Andy Sajevic, Nate Vontz make finals of Nebraska men's match play championship

He kept former NFL running back Danny Woodhead from reaching the finals. In their semifinals, Sajevic used his putter from off the green for an eagle on the sixth hole and a birdie on the next for a 2-up lead. Her nearly made another one from off the green on No. 8, then birdied the par-3 ninth from close range for a 3-up lead that grew to 5-up after the first two holes of the second nine.

“I hit a couple of good shots on 9 and 10 that put me in command," Sajevic said.

He won 4-and-3, the same score as his quarterfinal win earlier in the day against Norfok’s Lance Lawson in a rematch of the 2013 final.

Vontz played only 26 holes to win his two matches on Thursday, but needed 11 more on Friday. When ex-Creighton golfer Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington took a 1-up lead after 13 holes of their quarterfinal, Vontz trailed for the first time in the tournament.

He squared the match with a birdie on No. 15 and won it with a close-range birdie on the 20th hole.

Vontz then knocked out Husker golfer Caleb Badura, the 2019 champion from Aurora, 2 and 1 with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes after a Badura birdie on the 14th tied the match.