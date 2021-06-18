Andy Sajevic, Nate Vontz make finals of Nebraska men's match play championship

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Back in 2013, Andy Sajevic swept the state titles in men’s golf.
The Omaha bank vice president has another chance to hold both titles concurrently, but he’ll have to get past No. 1 seed Nate Vontz in Saturday’s 36-hole final of the state match play tournament.
Tee times at Wild Horse Golf Club are 7:30 a.m. and noon.
Sajevic is an eight-time winner of Nebraska Golf Association championships. A ninth title would put the former North Carolina Tar Heel and 2020 Nebraska Amateur champion within one of the record that is shared by his father, John Sajevic of Fremont, and Omaha's Alex Schaake.
Vontz, a junior on the Creighton golf team from Lincoln Southwest, is in his first final. He’s seeking his first state title.
Despite the gap in experience with Sajevic, Vontz said he’s not changing his approach from what took him to a record 36-hole qualifying score of 13-under and subsequently four wins.
“Just stick to my game and be confident with my game," Vontz said. “I think I can get it done.”
Sajevic is in the finals for the first time since his 2013 title.
“Every hole is kind of a new match," he said. “Obviously I've had some great experiences, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”
He kept former NFL running back Danny Woodhead from reaching the finals. In their semifinals, Sajevic used his putter from off the green for an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the next for a 2-up lead. Her nearly made another one from off the green on No. 8, then birdied the par-3 ninth from close range for a 3-up lead that grew to 5-up after the first two holes of the second nine.
“I hit a couple of good shots on 9 and 10 that put me in command," Sajevic said.
He won 4-and-3, the same score as his quarterfinal win earlier in the day against Norfok’s Lance Lawson in a rematch of the 2013 final.
Vontz played only 26 holes to win his two matches on Thursday, but needed 11 more on Friday. When ex-Creighton golfer Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington took a 1-up lead after 13 holes of their quarterfinal, Vontz trailed for the first time in the tournament.
He squared the match with a birdie on No. 15 and won it with a close-range birdie on the 20th hole.
Vontz then knocked out Husker golfer Caleb Badura, the 2019 champion from Aurora, 2 and 1 with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes after a Badura birdie on the 14th tied the match.
Woodhead defeated 2004 winner Travis Minzel of Lincoln 3 and 2 and Badura downed Grant Jabenis of Omaha 5 and 4 in the other quarterfinals.