WAYNE, Neb. — Bellevue University women’s golf coach Shelly Liddick had a wire-to-wire victory for her first Nebraska senior women’s championship.
Her birdie on the second hole Wednesday extended her lead to eight strokes and she cruised in for a nine-stroke victory over Omaha’s Miae Hatfield at 13-over 229 after a final-round 76.
Championship flight scores: Shelly Liddick, Bellevue, 229; Miae Hatfield, Omaha, 238; Felicia Hutnick, Omaha, 242; Debbie Wilbeck, Omaha, 246; Pat Linson, Papillion, 247; Jane Pohlman, Omaha, 250; Carla Whittaker, Omaha, 251; Nammi Song, Omaha, 263. Other flight winners: Second flight, Jackie Warrick, Blair, 259. Third flight, Kelly Slump, 269; Fourth flight, Sandi Genrich, Lincoln, 284; Fifth flight, Michelle Berlin, Omaha, 298; Sixth flight: Sandy Parker, Omaha, 317.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.