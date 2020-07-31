Anders Albertson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Pinnacle Bank Championship

“Korn Ferry Tour member Anders Albertson withdrew from the Pinnacle Bank Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. Albertson underwent on-site testing on Wednesday and was not allowed access to any indoor facilities while waiting for his results, per PGA TOUR protocols. After the completion of his first round of play on Thursday, he was notified by Tour officials that his test came back positive, and from there he was withdrawn from the event. Albertson will have the TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”