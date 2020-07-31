You are the owner of this article.
Anders Albertson tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Pinnacle Bank Championship
GOLF

One of the golfers in the Pinnacle Bank Championship has tested positive for COVID-19 and has withdrawn from the tournament at Indian Creek.

A statement from the tour:

“Korn Ferry Tour member Anders Albertson withdrew from the Pinnacle Bank Championship after testing positive for COVID-19. Albertson underwent on-site testing on Wednesday and was not allowed access to any indoor facilities while waiting for his results, per PGA TOUR protocols. After the completion of his first round of play on Thursday, he was notified by Tour officials that his test came back positive, and from there he was withdrawn from the event. Albertson will have the TOUR’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines.”

Albertson was paired with ex-Husker golfer Brady Schnell.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

