Brian Csipkes wins Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship

Brian Csipkes of Gretna won his first Nebraska Golf Association title, taking the Nebraska Senior Amateur Championship in his first year of eligibility.

Csipkes was at 1 over Thursday before he birdied the par-4 15th hole at Champions Run to tie two-time defending champion Ed Wyatt of Lincoln and Steve Buroker. Csipkes parred in while the other two each bogeyed a hole.

Age division winners were Stan Darling of Fremont (58-64), John Sajevic of Fremont (65-71) and Tom Olson, Omaha (72+). Sajevic won his age division for the fifth straight year, and Olson (76) bested his age with a final-round 75.

Championship flight: Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 71-73—144; Ed Wyatt, Lincoln, 75-70—145; Steve Buroker, Bennington, 72-73—145; Charlie Burt, Omaha, 75-71—146; John Sajevic, Fremont, 75-73—148; Kevin Kusleika, Bennington, 75-73—148; Patrick Duffy, Omaha, 74-74—148; Dave Greenwood, Valley, 76-74—150; Rob Mullin, Omaha, 77-74—151; Craig Bakke, La Vista, 76-76—152; Jayson Brueggemann, Lincoln, 81-72—153; Chris Dill, Papillion, 80-74—154; Gregg Vonnahme, Omaha, 80-75—155; Eric Sullivan, Fremont, 80-76—156; Bill Spangler, Lincoln, 79-77—156; Skip Gist, Omaha, 80-77—157; Carl Johnson, Omaha, 79-78—157; John Engel, Omaha, 82-76—158; Gregg Johnsen, Omaha, 80-78—158; Steven Ritzman, Omaha, 83-76—159; Rick Dusek, Omaha, 82-77—159; Scott Hoffman, Omaha, 78-81—159; Mike Johnson, Bellevue, 77-82—159; Jeff Russell, Omaha, 77-82—159; Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 75-84—159; Brad Cavitt, Omaha, 82-78—160; Fred Phelan, Lincoln, 80-80—160; Randy Markus, Lincoln, 80-80—160; Jason Hoover, Tekamah, 79-81—160; David Ringler, Lincoln, 77-83—160; Matt Haynes, Bellevue, 83-79—162; Jamie Hudson, Omaha, 81-81—162; Richard Orth, Omaha, 81-81—162; Kirby Smith, Omaha, 76-86—162; Brad Bailey, Lincoln, 84-79—163; Eric Murphy, Papillion, 85-78—163; Matt Petersen, Omaha, 81-82—163; Rob Bartness, Omaha, 83-81—164; Peter Alvestad, Omaha, 83-81—164; Larry Sock, Lincoln, 81-83—164; Mike Krumland, Columbus, 83-82—165; Todd Halligan, Columbus, 87-78—165; Kyle Gottschalk, Wahoo, 82-84—166; Jim Pesicka, Omaha, 88-79—167; Mike Root, Omaha, 86-82—168; Dan Guinan, Omaha, 86-82—168; Joe Skoff, Bellevue, 88-82—170; Jim Dickerson, Gretna, 83-88—171; Tony Richie, Lincoln, 88-83—171; Jeff Athy, Omaha, 92-82—174; Larry Welch, Plattsmouth, 86-89—175; Brian Koontz, Bellevue, 82-94—176; Russell Brownlee, Omaha, 95-85—180; Stacy McFerguson, Lincoln, 93-89—182; Sean Mullendore, Bellevue, 101-90—191.

