pospisil rates his top 10. Pictured at top is top-ranked Sand Hills, the nationally renowned course in Mullen. Above is Omaha Country Club, the site of two U.S. Senior Opens, which is ranked second.
Stu Pospisil's top 10 golf courses in Nebraska (2023)
Stu Pospisil ranks the 10 best Nebraska golf courses in 2023.
The first day of competition in the U.S. Senior Open golf championship at Omaha Country Club on Thursday.
Hole 18. A look down the fairway to the 18th green at the Red Course at Dismal River Club. The course was designed by Tom Doak.
LINCOLN—Matt Major heads toward the fairway on the 12th hole at the Firethorn golf course in Lincoln, Neb., on April, 13, 2005. (PHOTO BY JEFF BEIERMANN)